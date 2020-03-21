2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jets snag Jerry Jeudy for Sam Darnold, Raiders trade up for a quarterback
Will Brinson's Mock Draft Version 3.0 has the Raiders making a deal to pick twice in the top 15
Finally, it's time for mock drafts to matter. (Assuming we have a draft! We can all hope.) Free agency has begun and most of the big names are off the board -- this dramatically changes everything we know about mocks and the draft approach from teams. This is especially true in "weird" years, like the 2011 lockout offseason or the 2020 coronavirus offseason.
Take the Jets for example: they were widely projected to get an offensive lineman for weeks/months in mock drafts. And then they went out and signed a bunch of offensive linemen! That doesn't prevent them from drafting another lineman if he's the best player on the board, but I think there's a really good chance the Jets look at adding an offensive weapon for Sam Darnold instead.
So who would make sense? Well you'll need to scroll down (or scroll up) ... actually I'll just tell you, it's Jerry Jeudy. And to me, the Jets taking him at 11 would create a potentially crazy run on wide receivers during the first round. We thought some of these guys might drop, but I'm getting the sense we could see a bunch in the first round.
Alright, let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
There's no reason to think the Bengals will go in a different direction here other than Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
The sense I get is the Redskins would love to bluff someone into coming up for Tua, but no one will be willing to give them the requisite picks (aka the RG3 package) to do so. Standing pat and taking Young is plenty fine.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Do-it-all linebacker/safety hybrid makes a lot of sense for a Bill Belichick protege like Matt Patricia to draft. That would be one thing about the Lions' offseason that makes sense, so that's good.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
It is NOT hard to picture Dave Gettleman fawning over the "rhair" (rare) physical traits and athleticism that Becton possesses. The Giants also need help on the offensive line and Gettleman has spent free agency addressing the defense primarily.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Tua's draft stock is in flux with people wondering about his health status, and the coronavirus situation probably isn't helping him much in terms of being able to prove he's healthy in person. That could benefit the Dolphins by allowing them to sit back and land him with the fifth overall pick.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
The Chargers are really going to just roll with Tyrod Taylor as their only option at quarterback? Come on. They're gonna dive in during the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
No clue what the Panthers are doing but I think they would be fine snaring one of the draft's top prospects at No. 7 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
With the Cards landing DeAndre Hopkins via trade they don't need to worry about grabbing a wideout here and can focus on improving the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
The Jags are clearly rebooting so there's no need to pigeonhole them with a particular position here. Give them the best player on the board.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Browns have had a very impressive offseason so far -- adding more protection for Baker Mayfield should be paramount.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
The Jets could definitely still go offensive line here, but I think their free agency plan is setting them up to give Sam Darnold some weaponry, especially considering the likely departure of Robby Anderson.
Round 1 - Pick 12
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
The Jets going with a WR at 11 could potentially spark a run that people haven't suggested could come. Lamb makes a world of sense in Jon Gruden's offense.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
The 49ers landed this choice draft pick in the DeForest Buckner trade but they're pretty good at DL so why not grab a potential Joe Staley replacement instead?
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Yes, the Raiders already got Marcus Mariota and they have Derek Carr, but I don't think Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden are satisfied yet. There's not an ideal guy for Tampa at 14, so they make sense as a trade down partner here.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
The Broncos could use one more weapon alongside Courtland Sutton to really put this offense in a position to help Drew Lock in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 16
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Atlanta's always in the market for a pass rusher and should absolutely be looking for help on defense heading into this season.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Losing Byron Jones in free agency is a pretty big blow for this defense. Adding a star cornerback in the draft could go a long way to mitigate the damage.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
I'm not sure the Dolphins will be obsessed with landing any particular player or position, rather just getting the best players they can find. Kinlaw and Christian Wilkins on the interior would be outstanding.
Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 19
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
The Bucs have to improve the offensive line with Tom Brady in the fold. Another trade down could even make sense, but Jones is rising in this draft process.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
I love a good spite pick, and this would be a prime spite selection if the Jaguars added a cornerback with the pick they got from the Jalen Ramsey trade.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Wouldn't rule out a trade down here, but the Eagles want to improve the wide receiver position and Jefferson isn't going to sit on the board forever.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Adding a cornerback will definitely be a priority for Minnesota but they can wait a few picks with the options on the board. Here, they focus on replacing Everson Griffin and/or improving their defensive line and getting better against the run.
Round 1 - Pick 23
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Duron Harmon was sent packing so the Patriots could very well choose to beef up their secondary here, although everything feels up in flux with New England choosing not to add to the quarterback position yet, outside of Jarrett Stidham.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Saints adding another stud defensive player in this draft still makes a lot of sense to me. This is a roster also looking for depth -- an offensive lineman wouldn't be a surprise either.
Round 1 - Pick 25
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
The Vikings not only love drafting cornerbacks but they actually need to draft a cornerback now. No one's better at finding talent there than Mike Zimmer.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
The Dolphins are just loading up on the defensive line in this draft and I don't mind it one little bit, especially with what they've done on the secondary. If this defense is suddenly GREAT, Miami could end up being frisky in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 27
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Explosive EDGE type of defender makes sense especially since we don't know what will happen with Jadeveon Clowney just yet.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
The Ravens have a loaded roster and I think they'll go best player available here -- grabbing a stud WR who fell because of injury feels like a fun thing to do in order to help out Lamar Jackson.
Round 1 - Pick 29
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
With Jack Conklin departing, the Titans need to shore up the depth and talent on their offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
The Packers need to add another piece at receiver for Aaron Rodgers and this is a good draft to do it.
Round 1 - Pick 31
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
Would Kyle Shanahan take a running back this early? Maybe he would for an explosive player like Dobbins who would fit nicely in terms of pass catching and explosive one-cut runs.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
I don't know what to give the Chiefs in this draft. I do know they would probably consider trading out of the spot, but that they also could use some running back depth. Damien Williams has been a revelation in KC, but there's nothing wrong with more talent in an Andy Reid offense.
-
