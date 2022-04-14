Working through first-round projections, it is starting to feel as though Green Bay and Kansas City may have to trade up to nab one of the five perceived top wide receivers. A run on the position began in the top 10 and all five were gone by Green Bay's pick at No. 22 overall. In today's thought exercise, we explore how each team could hypothetically respond while projecting all seven rounds.
There were zero trades projected. There was a thought of mocking trades of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Giants cornerback James Bradberry because each feels imminent, but their contracts complicate details of those potential deals.
Without further ado, let's kick this thing off!
For a more extensive draft discussion beyond the mock drafts, check out our weekly show on YouTube!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Aidan Hutchinson EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs
I have low confidence in this actually being the pick for Jacksonville. I could see the franchise tossing around the idea of taking one of those offensive linemen, and there has been a lot of buzz about the Jaguars heavily considering Travon Walker, who parlayed a strong career for the national champions into a strong combine performance. For now, I am sticking with Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE
Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs
For the second consecutive year, Detroit takes a talented prospect out of Oregon in the top 10. Thibodeaux's off-field interests seem overblown to me. It is 2022 and most athletes are considering their social media and brand presence. I do not get the impression that he is a troublemaker off the field, so it really will be handled on a team-by-team basis.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ikem Ekwonu OL
NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Ekwonu is probably capable of playing all five positions along the offensive line. He could play guard or right tackle for a year before taking over for Laremy Tunsil if that is the route the franchise elects to go. Regardless, there is no harm in building a strong offensive line that is capable of protecting Davis Mills and giving him an opportunity to show his potential in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Edge rusher is a position the Jets will almost certainly address in the top 10. The expectation is that at least two edge rushers will be off the board with one of those being Hutchinson. New York's decision is likely to come down to Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jermaine Johnson II and Walker. In this scenario, they take Walker to pair with Carl Lawson.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Evan Neal OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs
A porous offensive line has been the narrative surrounding the Giants for years. They have grown frustrated and committed to going all in over the past two years. The effort could continue even in the absence of their once fearless leader -- general manager Dave Gettleman. Neal is a unicorn in regards to his size, but when the athleticism is there to match, it is a scary proposition. New York plucks him off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
Carolina may trade back, but it would be a surprise if the pick was not ultimately a quarterback. Unless they become a player for Baker Mayfield -- who is a better player than any quarterback in this class, but is going to be looking for a contract extension soon -- then the team will be in the mix for a quarterback. One thing that is important to note is the comfort the head coach and general manager have in their roles. If they are concerned about another suboptimal year leading to their dismissals, then that could impact the thinking of taking a developmental prospect.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 7
Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
There is a lot of smoke that James Bradberry is going to be traded to clear salary cap space. If that happens, then it creates an immediate void on the roster. Gardner would fill that role and give defensive coordinator Wink Martindale length and play-making ability that he covets at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs
Atlanta could add three wide receivers in this draft and no one would bat an eye. The Calvin Ridley suspension has the Falcons desperate for play-making ability. Desperation should not drive their thinking, however, because they are a ways off from contention. They should take best player available, and I could still argue that is Wilson.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 9
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Seattle has always been known for those long, often physical, athletes in the secondary. Stingley is not as physical as what the Seahawks have historically had, but he is a blue-chip talent at a position of need. The LSU product answered doubts about his current medical status at his Pro Day, and the runway is clear for the franchise to add a player at the position after losing Shaq Griffin and D.J. Reed over the past two years.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 10
Drake London WR
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Thinking back to Zach Wilson's collegiate career, he was known to throw passes up to his receivers allowing them to make a play. London is a player who uses his body well to create separation and high point the football. It is a natural fit despite New York tipping its hand in interest of Tyreek Hill.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
