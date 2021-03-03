fieldsenter.jpg
It's March, and while we haven't quite hit free agency yet, it's time to introduce some mock trades into my mock drafts. With how good this quarterback class is, there are bound to be some trades into the top half of the first round on draft night. 

Here's a look at the trades:

  • Deshaun Watson is dealt to the Panthers for three first-round picks in each of the next three drafts, starting with 2021.
  • The Broncos move up to No. 3 in a trade with the Dolphins, who get Denver's No. 9 pick as well as a 2021 third-round pick and 2022 first-round pick.
  • The Patriots and Titans swap the No. 15 and No. 22 picks, with the Pats getting multiple Day Two picks as compensation.

The draft order is now locked in.

Round 1 - Pick 1
Trevor Lawrence QB
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The draft starts at pick No. 2. The Urban Meyer era begins with Lawrence at No. 1 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Barring a trade for Deshaun Watson, or an amazingly well-kept secret that they love another quarterback, Wilson will land with the Jets.
  Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Justin Fields QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Broncos desperately want to fix the quarterback spot, and who would blame them? So they make a bold move to get Fields in Denver.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ja'Marr Chase WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
HELLO! The Falcons make a clear statement that they're giving Matt Ryan one last go at a deep playoff run. And with Chase, they plan for a future after Julio Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Easy pick for the Bengals, especially with Chase off the board. Major protection for Joe Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jaylen Waddle WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Let's see how the Jalen Hurts experiment goes in Philadelphia. He'll have a nice collection of young and fast receivers if this is the pick on draft night.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Devonta Smith WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Lions could go quarterback, but new GM Brad Holmes was with Jared Goff in Los Angeles for years. He with rides him for a season or two and addresses the receiver spot with Smith.
  Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 8
Trey Lance QB
NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
After the Watson trade, the Texans pick their quarterback of the future in Lance and start a veteran at the outset of the 2021 season.
  Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
How about Mike Gesicki and Pitts for Tua Tagovailoa's second season in Miami? Not bad. Not too bad at all.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Micah Parsons LB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Linebacker is a sneaky Round 1 pick for the Cowboys because of the health of Leighton Vander Esch and the recent downturn in play from Jaylon Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kadarius Toney WR
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
81st
POSITION RNK
10th
Dave Gettleman loves throwing everyone for a loop in the draft, and he does so again with Toney here, although the Florida product is precisely the type of playmaker Danny Dimes needs.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Patrick Surtain II CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Surtain is a high-floor cornerback who steps into Richard Sherman's role immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Rashawn Slater OL
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Slater steps in as the left tackle for Justin Herbert. Huge responsibility, but Slater is up to the challenge.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Minnesota's defensive line is essentially barren now -- minus the returning Danielle Hunter -- and Paye has an NFL body with freaky athletic traits.
  Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 15
Azeez Ojulari LB
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
7th
After Paye goes off the board, the Titans want to get a part of the edge-rusher class and swing a deal with the Patriots to select the explosive, bendy, and decently refined Ojulari.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
Farley is a long, former wideout who tracks the football awesomely and has the athletic prowess to stick with receivers down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Christian Barmore DL
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Barmore is a tall and powerful Alabama defensive lineman with flashes of top-15 talent with his hands.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Rashod Bateman WR
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Dolphins are going all-in on offensive weapons for Tagovailoa. After Pitts earlier in Round 1, they get their young quarterback a well-rounded weapon in Bateman.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alijah Vera-Tucker OL
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
5th
Vera-Tucker can play guard if Brandon Scherff signs elsewhere in free agency and, as we saw in 2020, he can thrive at tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Teven Jenkins OL
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
109th
POSITION RNK
18th
The Bears need a quarterback and need to address the offensive line. Without a quarterback who really excites them here, they go with the safe selection of Jenkins.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
112th
POSITION RNK
19th
Moore is the type of YAC weapon Frank Reich will love in his quick-strike offense.
  Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jaelan Phillips DL
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
4th
After sliding back to get a few day two selections, the Patriots address their anemic pass rush with Phillips, a former No. 1 recruit in the nation.
  From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Rondale Moore WR
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
If Moore can stay healthy, he can be a tremendous weapon for Wilson right away.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
6th
Basham instantly stands in for Bud Dupree -- if he lands on another team in free agency -- and can give the Steelers some depth inside because of his large frame.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Christian Darrisaw OL
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
109th
POSITION RNK
18th
Home-run selection for the Jaguars, as Darrisaw has serious franchise left tackle skills.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
Rousseau gets to learn from another tall, freaky edge rusher in Myles Garrett.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Creed Humphrey OL
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
96th
POSITION RNK
16th
Humphrey steps in on day one and is an effective starter at the center spot for Baltimore.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Jones in New Orleans would be ideal for the former Alabama quarterback. Eventually, he'll be able to operate Sean Payton's system very well.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Zaven Collins LB
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Collins is a hulking linebacker with high-end coverage and blitzing ability.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
This is a glorious development for the Bills, as Owusu-Koramoah would instantly step into Matt Milano's playmaker role if the veteran signs elsewhere in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
80th
POSITION RNK
8th
Oweh isn't a finished product but has All-Pro athletic traits and a chiseled frame.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Levi Onwuzurike DL
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Onwuzurike would flourish in Tampa Bay next to Vita Vea.