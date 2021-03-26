Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st I could mix things up and project Zach Wilson to Jacksonville but the CBS helpline is not equipped to handle the volume of calls they would receive suggesting that I be fired.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd New York gets a fresh start on its salary cap by selecting Zach Wilson. The Jets will be able to flip Sam Darnold for at least a second-round pick.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st San Francisco rocked the draft landscape Friday afternoon during Zach Wilson's BYU pro day by trading up to No. 3 overall. A quarterback is in the cards and the 49ers key in on Justin Fields.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 4 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th TRADE TERMS: Atlanta receives No. 9 and No. 40 overall / Denver receives No. 4 overall. Denver elects to move on from Drew Lock and trades up to select Trey Lance. It was interesting and, potentially noteworthy, that the Broncos made a change to bring in a new general manager with the understanding that taking another quarterback was not only possible, but likely.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Cincinnati passes on Penei Sewell and selects Rashawn Slater, who has five position flexibility. The Bengals must do right by Joe Burrow and invest further in the offensive line.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Miami might be loaded at wide receiver with Devante Parker, Will Fuller, Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr. but they go all in with a mismatch nightmare -- Florida's Kyle Pitts. He is a different player than Mike Gesicki and Brian Flores comes from a system utilizing two tight ends anyway.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st I know Detroit has Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman but Ja'Marr Chase might be able to get on the field in 11 personnel. In all seriousness, Chase gives the Lions a player with vastly superior skills to others on the roster at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Carolina will have to seek out quarterback help elsewhere after missing on top options. In the meantime, they fulfill a need at left tackle by taking a sliding Penei Sewell.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 9 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th TRADE TERMS: Atlanta receives No. 15 and No. 46 overall / New England receives No. 9, No. 113 and No. 151 overall. New England has filled essentially every hole on the roster sans quarterback. It is hard to envision Bill Belichick being excited about the idea of running it back with Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham. Mac Jones is a smart player that should benefit from having a solid collection of offensive talent around him in Foxboro.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas' choice was made somewhat easy this week. Caleb Farley had a procedure that may prove to be nothing but, when differentiating between Patrick Surtain and Farley, it could be the tipping point. With Kyle Pitts off the board, Surtain was an easy choice.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants have addressed several needs in free agency and that just leaves question marks at edge rusher and linebacker. Micah Parsons is a great fit for Patrick Graham's defense.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Philadelphia moves back after trading with the Dolphins and still gets one of the top wide receivers in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th The Chargers add a physical playmaker on the boundary in the form of Jaycee Horn. Brandon Staley had Jalen Ramsey in Los Angeles and the two hit it off. I expect him to have a similar impact on Horn.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd Minnesota adds length to its defense and fills a big need for additional pass rush help opposite Danielle Hunter.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 15 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Alijah Vera-Tucker has positional flexibility and that is key to Atlanta given the injuries sustained in recent years. Initially, Vera-Tucker can start at offensive guard.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Every week we project a cornerback to Arizona under the understanding that Patrick Peterson will be gone. Now, he is officially gone and there is a big need on the roster at the position. Caleb Farley slides a bit but the Cardinals mercifully embrace him.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd For the second consecutive year, the Raiders select a wide receiver from Alabama. Outsiders like to joke that Jon Gruden only watches three teams each year (Ohio State, Clemson and Alabama) and this pick keeps them within that wheelhouse.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Miami upgrades its pass rush by selecting Kwity Paye. Paye, like Emmanuel Ogbah, is a relentless player that will wear opponents down in the final period.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Washington created a void on its roster when they traded Trent Williams to San Francisco and has not yet been filled. Christian Darrisaw is a calm and collected lineman that will embrace staying in the DMV.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Greg Newsome II DB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 69th POSITION RNK 4th Chicago had to cut Kyle Fuller to fit Andy Dalton in under the salary cap so a hole is present at cornerback. Greg Newsome II can take an Uber from Northwestern to the Windy City.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Indianapolis gets younger and longer on the edge. Jaelan Phillips is still an ascending talent and will be a vital member of that young defensive nucleus.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th So, I think we can agree that last year's attempt to fill the right tackle position did not work. Teven Jenkins is a mean-spirited offensive tackle that could not be further from the player they reached to select in the first round a year ago.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Robert Saleh will be able to use Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in subpackages on his defense. The Jets have a lot of work to do on that side of the ball but they have taken a few steps in the right direction.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Landon Dickerson OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 13th Pittsburgh is in dire need of offensive line assistance. Landon Dickerson steps in for Maurkice Pouncey, who announced his retirement this offseason.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st It may come as a surprise to some but Rayshawn Jenkins did not fill the team's hole at safety. Trevon Moehrig is a well-rounded player that continues the investment to the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th Edge rusher is still an option even if the team signs Jadeveon Clowney. Cornerback is also a potential need because Greedy Williams has been unable to stay healthy. Christian Barmore is the best player on the board and Cleveland plugs him in to compete alongside Malik Jackson and Sheldon Richardson, who are in the final years of their respective contracts, as well as Jordan Elliott and Andrew Billings.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 9th Baltimore gets some size to go along with Hollywood Brown. Lamar Jackson needs some wide receivers with range to haul in his sometimes erratic attempts.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Kadarius Toney steps into the role occupied by Emmanuel Sanders. The quarterback position will determine the team's success in 2021 but Toney should make life easier on either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 6th Green Bay knows they are in a Super Bowl window with Aaron Rodgers and are trying to solidify the weaknesses on their roster now. Jamin Davis is a rangy linebacker with good coverage skills.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Buffalo solidifies the edge rusher position opposite Jerry Hughes. Azeez Ojulari is a really athletic player that needs to diversify his means of winning on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th Kansas City has upgraded the middle of its offensive line but the edge is still a vulnerability. Jalen Mayfield is capable of playing right tackle but he is not going to be Mitchell Schwartz in his first season.