With Drake London off the board, it should be a relatively easy choice for Washington at No. 11 overall. Hamilton is an instinctual player who can erase tight ends or play downhill and make plays in the backfield. He is the type of prospect who will endear himself to Ron Rivera.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jermaine Johnson II EDGE
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs
With both of the top cornerbacks off the board, Minnesota makes a play for not only the present, but the future. Johnson gives the Vikings a rotation of pass rushers that include Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter. If they want to move on from either when it becomes cost-prohibitive to keep them all, they now have the flexibility to make that happen.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jordan Davis DL
Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs
Houston needs to add talent and, although investing in a nose tackle to start a rebuild has not exactly worked out for Carolina, teams are not going to go broke taking a profit. Davis is a good football player and fills an immediate need for an improved run defense.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs
Baltimore traded away Orlando Brown Jr., and Ronnie Stanley has battled injuries of late. Considering the ground game is the foundation of the Ravens offense, the franchise would be wise to invest in the position and have some options down the road. There is a lot of buzz that the Northern Iowa product is not going to make it beyond this pick.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs
Injury or not, Williams is a wanted man in this draft class. He has the speed and route-running nuance to attack all three levels of the field. If he had not gotten injured, odds were pretty good that he would have been the first wide receiver selected and he still may.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs
New Orleans lost Terron Armstead in free agency. Unless it is comfortable fighting the good fight with James Hurst or Landon Young, I would imagine the team has intentions of using one of those first-round picks on an offensive tackle. Cross happens to be the best available.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Chris Olave WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Cincinnati saw how beneficial three wide receiver sets were for Joe Burrow, so adding a player the caliber of Chris Olave gives them the chance to spread coverage thin. Justin Herbert should be able to put up career numbers with this offensive structure.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 18
Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Wyatt is a part of a strong rotation with Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave. It is difficult to envision Cox playing much longer, so having a ready-made replacement on the roster is an enticing possibility. The Georgia product was one of the best performers at the NFL combine.
|
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 19
Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
New Orleans would probably prefer someone a little different from Michael Thomas, but options have dwindled. The reality is that Thomas has been dealing with an injury that has sidelined him for 26 games over the past two years. It is dangerous to consider any wide receiver a complement to Thomas when the Saints may need to be thinking about life after the former Buckeye.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Malik Willis QB
Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs
Pittsburgh and Carolina stand out as teams most likely to take a quarterback in the first round. It would not be a surprise if the Steelers traded up for their player of choice considering they were aggressive in 2019 to snag Devin Bush. There is a lot of discussion about general manager Kevin Colbert leaving a quarterback as a legacy, much like what Ozzie Newsome did in Baltimore. It would be wise to carry that line of thinking over all seven rounds as Colbert looks to surround that quarterback of choice with the offensive talent capable of allowing success.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Michigan • Jr • 6'0" / 191 lbs
Hill is a very versatile player who has worn many hats for the Wolverines. He has proven effective as a safety and slot cornerback, but Hill could probably play on the boundary in a pinch. New England values versatile defensive backs and the Wolverine certainly provides.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jahan Dotson WR
Penn State • Sr • 5'11" / 178 lbs
The Packers have to be aware of the possibility that they miss out on the top wide receiver options unless they trade up. In this scenario, it is Kansas City getting left out of the wide receiver party as Green Bay gets Dotson.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs
There is a lot of discussion about whether or not Linderbaum is going to go in the first round. The ceiling, to me, is Cincinnati at No. 31 overall. Even with the investment in Ted Karras, they would be wise to embrace a long-term option. Dallas and Arizona stand out as a few other teams that could be of interest. Rodney Hudson is not getting any younger and his play dipped a bit last season. Linderbaum could be an immediate uprgrade.
