Friday afternoon turned out to be a busy day as Miami moved down with San Francisco only to move back up with Philadelphia and pick up an additional first-round pick in the process. The 49ers are undoubtedly in the fray for a quarterback now. Here is a fresh mock draft to lay out a potential scenario in the aftermath of the day's trades.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
I could mix things up and project Zach Wilson to Jacksonville but the CBS helpline is not equipped to handle the volume of calls they would receive suggesting that I be fired.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
New York gets a fresh start on its salary cap by selecting Zach Wilson. The Jets will be able to flip Sam Darnold for at least a second-round pick.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
San Francisco rocked the draft landscape Friday afternoon during Zach Wilson's BYU pro day by trading up to No. 3 overall. A quarterback is in the cards and the 49ers key in on Justin Fields.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 4
TRADE TERMS: Atlanta receives No. 9 and No. 40 overall / Denver receives No. 4 overall. Denver elects to move on from Drew Lock and trades up to select Trey Lance. It was interesting and, potentially noteworthy, that the Broncos made a change to bring in a new general manager with the understanding that taking another quarterback was not only possible, but likely.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Cincinnati passes on Penei Sewell and selects Rashawn Slater, who has five position flexibility. The Bengals must do right by Joe Burrow and invest further in the offensive line.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Miami might be loaded at wide receiver with Devante Parker, Will Fuller, Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr. but they go all in with a mismatch nightmare -- Florida's Kyle Pitts. He is a different player than Mike Gesicki and Brian Flores comes from a system utilizing two tight ends anyway.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
I know Detroit has Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman but Ja'Marr Chase might be able to get on the field in 11 personnel. In all seriousness, Chase gives the Lions a player with vastly superior skills to others on the roster at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Carolina will have to seek out quarterback help elsewhere after missing on top options. In the meantime, they fulfill a need at left tackle by taking a sliding Penei Sewell.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
TRADE TERMS: Atlanta receives No. 15 and No. 46 overall / New England receives No. 9, No. 113 and No. 151 overall. New England has filled essentially every hole on the roster sans quarterback. It is hard to envision Bill Belichick being excited about the idea of running it back with Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham. Mac Jones is a smart player that should benefit from having a solid collection of offensive talent around him in Foxboro.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Dallas' choice was made somewhat easy this week. Caleb Farley had a procedure that may prove to be nothing but, when differentiating between Patrick Surtain and Farley, it could be the tipping point. With Kyle Pitts off the board, Surtain was an easy choice.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
The Giants have addressed several needs in free agency and that just leaves question marks at edge rusher and linebacker. Micah Parsons is a great fit for Patrick Graham's defense.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Philadelphia moves back after trading with the Dolphins and still gets one of the top wide receivers in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Chargers add a physical playmaker on the boundary in the form of Jaycee Horn. Brandon Staley had Jalen Ramsey in Los Angeles and the two hit it off. I expect him to have a similar impact on Horn.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Minnesota adds length to its defense and fills a big need for additional pass rush help opposite Danielle Hunter.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 15
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Alijah Vera-Tucker has positional flexibility and that is key to Atlanta given the injuries sustained in recent years. Initially, Vera-Tucker can start at offensive guard.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Every week we project a cornerback to Arizona under the understanding that Patrick Peterson will be gone. Now, he is officially gone and there is a big need on the roster at the position. Caleb Farley slides a bit but the Cardinals mercifully embrace him.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
For the second consecutive year, the Raiders select a wide receiver from Alabama. Outsiders like to joke that Jon Gruden only watches three teams each year (Ohio State, Clemson and Alabama) and this pick keeps them within that wheelhouse.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Miami upgrades its pass rush by selecting Kwity Paye. Paye, like Emmanuel Ogbah, is a relentless player that will wear opponents down in the final period.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Washington created a void on its roster when they traded Trent Williams to San Francisco and has not yet been filled. Christian Darrisaw is a calm and collected lineman that will embrace staying in the DMV.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Chicago had to cut Kyle Fuller to fit Andy Dalton in under the salary cap so a hole is present at cornerback. Greg Newsome II can take an Uber from Northwestern to the Windy City.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Indianapolis gets younger and longer on the edge. Jaelan Phillips is still an ascending talent and will be a vital member of that young defensive nucleus.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
So, I think we can agree that last year's attempt to fill the right tackle position did not work. Teven Jenkins is a mean-spirited offensive tackle that could not be further from the player they reached to select in the first round a year ago.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Robert Saleh will be able to use Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in subpackages on his defense. The Jets have a lot of work to do on that side of the ball but they have taken a few steps in the right direction.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Pittsburgh is in dire need of offensive line assistance. Landon Dickerson steps in for Maurkice Pouncey, who announced his retirement this offseason.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
It may come as a surprise to some but Rayshawn Jenkins did not fill the team's hole at safety. Trevon Moehrig is a well-rounded player that continues the investment to the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Edge rusher is still an option even if the team signs Jadeveon Clowney. Cornerback is also a potential need because Greedy Williams has been unable to stay healthy. Christian Barmore is the best player on the board and Cleveland plugs him in to compete alongside Malik Jackson and Sheldon Richardson, who are in the final years of their respective contracts, as well as Jordan Elliott and Andrew Billings.
Round 1 - Pick 27
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs
Baltimore gets some size to go along with Hollywood Brown. Lamar Jackson needs some wide receivers with range to haul in his sometimes erratic attempts.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Kadarius Toney steps into the role occupied by Emmanuel Sanders. The quarterback position will determine the team's success in 2021 but Toney should make life easier on either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jamin Davis LB
Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs
Green Bay knows they are in a Super Bowl window with Aaron Rodgers and are trying to solidify the weaknesses on their roster now. Jamin Davis is a rangy linebacker with good coverage skills.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Buffalo solidifies the edge rusher position opposite Jerry Hughes. Azeez Ojulari is a really athletic player that needs to diversify his means of winning on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Kansas City has upgraded the middle of its offensive line but the edge is still a vulnerability. Jalen Mayfield is capable of playing right tackle but he is not going to be Mitchell Schwartz in his first season.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Jason Pierre-Paul will be a free agent after the season so Jayson Oweh comes in with the opportunity to learn from a really talented player before taking over the following season.