The New York Jets are the only winless team remaining in the NFL. They have put themselves in a strong position to land Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Will the team do a better job of surrounding Lawrence with talent than what they have done with Sam Darnold? Find out who New York took with their second first-round choice in today's mock draft.
The Jets are one of three teams with two first-round picks. The other two, Miami and Jacksonville, also added players at critical positions of need. The draft order below was determined using SportsLine's reverse Super Bowl odds following NFL Week 6 action.
Without further ado, let's kick this thing off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Trevor Lawrence has essentially secured his right to the No. 1 overall selection with his play this season. Can the Jets put him in a position to succeed in 2021?
Round 1 - Pick 2
Jacksonville has been talking about sitting Gardner Minshew, and that is not done with a franchise quarterback. He is a good player but his ceiling is not high enough for Jacksonville to reach its ultimate goal.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Ja'Marr Chase or Penei Sewell would likely be the choice here. The most important objective for the offseason is building an offensive line capable of protecting Joe Burrow. They are doing him a disservice right now exposing him on a weekly basis.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
There is no guessing game when it comes to Washington. They benched Dwayne Haskins, and all of their leverage is out the window. Everyone knows that they are not moving forward with Kyle Allen as their long-term quarterback. If they do not come away with a top quarterback, it was a lost season.
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
New York can not keep Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate healthy and on the field. In an ideal world, a supreme edge rusher would be available. Maybe Gregory Rousseau develops into that prospect, but for now, he is not one of the blue chip talents available.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 6
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Micah Parsons is the last of the blue chip prospects right now. There is plenty of time for that list to expand but teams picking this early have to come away with one of those talents unavailable to teams picking later in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Atlanta's pick begins the run of really talented players that have just not put it all together yet. They need pass rush help and Gregory Rousseau has the highest upside. Rousseau is training with former Falcon Chuck Smith in Duluth. The writing is on the wall.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Miami invested significant assets into aging, average-to-slightly-above-average defenders this offseason. The Dolphins land two young stars on that side of the ball in the form of Micah Parsons and Christian Barmore. Tua Tagovailoa's former teammate, Jaylen Waddle, might also be an interesting discussion.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Similar to Cincinnati with Joe Burrow, Los Angeles needs to fortify the protection for Justin Herbert. Sam Tevi has played fine this season but the risk of regression is too large. By selecting Dillon Radunz, the Chargers give themselves a really athletic lineman to protect Herbert's blindside.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Caleb Farley DB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
The Broncos has really struggled with injuries this year. They are applying bandages when possible but it is time to bring in some stability. Caleb Farley is a big cornerback that can lock down one side of the field with the hope that Michael Ojemudia fulfills the starter's role opposite him.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Minnesota needs to upgrade their protection, especially considering the run game is so important to their strategy. Wyatt Davis would give them a road grader that they have not had since Steve Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
As my colleague Ryan Wilson has pointed out, Detroit has five wide receivers in the final year of their current deals. There is no need to bring back Danny Amendola and Marvin Jones. The team needs some new blood at the position group. Jaylen Waddle is a burner with the speed to take the top off the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Carolina used every draft pick in its saddlebag to address the defensive side of the ball in 2020. The Panthers can give Teddy Bridgewater an outlet at tight end by selecting Kyle Pitts. It is a really versatile group of skill-position talent.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Philadelphia may be aggressive addressing the linebacker position at the NFL trade deadline as CBS Sports colleague Jason La Canfora recently noted. It is not unfathomable to think they might add a stop gap this year and then address the position with a long-term fit in the draft. Dylan Moses is great value.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Dallas did not upgrade their secondary this offseason. In fact, the Cowboys allowed Byron Jones to walk in free agency. How is that working out for them? The Cowboys have a lot more needs than originally anticipated and chief among them might be better coaching.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 305 lbs
I think I have mistakenly referred to Johnathan Hankins as old in the past. He is only 28, which is incredibly difficult to believe. Nonetheless, Marvin Wilson is great value and would instantly upgrade an improving defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Shaun Wade CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Quincy Roche would be a great fit for Cleveland here as well but that has been a popular choice. In an effort to be somewhat original, the Browns select Shaun Wade, a field corner to this point in his career that is projected to transition outside. Greedy Williams has not stayed healthy. It could be a fluke, but it would be naive not to consider a more reliable option.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
After noting an impulse to be original above, I am being unoriginal by mocking another wide receiver to New England. It would be non-Belichickian to spend two first-round picks and a second-round pick on the wide receiver position in two years. However, the position has not been fixed. They should sit next to Pittsburgh's scouts at the NFL combine and just cheat off their paper.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Kyle Pitts is off the board, but the idea of adding a move tight end to Arizona's offense is tough to shake. Brevin Jordan would be fun in that offense.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
San Francisco's interior offensive line has been a problem. Trent Williams has even struggled at times. Trey Smith is an animal and can clean up the running lanes for that wide zone attack.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jayson Oweh DE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Jayson Oweh is more of a projection than some of these other players because he has not been handed a significant role yet; that is expected to change this year. It is also a reminder that Big Ten football is back this week.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs
Timing could have been better considering Tashaun Gipson had an interception against Carolina in Week 6. However, Chicago gets younger at the position by adding a great communicator and a versatile playmaker.
Round 1 - Pick 23
North Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 225 lbs
The combination of Tremaine Edmunds and Chazz Surratt is pretty exciting. Both possess a high football IQ and insane athletic ability. Surratt is only going to improve with time. While Edmunds crashes down, Surratt can clean everything up at the second level.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 24
Paris Ford DB
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Jacksonville needs to replace the majority of their defense, including the safeties. Paris Ford would be another step towards rejuvenating a secondary that has been stripped of A.J. Bouye, Tashaun Gipson, Ronnie Harrison and Jalen Ramsey in recent years.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Quincy Roche DL
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
The Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley trial runs have not been successful. The Titans can start fresh with their own hand-picked pass rusher rather than relying on another team's castoffs.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
What is New Orleans going to do at the quarterback position should be the first and foremost priority, but Emmanuel Sanders is not going to play forever so Rondale Moore gives them a long-term talent in the slot.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Kwity Paye could come in and learn from Jason Pierre-Paul for a year. The former is very raw and could certainly develop under Pierre-Paul's tutelage. The latter is still an accomplished pass rusher in this league.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Blake Martinez is gone and Christian Kirksey has not really worked for them. Baron Browning is another one of those projections but the tape has been flattering.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Pittsburgh's secondary finally woke up this week but it is a long-term area of need. Patrick Surtain II is a baller coming out of NFL factory Alabama.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Oregon State • Sr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Hamilcar Rashed Jr. is an athletic pass rusher that can eventually replace Matt Judon if Baltimore is looking to conserve salary cap space. The time to pay Lamar Jackson is coming.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 31
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs
New York must supplement Trevor Lawrence's protection. By adding Creed Humphrey, the Jets get a player that can man the interior offensive line for a decade-plus.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Deonte Brown OL
Alabama • Sr • 6'4" / 350 lbs
Kansas City has done more with less along their offensive line. There is a half billion dollar investment that the team must insure, and the Chiefs opt to invest significant assets into the offensive line.