Round 1 - Pick 24
George Karlaftis EDGE
Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 266 lbs
Dallas lost Randy Gregory in free agency and rebounded by signing Dante Fowler Jr. Fowler has bounced around from team to team, so it would be foolish to expect an extended stay. Karlaftis is a heavy-handed power rusher who will push the pocket.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs
Shorter arms? Buffalo does not care. McDuffie is an easy selection for the Bills as they continue cultivating a championship-caliber roster. With the return of a healthy Tre White, plus the additions of Von Miller and McDuffie, the AFC East franchise has built a unit to be feared.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Devin Lloyd LB
Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs
I have enough self-awareness to know that Tennessee fans do not want a linebacker. I understand there is some confidence in Zach Cunningham, but I am not personally at the same point. I could move off this position group by draft week, but I think adding a rangy linebacker would free Bud Dupree and Harold Landry to work vertically.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Zion Johnson OL
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Johnson to Tampa Bay has been a weekly occurrence in my mock draft. I am not a Buccaneers fan, so it is not done out of bias; it just happens. The addition would allow the team to continue its claim as one of the best offensive lines in the league with Donovan Smith, Johnson, Ryan Jensen, Shaq Mason and Tristan Wirfs.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Central Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 303 lbs
Elgton Jenkins has done everything for the Green Bay offensive line since he arrived. He is a stud. While I agree he could play right tackle, I would rather he stay inside where he has spent the majority of his career and bring in a prospect like Raimann to play on the opposite end of David Bakhtiari.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 29
Boye Mafe DL
Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Mafe to Kansas City is another fit I really like. He always seems to be available at this stage of the first round, and it is a natural progression from Melvin Ingram to the Minnesota pass rusher. Mafe is a bendy player who has cloud coverage and is better in run defense than he is credited.
Round 1 - Pick 30
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'4" / 208 lbs
Kansas City missed out on the top wide receiver prospects by staying put, so it gambles on Watson, who was arguably the biggest winner of the NFL combine. He tested off the charts and offers the upside of a prospect coming out of a run-heavy offense. It could pay off down the road.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Cornerback is a big position of need for Cincinnati. It did well to add some veterans last year to stop the bleeding, but it had to be addressed long-term. Booth has exposure to man and zone coverage schemes but is one of the few with the size and speed capable of becoming that lockdown cornerback in the NFL.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 32
Cincinnati • Sr • 6'3" / 211 lbs
By taking Ridder with the final pick in the first round, the Lions gain a cost-controlled fifth year in his contract if they so choose. Some argue the validity of the deal in today's NFL, but if Baker Mayfield had been the answer in Cleveland, the Browns would have happily paid the $19 million rather than a franchise tag or contract extension north of $35 million.
Round 2
No. 33 overall: Jaguars - Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
No. 34 overall: Lions - Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
No. 35 overall: Jets - Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
No. 36 overall: Giants - Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
No. 37 overall: Texans - Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
No. 38 overall: Jets - Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
No. 39 overall: Bears - Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M
No. 40 overall: Seahawks - Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
No. 41 overall: Seahawks - Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC
No. 42 overall: Colts - Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
No. 43 overall: Falcons - Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
No. 44 overall: Browns - Logan Hall, DT, Houston
No. 45 overall: Ravens - Travis Jones, DT, UCONN
No. 46 overall: Vikings - Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
No. 47 overall: Commanders - George Pickens, WR, Georgia
No. 48 overall: Bears - Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
No. 49 overall: Saints - Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
No. 50 overall: Chiefs - Demarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
