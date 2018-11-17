NBA scores, highlights: Celtics look to continue to build momentum against Jazz; Nuggets, Pelicans clash

Saturday features a 10-game slate with no shortage of intriguing matchups. The Boston Celtics are coming off a tremendous overtime victory over the Toronto Raptors in which Kyrie Irving scored 41 points and dished out 11 assists. They'll also be looking for revenge after Utah defeated them earlier this month in Gordon Hayward's first road against the Jazz since signing with the Celtics.

Two of the more underrated teams in the Western Conference will also be doing battle when the Denver Nuggets take on the New Orleans Pelicans. All-Star center Anthony Davis continues to have another spectacular season and is averaging 26.5 points per contest, which is good for sixth in the NBA. The matchup between Davis and Nikola Jokic will be one to watch all night.

NBA scores for Saturday, Nov. 17

*All times Eastern

Warriors without Draymond (again)

Draymond Green's toe issue isn't going away. According to Steve Kerr, the Warriors are sitting their versatile star against the Mavericks on Saturday -- and likely Sunday vs. the Spurs -- to try and let the sprain heal.

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: “We decided to give him some time off. Don’t know how long it’ll be. The toe (sprain) is lingering.” Out tonight vs Mavs, likely tomorrow vs Spurs, too. Alfonzo McKinnie also out. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 17, 2018

Kerr said there's no telling how long Green will be sidelined with this injury, but hopefully for the Warriors he'll return sooner than later.