Working through first-round projections, it is starting to feel as though Green Bay and Kansas City may have to trade up to nab one of the five perceived top wide receivers. A run on the position began in the top 10 and all five were gone by Green Bay's pick at No. 22 overall. In today's thought exercise, we explore how each team could hypothetically respond while projecting all seven rounds.

There were zero trades projected. There was a thought of mocking trades of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Giants cornerback James Bradberry because each feels imminent, but their contracts complicate details of those potential deals.

Without further ado, let's kick this thing off!

For a more extensive draft discussion beyond the mock drafts, check out our weekly show on YouTube!

Round 2

No. 33 overall: Jaguars - Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

No. 34 overall: Lions - Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

No. 35 overall: Jets - Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

No. 36 overall: Giants - Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

No. 37 overall: Texans - Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

No. 38 overall: Jets - Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

No. 39 overall: Bears - Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

No. 40 overall: Seahawks - Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

No. 41 overall: Seahawks - Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC

No. 42 overall: Colts - Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

No. 43 overall: Falcons - Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

No. 44 overall: Browns - Logan Hall, DT, Houston

No. 45 overall: Ravens - Travis Jones, DT, UCONN

No. 46 overall: Vikings - Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

No. 47 overall: Commanders - George Pickens, WR, Georgia

No. 48 overall: Bears - Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

No. 49 overall: Saints - Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

No. 50 overall: Chiefs - Demarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

No. 51 overall: Eagles - Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

No. 52 overall: Steelers - Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

No. 53 overall: Packers - Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

No. 54 overall: Patriots - Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis

No. 55 overall: Cardinals - Darian Kinnard, OG, Kentucky

No. 56 overall: Cowboys - Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

No. 57 overall: Bills - Cole Strange, OG, Chattanooga

No. 58 overall: Falcons - Ken Walker III, RB, Michigan State

No. 59 overall: Packers - David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

No. 60 overall: Buccaneers - Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

No. 61 overall: 49ers - Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

No. 62 overall: Chiefs - Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

No. 63 overall: Bengals - Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

No. 64 overall: Broncos - Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

Round 3

No. 65 overall: Jaguars - Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

No. 66 overall: Lions - Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

No. 67 overall: Giants - Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

No. 68 overall: Texans - Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

No. 69 overall: Jets - Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

No. 70 overall: Jaguars - Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati

No. 71 overall: Bears - Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina

No. 72 overall: Seahawks - Jamaree Salyer, OG, Georgia

No. 73 overall: Colts - Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

No. 74 overall: Falcons - Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

No. 75 overall: Broncos - Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

No. 76 overall: Ravens - Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

No. 77 overall: Vikings - Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

No. 78 overall: Browns - Cam Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State

No. 79 overall: Chargers - Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

No. 80 overall: Texans - Nick Cross, S, Maryland

No. 81 overall: Giants - Cade Otton, TE, Washington

No. 82 overall: Falcons - Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan

No. 83 overall: Eagles - Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss

No. 84 overall: Steelers - Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

No. 85 overall: Patriots - Tariq Woolen, CB, Texas-San Antonio

No. 86 overall: Raiders - Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

No. 87 overall: Cardinals - Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State

No. 88 overall: Cowboys - Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

No. 89 overall: Bills - Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

No. 90 overall: Titans - Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana

No. 91 overall: Buccaneers - Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati

No. 92 overall: Packers - Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

No. 93 overall: 49ers - Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

No. 94 overall: Chiefs - Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

No. 95 overall: Bengals - Luke Fortner, OL, Kentucky

No. 96 overall: Broncos - Ed Ingram, OG, LSU

No. 97 overall: Lions - Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

No. 98 overall: Saints - John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

No. 99 overall: Browns - David Bell, WR, Purdue

No. 100 overall: Ravens - Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA

No. 101 overall: Eagles - Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

No. 102 overall: Dolphins - Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

No. 103 overall: Chiefs - Calvin Austin II, WR, Memphis

No. 104 overall: Rams - Chris Paul, OL, Tulsa

No. 105 overall: 49ers - Dohnovan West, OG, Arizona State

Round 4

No. 106 overall: Jaguars - Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee

No. 107 overall: Texans - Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest

No. 108 overall: Texans - Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (Ohio)

No. 109 overall: Seahawks - Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

No. 110 overall: Ravens - Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

No. 111 overall: Jets - Neil Farrell Jr., DT, LSU

No. 112 overall: Giants - Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

No. 113 overall: Commanders - Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

No. 114 overall: Falcons - Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech

No. 115 overall: Broncos - Zamir White, RB, Georgia

No. 116 overall: Broncos - Michael Clemons, EDGE, Texas A&M

No. 117 overall: Jets - JoJo Domann, S, Nebraska

No. 118 overall: Browns - Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

No. 119 overall: Ravens - Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State

No. 120 overall: Saints - John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas

No. 121 overall: Chiefs - Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

No. 122 overall: Colts - Montaric Brown, CB, Arkansas

No. 123 overall: Chargers - Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

No. 124 overall: Eagles - Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

No. 125 overall: Dolphins - Alex Wright, EDGE, UAB

No. 126 overall: Raiders - Joshua Ezeudu, OG, North Carolina

No. 127 overall: Patriots - DeAngelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky

No. 128 overall: Ravens - Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

No. 129 overall: Cowboys - Logan Bruss, OG, Wisconsin

No. 130 overall: Bills - Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

No. 131 overall: Titans - Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

No. 132 overall: Packers - Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor

No. 133 overall: Buccaneers - James Cook, RB, Georgia

No. 134 overall: 49ers - Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State

No. 135 overall: Chiefs - Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

No. 136 overall: Bengals - Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

No. 137 overall: Panthers - Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

No. 138 overall: Steelers - Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon

No. 139 overall: Ravens - Alontae Taylor, DB, Tennessee

No. 140 overall: Packers - Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

No. 141 overall: Ravens - Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

No. 142 overall: Rams - Cordale Flott, CB, LSU

No. 143 overall: Titans - Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU

Round 5

No. 144 overall: Panthers - Thayer Munford, OL, Ohio State

No. 145 overall: Broncos - Kalia Davis, DT, UCF

No. 146 overall: Jets - Lecitus Smith, OG, Virginia Tech

No. 147 overall: Giants - Marquis Hayes, OG, Oklahoma

No. 148 overall: Bears - Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson

No. 149 overall: Panthers - Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota

No. 150 overall: Bears - Jaivon Heiligh, WR, Coastal Carolina

No. 151 overall: Falcons - DaMarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh

No. 152 overall: Seahawks - Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State

No. 153 overall: Seahawks - Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

No. 154 overall: Eagles - Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo

No. 155 overall: Cowboys - Dare Rosenthal, OT, Kentucky

No. 156 overall: Vikings - Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

No. 157 overall: Jaguars - Cade Mays, OG, Tennessee

No. 158 overall: Patriots - Kyle Phillips, WR, UCLA

No. 159 overall: Colts - Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri

No. 160 overall: Chargers - Grant Calcaterra, TE, Oklahoma

No. 161 overall: Saints - Jashaun Corbin, RB, Florida State

No. 162 overall: Eagles - Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State

No. 163 overall: Jets - Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon

No. 164 overall: Raiders - Marquan McCall, DT, Kentucky

No. 165 overall: Raiders - Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss

No. 166 overall: Eagles - Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

No. 167 overall: Cowboys - Jayden Peevy, DT, Texas A&M

No. 168 overall: Bills - Justin Shaffer, OG, Georgia

No. 169 overall: Titans - Tyrese Robinson, OG, Oklahoma

No. 170 overall: Patriots - Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin

No. 171 overall: Packers - Eyioma Uwazurike, DT, Iowa State

No. 172 overall: 49ers - Jesse Luketa, EDGE/LB, Penn State

No. 173 overall: Giants - Matt Henningsen, DT, Wisconsin

No. 174 overall: Bengals - Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah

No. 175 overall: Rams - Tyreke Smith, EDGE, Ohio State

No. 176 overall: Cowboys - Leon O'Neal, S, Texas A&M

No. 177 overall: Lions - Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

No. 178 overall: Cowboys - Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M

No. 179 overall: Colts - Spencer Burford, OT, Texas-San Antonio

Round 6

No. 180 overall: Jaguars - Zachary Carter, DL, Florida

No. 181 overall: Lions - Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri

No. 182 overall: Giants - Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

No. 183 overall: Texans - Ty Davis-Price, RB, LSU

No. 184 overall: Vikings - JT Woods, S, Baylor

No. 185 overall: Bills - Danny Gray, WR, SMU

No. 186 overall: Bears - Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

No. 187 overall: 49ers - Chig Okonkwo, TE, Maryland

No. 188 overall: Jaguars - Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State

No. 189 overall: Commanders - Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana

No. 190 overall: Falcons - Juanyeh Thomas, S, Georgia Tech

No. 191 overall: Vikings - Chasen Hines, OG, LSU

No. 192 overall: Vikings - Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA

No. 193 overall: Cowboys - EJ Perry, QB, Brown

No. 194 overall: Saints - Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky

No. 195 overall: Chargers - Amare Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech

