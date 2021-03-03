It's March, and while we haven't quite hit free agency yet, it's time to introduce some mock trades into my mock drafts. With how good this quarterback class is, there are bound to be some trades into the top half of the first round on draft night.
Here's a look at the trades:
- Deshaun Watson is dealt to the Panthers for three first-round picks in each of the next three drafts, starting with 2021.
- The Broncos move up to No. 3 in a trade with the Dolphins, who get Denver's No. 9 pick as well as a 2021 third-round pick and 2022 first-round pick.
- The Patriots and Titans swap the No. 15 and No. 22 picks, with the Pats getting multiple Day Two picks as compensation.
The draft order is now locked in.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
The draft starts at pick No. 2. The Urban Meyer era begins with Lawrence at No. 1 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Barring a trade for Deshaun Watson, or an amazingly well-kept secret that they love another quarterback, Wilson will land with the Jets.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
The Broncos desperately want to fix the quarterback spot, and who would blame them? So they make a bold move to get Fields in Denver.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
HELLO! The Falcons make a clear statement that they're giving Matt Ryan one last go at a deep playoff run. And with Chase, they plan for a future after Julio Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Easy pick for the Bengals, especially with Chase off the board. Major protection for Joe Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Let's see how the Jalen Hurts experiment goes in Philadelphia. He'll have a nice collection of young and fast receivers if this is the pick on draft night.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
The Lions could go quarterback, but new GM Brad Holmes was with Jared Goff in Los Angeles for years. He with rides him for a season or two and addresses the receiver spot with Smith.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 8
After the Watson trade, the Texans pick their quarterback of the future in Lance and start a veteran at the outset of the 2021 season.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
How about Mike Gesicki and Pitts for Tua Tagovailoa's second season in Miami? Not bad. Not too bad at all.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Linebacker is a sneaky Round 1 pick for the Cowboys because of the health of Leighton Vander Esch and the recent downturn in play from Jaylon Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Dave Gettleman loves throwing everyone for a loop in the draft, and he does so again with Toney here, although the Florida product is precisely the type of playmaker Danny Dimes needs.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Surtain is a high-floor cornerback who steps into Richard Sherman's role immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Slater steps in as the left tackle for Justin Herbert. Huge responsibility, but Slater is up to the challenge.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Minnesota's defensive line is essentially barren now -- minus the returning Danielle Hunter -- and Paye has an NFL body with freaky athletic traits.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 15
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
After Paye goes off the board, the Titans want to get a part of the edge-rusher class and swing a deal with the Patriots to select the explosive, bendy, and decently refined Ojulari.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Farley is a long, former wideout who tracks the football awesomely and has the athletic prowess to stick with receivers down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Barmore is a tall and powerful Alabama defensive lineman with flashes of top-15 talent with his hands.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Dolphins are going all-in on offensive weapons for Tagovailoa. After Pitts earlier in Round 1, they get their young quarterback a well-rounded weapon in Bateman.
Round 1 - Pick 19
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Vera-Tucker can play guard if Brandon Scherff signs elsewhere in free agency and, as we saw in 2020, he can thrive at tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
The Bears need a quarterback and need to address the offensive line. Without a quarterback who really excites them here, they go with the safe selection of Jenkins.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Moore is the type of YAC weapon Frank Reich will love in his quick-strike offense.
Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 22
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
After sliding back to get a few day two selections, the Patriots address their anemic pass rush with Phillips, a former No. 1 recruit in the nation.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
If Moore can stay healthy, he can be a tremendous weapon for Wilson right away.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Basham instantly stands in for Bud Dupree -- if he lands on another team in free agency -- and can give the Steelers some depth inside because of his large frame.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Home-run selection for the Jaguars, as Darrisaw has serious franchise left tackle skills.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Rousseau gets to learn from another tall, freaky edge rusher in Myles Garrett.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs
Humphrey steps in on day one and is an effective starter at the center spot for Baltimore.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Jones in New Orleans would be ideal for the former Alabama quarterback. Eventually, he'll be able to operate Sean Payton's system very well.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Collins is a hulking linebacker with high-end coverage and blitzing ability.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
This is a glorious development for the Bills, as Owusu-Koramoah would instantly step into Matt Milano's playmaker role if the veteran signs elsewhere in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Oweh isn't a finished product but has All-Pro athletic traits and a chiseled frame.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Onwuzurike would flourish in Tampa Bay next to Vita Vea.