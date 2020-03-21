2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jets snag Jerry Jeudy for Sam Darnold, Raiders trade up for a quarterback

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st There's no reason to think the Bengals will go in a different direction here other than Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The sense I get is the Redskins would love to bluff someone into coming up for Tua, but no one will be willing to give them the requisite picks (aka the RG3 package) to do so. Standing pat and taking Young is plenty fine.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Do-it-all linebacker/safety hybrid makes a lot of sense for a Bill Belichick protege like Matt Patricia to draft. That would be one thing about the Lions' offseason that makes sense, so that's good.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd It is NOT hard to picture Dave Gettleman fawning over the "rhair" (rare) physical traits and athleticism that Becton possesses. The Giants also need help on the offensive line and Gettleman has spent free agency addressing the defense primarily.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Tua's draft stock is in flux with people wondering about his health status, and the coronavirus situation probably isn't helping him much in terms of being able to prove he's healthy in person. That could benefit the Dolphins by allowing them to sit back and land him with the fifth overall pick.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Chargers are really going to just roll with Tyrod Taylor as their only option at quarterback? Come on. They're gonna dive in during the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st No clue what the Panthers are doing but I think they would be fine snaring one of the draft's top prospects at No. 7 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd With the Cards landing DeAndre Hopkins via trade they don't need to worry about grabbing a wideout here and can focus on improving the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Jags are clearly rebooting so there's no need to pigeonhole them with a particular position here. Give them the best player on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th The Browns have had a very impressive offseason so far -- adding more protection for Baker Mayfield should be paramount.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets could definitely still go offensive line here, but I think their free agency plan is setting them up to give Sam Darnold some weaponry, especially considering the likely departure of Robby Anderson.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets going with a WR at 11 could potentially spark a run that people haven't suggested could come. Lamb makes a world of sense in Jon Gruden's offense.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The 49ers landed this choice draft pick in the DeForest Buckner trade but they're pretty good at DL so why not grab a potential Joe Staley replacement instead?

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 14 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Yes, the Raiders already got Marcus Mariota and they have Derek Carr, but I don't think Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden are satisfied yet. There's not an ideal guy for Tampa at 14, so they make sense as a trade down partner here.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Broncos could use one more weapon alongside Courtland Sutton to really put this offense in a position to help Drew Lock in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 16 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Atlanta's always in the market for a pass rusher and should absolutely be looking for help on defense heading into this season.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Losing Byron Jones in free agency is a pretty big blow for this defense. Adding a star cornerback in the draft could go a long way to mitigate the damage.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd I'm not sure the Dolphins will be obsessed with landing any particular player or position, rather just getting the best players they can find. Kinlaw and Christian Wilkins on the interior would be outstanding.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 19 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th The Bucs have to improve the offensive line with Tom Brady in the fold. Another trade down could even make sense, but Jones is rising in this draft process.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd I love a good spite pick, and this would be a prime spite selection if the Jaguars added a cornerback with the pick they got from the Jalen Ramsey trade.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Wouldn't rule out a trade down here, but the Eagles want to improve the wide receiver position and Jefferson isn't going to sit on the board forever.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Adding a cornerback will definitely be a priority for Minnesota but they can wait a few picks with the options on the board. Here, they focus on replacing Everson Griffin and/or improving their defensive line and getting better against the run.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Duron Harmon was sent packing so the Patriots could very well choose to beef up their secondary here, although everything feels up in flux with New England choosing not to add to the quarterback position yet, outside of Jarrett Stidham.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 8th The Saints adding another stud defensive player in this draft still makes a lot of sense to me. This is a roster also looking for depth -- an offensive lineman wouldn't be a surprise either.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Vikings not only love drafting cornerbacks but they actually need to draft a cornerback now. No one's better at finding talent there than Mike Zimmer.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Julian Okwara EDGE Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 5th The Dolphins are just loading up on the defensive line in this draft and I don't mind it one little bit, especially with what they've done on the secondary. If this defense is suddenly GREAT, Miami could end up being frisky in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 27 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Explosive EDGE type of defender makes sense especially since we don't know what will happen with Jadeveon Clowney just yet.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th The Ravens have a loaded roster and I think they'll go best player available here -- grabbing a stud WR who fell because of injury feels like a fun thing to do in order to help out Lamar Jackson.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th With Jack Conklin departing, the Titans need to shore up the depth and talent on their offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The Packers need to add another piece at receiver for Aaron Rodgers and this is a good draft to do it.

Round 1 - Pick 31 J.K. Dobbins RB Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 3rd Would Kyle Shanahan take a running back this early? Maybe he would for an explosive player like Dobbins who would fit nicely in terms of pass catching and explosive one-cut runs.