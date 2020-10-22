Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Trevor Lawrence has essentially secured his right to the No. 1 overall selection with his play this season. Can the Jets put him in a position to succeed in 2021?

Round 1 - Pick 2 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Jacksonville has been talking about sitting Gardner Minshew, and that is not done with a franchise quarterback. He is a good player but his ceiling is not high enough for Jacksonville to reach its ultimate goal.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Ja'Marr Chase or Penei Sewell would likely be the choice here. The most important objective for the offseason is building an offensive line capable of protecting Joe Burrow. They are doing him a disservice right now exposing him on a weekly basis.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd There is no guessing game when it comes to Washington. They benched Dwayne Haskins, and all of their leverage is out the window. Everyone knows that they are not moving forward with Kyle Allen as their long-term quarterback. If they do not come away with a top quarterback, it was a lost season.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st New York can not keep Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate healthy and on the field. In an ideal world, a supreme edge rusher would be available. Maybe Gregory Rousseau develops into that prospect, but for now, he is not one of the blue chip talents available.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 6 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Micah Parsons is the last of the blue chip prospects right now. There is plenty of time for that list to expand but teams picking this early have to come away with one of those talents unavailable to teams picking later in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta's pick begins the run of really talented players that have just not put it all together yet. They need pass rush help and Gregory Rousseau has the highest upside. Rousseau is training with former Falcon Chuck Smith in Duluth. The writing is on the wall.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Miami invested significant assets into aging, average-to-slightly-above-average defenders this offseason. The Dolphins land two young stars on that side of the ball in the form of Micah Parsons and Christian Barmore. Tua Tagovailoa's former teammate, Jaylen Waddle, might also be an interesting discussion.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Dillon Radunz T North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 299 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 11th Similar to Cincinnati with Joe Burrow, Los Angeles needs to fortify the protection for Justin Herbert. Sam Tevi has played fine this season but the risk of regression is too large. By selecting Dillon Radunz, the Chargers give themselves a really athletic lineman to protect Herbert's blindside.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Broncos has really struggled with injuries this year. They are applying bandages when possible but it is time to bring in some stability. Caleb Farley is a big cornerback that can lock down one side of the field with the hope that Michael Ojemudia fulfills the starter's role opposite him.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Minnesota needs to upgrade their protection, especially considering the run game is so important to their strategy. Wyatt Davis would give them a road grader that they have not had since Steve Hutchinson.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th As my colleague Ryan Wilson has pointed out, Detroit has five wide receivers in the final year of their current deals. There is no need to bring back Danny Amendola and Marvin Jones. The team needs some new blood at the position group. Jaylen Waddle is a burner with the speed to take the top off the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Carolina used every draft pick in its saddlebag to address the defensive side of the ball in 2020. The Panthers can give Teddy Bridgewater an outlet at tight end by selecting Kyle Pitts. It is a really versatile group of skill-position talent.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Philadelphia may be aggressive addressing the linebacker position at the NFL trade deadline as CBS Sports colleague Jason La Canfora recently noted. It is not unfathomable to think they might add a stop gap this year and then address the position with a long-term fit in the draft. Dylan Moses is great value.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Tyson Campbell DB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th Dallas did not upgrade their secondary this offseason. In fact, the Cowboys allowed Byron Jones to walk in free agency. How is that working out for them? The Cowboys have a lot more needs than originally anticipated and chief among them might be better coaching.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd I think I have mistakenly referred to Johnathan Hankins as old in the past. He is only 28, which is incredibly difficult to believe. Nonetheless, Marvin Wilson is great value and would instantly upgrade an improving defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Quincy Roche would be a great fit for Cleveland here as well but that has been a popular choice. In an effort to be somewhat original, the Browns select Shaun Wade, a field corner to this point in his career that is projected to transition outside. Greedy Williams has not stayed healthy. It could be a fluke, but it would be naive not to consider a more reliable option.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th After noting an impulse to be original above, I am being unoriginal by mocking another wide receiver to New England. It would be non-Belichickian to spend two first-round picks and a second-round pick on the wide receiver position in two years. However, the position has not been fixed. They should sit next to Pittsburgh's scouts at the NFL combine and just cheat off their paper.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Brevin Jordan TE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 3rd Kyle Pitts is off the board, but the idea of adding a move tight end to Arizona's offense is tough to shake. Brevin Jordan would be fun in that offense.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd San Francisco's interior offensive line has been a problem. Trent Williams has even struggled at times. Trey Smith is an animal and can clean up the running lanes for that wide zone attack.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jayson Oweh DE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 7th Jayson Oweh is more of a projection than some of these other players because he has not been handed a significant role yet; that is expected to change this year. It is also a reminder that Big Ten football is back this week.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Timing could have been better considering Tashaun Gipson had an interception against Carolina in Week 6. However, Chicago gets younger at the position by adding a great communicator and a versatile playmaker.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Chazz Surratt LB North Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 225 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK n/a POSITION RNK n/a The combination of Tremaine Edmunds and Chazz Surratt is pretty exciting. Both possess a high football IQ and insane athletic ability. Surratt is only going to improve with time. While Edmunds crashes down, Surratt can clean everything up at the second level.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 24 Paris Ford DB Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 78th POSITION RNK 6th Jacksonville needs to replace the majority of their defense, including the safeties. Paris Ford would be another step towards rejuvenating a secondary that has been stripped of A.J. Bouye, Tashaun Gipson, Ronnie Harrison and Jalen Ramsey in recent years.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Quincy Roche DL Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th The Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley trial runs have not been successful. The Titans can start fresh with their own hand-picked pass rusher rather than relying on another team's castoffs.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd What is New Orleans going to do at the quarterback position should be the first and foremost priority, but Emmanuel Sanders is not going to play forever so Rondale Moore gives them a long-term talent in the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 4th Kwity Paye could come in and learn from Jason Pierre-Paul for a year. The former is very raw and could certainly develop under Pierre-Paul's tutelage. The latter is still an accomplished pass rusher in this league.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Baron Browning LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 5th Blake Martinez is gone and Christian Kirksey has not really worked for them. Baron Browning is another one of those projections but the tape has been flattering.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Patrick Surtain II DB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Pittsburgh's secondary finally woke up this week but it is a long-term area of need. Patrick Surtain II is a baller coming out of NFL factory Alabama.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Hamilcar Rashed Jr. LB Oregon State • Sr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 6th Hamilcar Rashed Jr. is an athletic pass rusher that can eventually replace Matt Judon if Baltimore is looking to conserve salary cap space. The time to pay Lamar Jackson is coming.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 31 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 8th New York must supplement Trevor Lawrence's protection. By adding Creed Humphrey, the Jets get a player that can man the interior offensive line for a decade-plus.