No. 51 overall: Eagles - Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
No. 52 overall: Steelers - Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
No. 53 overall: Packers - Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
No. 54 overall: Patriots - Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis
No. 55 overall: Cardinals - Darian Kinnard, OG, Kentucky
No. 56 overall: Cowboys - Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
No. 57 overall: Bills - Cole Strange, OG, Chattanooga
No. 58 overall: Falcons - Ken Walker III, RB, Michigan State
No. 59 overall: Packers - David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
No. 60 overall: Buccaneers - Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama
No. 61 overall: 49ers - Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska
No. 62 overall: Chiefs - Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
No. 63 overall: Bengals - Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
No. 64 overall: Broncos - Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State
Round 3
No. 65 overall: Jaguars - Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
No. 66 overall: Lions - Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
No. 67 overall: Giants - Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State
No. 68 overall: Texans - Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
No. 69 overall: Jets - Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
No. 70 overall: Jaguars - Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati
No. 71 overall: Bears - Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina
No. 72 overall: Seahawks - Jamaree Salyer, OG, Georgia
No. 73 overall: Colts - Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State
No. 74 overall: Falcons - Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky
No. 75 overall: Broncos - Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
No. 76 overall: Ravens - Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma
No. 77 overall: Vikings - Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
No. 78 overall: Browns - Cam Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State
No. 79 overall: Chargers - Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State
No. 80 overall: Texans - Nick Cross, S, Maryland
No. 81 overall: Giants - Cade Otton, TE, Washington
No. 82 overall: Falcons - Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan
No. 83 overall: Eagles - Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss
No. 84 overall: Steelers - Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State
No. 85 overall: Patriots - Tariq Woolen, CB, Texas-San Antonio
No. 86 overall: Raiders - Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
No. 87 overall: Cardinals - Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State
No. 88 overall: Cowboys - Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
No. 89 overall: Bills - Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
No. 90 overall: Titans - Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana
No. 91 overall: Buccaneers - Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati
No. 92 overall: Packers - Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
No. 93 overall: 49ers - Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati
No. 94 overall: Chiefs - Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State
No. 95 overall: Bengals - Luke Fortner, OL, Kentucky
No. 96 overall: Broncos - Ed Ingram, OG, LSU
No. 97 overall: Lions - Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
No. 98 overall: Saints - John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
No. 99 overall: Browns - David Bell, WR, Purdue
No. 100 overall: Ravens - Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA
No. 101 overall: Eagles - Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska
No. 102 overall: Dolphins - Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State
No. 103 overall: Chiefs - Calvin Austin II, WR, Memphis
No. 104 overall: Rams - Chris Paul, OL, Tulsa
No. 105 overall: 49ers - Dohnovan West, OG, Arizona State
Round 4
No. 106 overall: Jaguars - Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee
No. 107 overall: Texans - Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest
No. 108 overall: Texans - Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (Ohio)
No. 109 overall: Seahawks - Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia
No. 110 overall: Ravens - Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
No. 111 overall: Jets - Neil Farrell Jr., DT, LSU
No. 112 overall: Giants - Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida
No. 113 overall: Commanders - Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
No. 114 overall: Falcons - Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech
No. 115 overall: Broncos - Zamir White, RB, Georgia
No. 116 overall: Broncos - Michael Clemons, EDGE, Texas A&M
