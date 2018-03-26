NBA Sunday news, scores, schedule, injury updates: Steph Curry could miss first round of playoffs

It was a hectic NBA Sunday featuring an overtime contest between the Pacers and Heat, LeBron James destroying a couple of poor souls on the Nets, and an injury-decimated Warriors team getting absolutely ran off the floor.

The biggest news of the day however came from Steve Kerr when he informed everybody that Stephen Curry would probably not return in time for the first round of the playoffs. How the Warriors are going to maintain their years of dominance without arguably their most important player is a question everybody is asking themselves.

NBA scores for Sunday, March 25

All times Eastern

Kerr says Curry will miss beginning of playoffs

Stephen Curry, arguably the Warriors' most important player, could miss the beginning of the NBA playoffs. Steve Kerr said on Sunday that he doesn't expect Curry to be healthy by the first round and that Golden State will have to prepare as if Curry will not be available.

This could be a huge blow to the Warriors. They're an obviously talented team, but their offense is built around what Curry does for them. If there is any sliver lining, it sounds as if Curry could at least return after the first round. Full story.

LeBron shows no mercy

Look out below. When LeBron James is coming down the lane, it's best to just get out of the way. Joe Harris and Dante Cunningham learned that the hard way. James finished with 37 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to help the Cavs stay in the win column. Full story

Kings, Celtics wear Stephon Clark shirts

The Kings and Celtics are responding to the death of Stephon Clark by wearing shirts in protest of police violence. On Thursday, the Kings had to delay their game against the Hawks due to protests happening outside the arena. Full story.

The back of shirt the Kings will wear today pic.twitter.com/7kHzTPvdb6 — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) March 25, 2018

Oladipo clinches the playoffs

Victor Oladipo hit a clutch basket to not only give the Pacers a victory, but clinch a spot in the playoffs.

The #Pacers grab the OT win to CLINCH a playoff berth!@Pacers 113 | @MiamiHEAT 107



Oladipo leads the way with 23 PTS! pic.twitter.com/pMZz7YRGQ5 — NBA (@NBA) March 25, 2018

McCollum and Lillard team up in the clutch

CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard are one of the NBA's most dynamic duos. Well on Sunday they teamed up to take down the Thunder in a close contest. It came down to the wire, but the two had some clutch shooting to knock off OKC and extend their lead in the Western Conference playoff race. Full story.

Giannis is the best salesman

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the best salesman in Greece. While growing up in poverty, Antetokounmpo had to sell items to try and earn money for his family. When "60 Minutes" asked him how good he was, Antetokounmpo replied that he was the best. He had to be.

Now, Antetokounmpo is one of the NBA's fastest growing stars. Anybody that doesn't know who he is will learn of his name very shortly. Full story.

Rozier pours in career high

Terry Rozier got the Celtics a much-needed win and poured in a career-high 33 points in doing so.

Tonight’s @JetBlue Play of the Game: Terry Rozier (career-high 33pts) hits his eighth three-pointer of the night! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/CNwjiG5myl — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 26, 2018

Warriors played without any All-Stars

The Warriors faced the Jazz on Sunday without any of their four All-Stars. All of them sat out due to injury. This is a rare sight because Golden State typically only has to rest one or two of its stars while playing the others. However, with everybody hurt, the Warriors are actually being forced to play this way.

Starters tonight vs Utah: Quinn Cook, Nick Young, Patrick McCaw, Kevon Looney, JaVale McGee. First time all season they'll start a game with 0 of 4 All-Stars. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 25, 2018

Giannis returns to Bucks



Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the Bucks' starting lineup on Sunday, after missing a game with an injured ankle. He had 25 points and 10 rebounds in a win.

The best of The Greek Freak from the victory over the Spurs:



25 PTS | 10 REB | 3 AST pic.twitter.com/NU34FKeSDu — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 25, 2018

76ers clinch playoff spot

The 76ers clinched a playoff spot on Sunday when the Pacers defeated the Heat. This will be their first playoff appearance since 2012.

Boban makes ridiculous pass

Boban Marjanović made a ridiculous pass that you might miss if you blink.

Slick assist for the big fella!@LAClippers on a 16-0 run in the 4th on #NBALeaguePass pic.twitter.com/x9EZNKBprB — NBA (@NBA) March 26, 2018

Westbrook hits milestone

Russell Westbrook achieved another career milestone on Sunday by reaching 17,000 points.

Russ tops 17,000 career points. pic.twitter.com/HuNheOeVZS — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 26, 2018

Wall making progress on return?

John Wall has been out since January while he recovers from knee surgery. The Wizards have at times looked better without him, but no team wants to go into the playoffs without being at full strength. So they'll welcome Wall back with open arms.

Washington needs Wall to be at its best, but it has to figure out a way to implement him into what has worked in his absence. If the Wizards don't, they could be facing and early exit from the playoffs. Full story.

And-Ones