No. 196 overall: Saints (Forfeited)

No. 197 overall: Ravens - Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina

No. 198 overall: Jaguars - Abram Smith, RB, Baylor

No. 199 overall: Jaguars - Ben Brown, C, Ole Miss

No. 200 overall: Panthers - Percy Butler, S, Louisiana

No. 201 overall: Patriots - Isaiah Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

No. 202 overall: Cardinals - Thomas Booker, DT, Stanford

No. 203 overall: Browns - Damone Clark, LB, LSU

No. 204 overall: Bills - Jordan Stout, P, Penn State

No. 205 overall: Titans - Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame

No. 206 overall: Texans - James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech

No. 207 overall: Broncos - Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor

No. 208 overall: Texans - David Anenih, EDGE, Houston

No. 209 overall: Steelers - Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State

No. 210 overall: Bengals - Decobie Durant, CB, South Carolina State

No. 211 overall: Patriots - Eric Johnson, DT, Missouri State

No. 212 overall: Rams - Chris Allen, EDGE, Alabama

No. 213 overall: Rams - Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State

No. 214 overall: Falcons - Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State

No. 215 overall: Chargers - Bryce Watts, CB, UMASS

No. 216 overall: Cardinals - Damarion Williams, CB, Houston

No. 217 overall: Colts - Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee

No. 218 overall: Lions - Andrew Stueber, OL, Michigan

No. 219 overall: Rams - Vederian Lowe, OL, Illinois

No. 220 overall: Titans - Kevin Austin, WR, Notre Dame

No. 221 overall: 49ers - Esezi Otomewo, EDGE, Minnesota

No. 222 overall: 49ers - Snoop Conner, RB, Ole Miss

Round 7

No. 223 overall: Jaguars - Nick Zakelj, OT, Fordham

No. 224 overall: Browns - Chris Hinton, DT, Michigan

No. 225 overall: Dolphins - Cade York, K, LSU

No. 226 overall: Steelers - Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina

No. 227 overall: Bengals - Tyree Johnson, EDGE, Texas A&M

No. 228 overall: Raiders - Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State

No. 229 overall: Packers - Zonovan Knight, RB, N.C. State

No. 230 overall: Seahawks - Gabe Brkic, K, Oklahoma

No. 231 overall: Commanders - Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma

No. 232 overall: Bills - Dane Belton, S, Iowa

No. 233 overall: Broncos - Isaiah Weston, WR, Northern Iowa

No. 234 overall: Chiefs - Master Teague, RB, Ohio State

No. 235 overall: Lions - Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio State

No. 236 overall: Jaguars - Cordell Volson, OL, North Dakota State

No. 237 overall: Chargers - Wesley French, OG, Western Michigan

No. 238 overall: Eagles - James Empey, C, BYU

No. 239 overall: Rams - Cole Kelley, QB, Southeast Louisiana

No. 240 overall: Colts - Armani Rodgers, TE, Ohio

No. 241 overall: Commanders - Christian Benford, CB, Villanova

No. 242 overall: Steelers - Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

No. 243 overall: Panthers - Tariq Carpenter, LB, Georgia Tech

No. 244 overall: Chiefs - D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State

No. 245 overall: Cardinals - Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

No. 246 overall: Texans - Kyron Johnson, LB, Kansas

No. 247 overall: Browns - Cameron Dicker, K, Texas

No. 248 overall: Dolphins - Connor Heyward, FB/TE, Michigan State

No. 249 overall: Buccaneers - Jake Camarda, P, Georgia

No. 250 overall: Packers - Andrew Rupcich, OL, Culver-Stockton

No. 251 overall: Vikings - Nephi Sewell, LB, Houston

No. 252 overall: Chiefs - Kyler McMichael, CB, North Carolina

No. 253 overall: Bengals - Josh Johnson, WR, Tulsa

No. 254 overall: Rams - Noah Elliss, DT, Idaho

No. 255 overall: Chargers - Delarrin Turner-Yell, DB, Oklahoma

No. 256 overall: Chargers - Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn

No. 257 overall: Cardinals - Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina

No. 258 overall: Cardinals - Jeremiah Moon, LB/EDGE, Florida

No. 259 overall: Packers - Za'Quandre White, RB, South Carolina

No. 260 overall: Chiefs - Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

No. 261 overall: Chargers - Josh Rivas, OT, Kansas State

No. 262 overall: Buccaneers - D'Vonte Price, RB, Florida International

No. 263 overall: 49ers - Ja'Quan McMillian, CB, East Carolina