No. 117 overall: Jets - JoJo Domann, S, Nebraska
No. 118 overall: Browns - Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
No. 119 overall: Ravens - Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State
No. 120 overall: Saints - John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas
No. 121 overall: Chiefs - Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
No. 122 overall: Colts - Montaric Brown, CB, Arkansas
No. 123 overall: Chargers - Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati
No. 124 overall: Eagles - Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State
No. 125 overall: Dolphins - Alex Wright, EDGE, UAB
No. 126 overall: Raiders - Joshua Ezeudu, OG, North Carolina
No. 127 overall: Patriots - DeAngelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky
No. 128 overall: Ravens - Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
No. 129 overall: Cowboys - Logan Bruss, OG, Wisconsin
No. 130 overall: Bills - Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
No. 131 overall: Titans - Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama
No. 132 overall: Packers - Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor
No. 133 overall: Buccaneers - James Cook, RB, Georgia
No. 134 overall: 49ers - Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State
No. 135 overall: Chiefs - Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina
No. 136 overall: Bengals - Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame
No. 137 overall: Panthers - Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
No. 138 overall: Steelers - Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon
No. 139 overall: Ravens - Alontae Taylor, DB, Tennessee
No. 140 overall: Packers - Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky
No. 141 overall: Ravens - Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama
No. 142 overall: Rams - Cordale Flott, CB, LSU
No. 143 overall: Titans - Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU
Round 5
No. 144 overall: Panthers - Thayer Munford, OL, Ohio State
No. 145 overall: Broncos - Kalia Davis, DT, UCF
No. 146 overall: Jets - Lecitus Smith, OG, Virginia Tech
No. 147 overall: Giants - Marquis Hayes, OG, Oklahoma
No. 148 overall: Bears - Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson
No. 149 overall: Panthers - Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota
No. 150 overall: Bears - Jaivon Heiligh, WR, Coastal Carolina
No. 151 overall: Falcons - DaMarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh
No. 152 overall: Seahawks - Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State
No. 153 overall: Seahawks - Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama
No. 154 overall: Eagles - Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo
No. 155 overall: Cowboys - Dare Rosenthal, OT, Kentucky
No. 156 overall: Vikings - Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada
No. 157 overall: Jaguars - Cade Mays, OG, Tennessee
No. 158 overall: Patriots - Kyle Phillips, WR, UCLA
No. 159 overall: Colts - Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri
No. 160 overall: Chargers - Grant Calcaterra, TE, Oklahoma
No. 161 overall: Saints - Jashaun Corbin, RB, Florida State
No. 162 overall: Eagles - Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State
No. 163 overall: Jets - Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon
No. 164 overall: Raiders - Marquan McCall, DT, Kentucky
No. 165 overall: Raiders - Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss
No. 166 overall: Eagles - Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin
No. 167 overall: Cowboys - Jayden Peevy, DT, Texas A&M
No. 168 overall: Bills - Justin Shaffer, OG, Georgia
No. 169 overall: Titans - Tyrese Robinson, OG, Oklahoma
No. 170 overall: Patriots - Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin
No. 171 overall: Packers - Eyioma Uwazurike, DT, Iowa State
No. 172 overall: 49ers - Jesse Luketa, EDGE/LB, Penn State
No. 173 overall: Giants - Matt Henningsen, DT, Wisconsin
No. 174 overall: Bengals - Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah
No. 175 overall: Rams - Tyreke Smith, EDGE, Ohio State
No. 176 overall: Cowboys - Leon O'Neal, S, Texas A&M
No. 177 overall: Lions - Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan
No. 178 overall: Cowboys - Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M
No. 179 overall: Colts - Spencer Burford, OT, Texas-San Antonio
Round 6
No. 180 overall: Jaguars - Zachary Carter, DL, Florida
No. 181 overall: Lions - Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri
No. 182 overall: Giants - Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers
No. 183 overall: Texans - Ty Davis-Price, RB, LSU
No. 184 overall: Vikings - JT Woods, S, Baylor
No. 185 overall: Bills - Danny Gray, WR, SMU
No. 186 overall: Bears - Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State
