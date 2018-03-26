NBA Sunday news, scores, schedule, injury updates: Steph Curry could miss first round of playoffs
It was a hectic NBA Sunday featuring an overtime contest between the Pacers and Heat, LeBron James destroying a couple of poor souls on the Nets, and an injury-decimated Warriors team getting absolutely ran off the floor.
The biggest news of the day however came from Steve Kerr when he informed everybody that Stephen Curry would probably not return in time for the first round of the playoffs. How the Warriors are going to maintain their years of dominance without arguably their most important player is a question everybody is asking themselves.
NBA scores for Sunday, March 25
All times Eastern
- Cleveland Cavaliers 121, Brooklyn Nets 114 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 106, San Antonio Spurs 103 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 113, Miami Heat 107 - OT (Box Score)
- New York Knicks 101, Washington Wizards 97 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 104, Sacramento Kings 93 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 117, Toronto Raptors 106 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 108, Oklahoma City Thunder 105 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 118, Atlanta Hawks 99 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 110, Golden State Warriors 91 (Box Score)
Kerr says Curry will miss beginning of playoffs
Stephen Curry, arguably the Warriors' most important player, could miss the beginning of the NBA playoffs. Steve Kerr said on Sunday that he doesn't expect Curry to be healthy by the first round and that Golden State will have to prepare as if Curry will not be available.
This could be a huge blow to the Warriors. They're an obviously talented team, but their offense is built around what Curry does for them. If there is any sliver lining, it sounds as if Curry could at least return after the first round. Full story.
LeBron shows no mercy
Look out below. When LeBron James is coming down the lane, it's best to just get out of the way. Joe Harris and Dante Cunningham learned that the hard way. James finished with 37 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to help the Cavs stay in the win column. Full story
Kings, Celtics wear Stephon Clark shirts
The Kings and Celtics are responding to the death of Stephon Clark by wearing shirts in protest of police violence. On Thursday, the Kings had to delay their game against the Hawks due to protests happening outside the arena. Full story.
Oladipo clinches the playoffs
Victor Oladipo hit a clutch basket to not only give the Pacers a victory, but clinch a spot in the playoffs.
McCollum and Lillard team up in the clutch
CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard are one of the NBA's most dynamic duos. Well on Sunday they teamed up to take down the Thunder in a close contest. It came down to the wire, but the two had some clutch shooting to knock off OKC and extend their lead in the Western Conference playoff race. Full story.
Giannis is the best salesman
Giannis Antetokounmpo was the best salesman in Greece. While growing up in poverty, Antetokounmpo had to sell items to try and earn money for his family. When "60 Minutes" asked him how good he was, Antetokounmpo replied that he was the best. He had to be.
Now, Antetokounmpo is one of the NBA's fastest growing stars. Anybody that doesn't know who he is will learn of his name very shortly. Full story.
Rozier pours in career high
Terry Rozier got the Celtics a much-needed win and poured in a career-high 33 points in doing so.
Warriors played without any All-Stars
The Warriors faced the Jazz on Sunday without any of their four All-Stars. All of them sat out due to injury. This is a rare sight because Golden State typically only has to rest one or two of its stars while playing the others. However, with everybody hurt, the Warriors are actually being forced to play this way.
Giannis returns to Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the Bucks' starting lineup on Sunday, after missing a game with an injured ankle. He had 25 points and 10 rebounds in a win.
76ers clinch playoff spot
The 76ers clinched a playoff spot on Sunday when the Pacers defeated the Heat. This will be their first playoff appearance since 2012.
Boban makes ridiculous pass
Boban Marjanović made a ridiculous pass that you might miss if you blink.
Westbrook hits milestone
Russell Westbrook achieved another career milestone on Sunday by reaching 17,000 points.
Wall making progress on return?
John Wall has been out since January while he recovers from knee surgery. The Wizards have at times looked better without him, but no team wants to go into the playoffs without being at full strength. So they'll welcome Wall back with open arms.
Washington needs Wall to be at its best, but it has to figure out a way to implement him into what has worked in his absence. If the Wizards don't, they could be facing and early exit from the playoffs. Full story.
And-Ones
- Jaylen Brown will return to the Celtics' starting lineup on Sunday after missing six games with a concussion. Marcus Morris (ankle) did not play.
- Warriors forward Draymond Green did not play on Sunday due to flu-like symptoms.
- Larry Nance Jr. started on Sunday for the Cavs with Jeff Green out due to illness.
- Kyle O'Quinn sat out Sunday for the Knicks with a strained left hip.
