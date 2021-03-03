Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The draft starts at pick No. 2. The Urban Meyer era begins with Lawrence at No. 1 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Barring a trade for Deshaun Watson, or an amazingly well-kept secret that they love another quarterback, Wilson will land with the Jets.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd The Broncos desperately want to fix the quarterback spot, and who would blame them? So they make a bold move to get Fields in Denver.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st HELLO! The Falcons make a clear statement that they're giving Matt Ryan one last go at a deep playoff run. And with Chase, they plan for a future after Julio Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Easy pick for the Bengals, especially with Chase off the board. Major protection for Joe Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Let's see how the Jalen Hurts experiment goes in Philadelphia. He'll have a nice collection of young and fast receivers if this is the pick on draft night.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd The Lions could go quarterback, but new GM Brad Holmes was with Jared Goff in Los Angeles for years. He with rides him for a season or two and addresses the receiver spot with Smith.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 8 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd After the Watson trade, the Texans pick their quarterback of the future in Lance and start a veteran at the outset of the 2021 season.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd How about Mike Gesicki and Pitts for Tua Tagovailoa's second season in Miami? Not bad. Not too bad at all.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Linebacker is a sneaky Round 1 pick for the Cowboys because of the health of Leighton Vander Esch and the recent downturn in play from Jaylon Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 10th Dave Gettleman loves throwing everyone for a loop in the draft, and he does so again with Toney here, although the Florida product is precisely the type of playmaker Danny Dimes needs.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Surtain is a high-floor cornerback who steps into Richard Sherman's role immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Slater steps in as the left tackle for Justin Herbert. Huge responsibility, but Slater is up to the challenge.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Minnesota's defensive line is essentially barren now -- minus the returning Danielle Hunter -- and Paye has an NFL body with freaky athletic traits.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 15 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 7th After Paye goes off the board, the Titans want to get a part of the edge-rusher class and swing a deal with the Patriots to select the explosive, bendy, and decently refined Ojulari.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Farley is a long, former wideout who tracks the football awesomely and has the athletic prowess to stick with receivers down the field.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Barmore is a tall and powerful Alabama defensive lineman with flashes of top-15 talent with his hands.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins are going all-in on offensive weapons for Tagovailoa. After Pitts earlier in Round 1, they get their young quarterback a well-rounded weapon in Bateman.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Vera-Tucker can play guard if Brandon Scherff signs elsewhere in free agency and, as we saw in 2020, he can thrive at tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 109th POSITION RNK 18th The Bears need a quarterback and need to address the offensive line. Without a quarterback who really excites them here, they go with the safe selection of Jenkins.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Elijah Moore WR Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 112th POSITION RNK 19th Moore is the type of YAC weapon Frank Reich will love in his quick-strike offense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans Round 1 - Pick 22 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th After sliding back to get a few day two selections, the Patriots address their anemic pass rush with Phillips, a former No. 1 recruit in the nation.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th If Moore can stay healthy, he can be a tremendous weapon for Wilson right away.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 6th Basham instantly stands in for Bud Dupree -- if he lands on another team in free agency -- and can give the Steelers some depth inside because of his large frame.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 109th POSITION RNK 18th Home-run selection for the Jaguars, as Darrisaw has serious franchise left tackle skills.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Rousseau gets to learn from another tall, freaky edge rusher in Myles Garrett.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 96th POSITION RNK 16th Humphrey steps in on day one and is an effective starter at the center spot for Baltimore.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Jones in New Orleans would be ideal for the former Alabama quarterback. Eventually, he'll be able to operate Sean Payton's system very well.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Collins is a hulking linebacker with high-end coverage and blitzing ability.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK This is a glorious development for the Bills, as Owusu-Koramoah would instantly step into Matt Milano's playmaker role if the veteran signs elsewhere in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 80th POSITION RNK 8th Oweh isn't a finished product but has All-Pro athletic traits and a chiseled frame.