No. 187 overall: 49ers - Chig Okonkwo, TE, Maryland
No. 188 overall: Jaguars - Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State
No. 189 overall: Commanders - Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana
No. 190 overall: Falcons - Juanyeh Thomas, S, Georgia Tech
No. 191 overall: Vikings - Chasen Hines, OG, LSU
No. 192 overall: Vikings - Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA
No. 193 overall: Cowboys - EJ Perry, QB, Brown
No. 194 overall: Saints - Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky
No. 195 overall: Chargers - Amare Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech
No. 196 overall: Saints (Forfeited)
No. 197 overall: Ravens - Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina
No. 198 overall: Jaguars - Abram Smith, RB, Baylor
No. 199 overall: Jaguars - Ben Brown, C, Ole Miss
No. 200 overall: Panthers - Percy Butler, S, Louisiana
No. 201 overall: Patriots - Isaiah Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
No. 202 overall: Cardinals - Thomas Booker, DT, Stanford
No. 203 overall: Browns - Damone Clark, LB, LSU
No. 204 overall: Bills - Jordan Stout, P, Penn State
No. 205 overall: Titans - Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame
No. 206 overall: Texans - James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech
No. 207 overall: Broncos - Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor
No. 208 overall: Texans - David Anenih, EDGE, Houston
No. 209 overall: Steelers - Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State
No. 210 overall: Bengals - Decobie Durant, CB, South Carolina State
No. 211 overall: Patriots - Eric Johnson, DT, Missouri State
No. 212 overall: Rams - Chris Allen, EDGE, Alabama
No. 213 overall: Rams - Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State
No. 214 overall: Falcons - Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State
No. 215 overall: Chargers - Bryce Watts, CB, UMASS
No. 216 overall: Cardinals - Damarion Williams, CB, Houston
No. 217 overall: Colts - Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee
No. 218 overall: Lions - Andrew Stueber, OL, Michigan
No. 219 overall: Rams - Vederian Lowe, OL, Illinois
No. 220 overall: Titans - Kevin Austin, WR, Notre Dame
No. 221 overall: 49ers - Esezi Otomewo, EDGE, Minnesota
No. 222 overall: 49ers - Snoop Conner, RB, Ole Miss
Round 7
No. 223 overall: Jaguars - Nick Zakelj, OT, Fordham
No. 224 overall: Browns - Chris Hinton, DT, Michigan
No. 225 overall: Dolphins - Cade York, K, LSU
No. 226 overall: Steelers - Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina
No. 227 overall: Bengals - Tyree Johnson, EDGE, Texas A&M
No. 228 overall: Raiders - Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State
No. 229 overall: Packers - Zonovan Knight, RB, N.C. State
No. 230 overall: Seahawks - Gabe Brkic, K, Oklahoma
No. 231 overall: Commanders - Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma
No. 232 overall: Bills - Dane Belton, S, Iowa
No. 233 overall: Broncos - Isaiah Weston, WR, Northern Iowa
No. 234 overall: Chiefs - Master Teague, RB, Ohio State
No. 235 overall: Lions - Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio State
No. 236 overall: Jaguars - Cordell Volson, OL, North Dakota State
No. 237 overall: Chargers - Wesley French, OG, Western Michigan
No. 238 overall: Eagles - James Empey, C, BYU
No. 239 overall: Rams - Cole Kelley, QB, Southeast Louisiana
No. 240 overall: Colts - Armani Rodgers, TE, Ohio
No. 241 overall: Commanders - Christian Benford, CB, Villanova
No. 242 overall: Steelers - Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor
No. 243 overall: Panthers - Tariq Carpenter, LB, Georgia Tech
No. 244 overall: Chiefs - D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State
No. 245 overall: Cardinals - Cole Turner, TE, Nevada
No. 246 overall: Texans - Kyron Johnson, LB, Kansas
No. 247 overall: Browns - Cameron Dicker, K, Texas
No. 248 overall: Dolphins - Connor Heyward, FB/TE, Michigan State
No. 249 overall: Buccaneers - Jake Camarda, P, Georgia
No. 250 overall: Packers - Andrew Rupcich, OL, Culver-Stockton
No. 251 overall: Vikings - Nephi Sewell, LB, Houston
No. 252 overall: Chiefs - Kyler McMichael, CB, North Carolina
No. 253 overall: Bengals - Josh Johnson, WR, Tulsa
No. 254 overall: Rams - Noah Elliss, DT, Idaho
No. 255 overall: Chargers - Delarrin Turner-Yell, DB, Oklahoma
No. 256 overall: Chargers - Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn
No. 257 overall: Cardinals - Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina
No. 258 overall: Cardinals - Jeremiah Moon, LB/EDGE, Florida
No. 259 overall: Packers - Za'Quandre White, RB, South Carolina
No. 260 overall: Chiefs - Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M
No. 261 overall: Chargers - Josh Rivas, OT, Kansas State
No. 262 overall: Buccaneers - D'Vonte Price, RB, Florida International
No. 263 overall: 49ers - Ja'Quan McMillian, CB, East Carolina