The 2024 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, meaning teams do not have much time to finalize their draft boards, evaluate players and schedule visits with potential picks. Top-30 visits are currently in full swing, with players and teams getting their final face time in before the big event.
Teams can bring up to 30 players for these "top-30 visits" in order to get to know the players more with meetings, interviews and a physical. These visits can tell a team a lot about the players and whether they would be good fits for their squad.
As it currently stands, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick and are expected to take USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The Washington Commanders have the No. 2 overall pick and the New England Patriots follow at No. 3. The Commanders and Patriots are both expected to take quarterbacks, with North Carolina's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels as two of the top options.
With 32 teams bringing in up to 30 players, there can be up to 960 visits across the NFL. It's a lot to keep track of, but lucky for you, CBS Sports has you covered on everything you need to know. Here are the top-30 visits for every team.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.
Arizona Cardinals
- RB Dillon Johnson (Washington)
- WR Brenden Rice (USC)
- CB Nehemiah Pritchett (Auburn)
- DE Taylor Upshaw (Arizona)
- WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)
- WR Xavier Worthy (Texas)
- IDL Khristian Boyd (Northern Iowa)
- WR Jacob Cowing (Arizona)
- CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (Louisville)
- WR Rome Odunze (Washington)
- CB Andru Phillips (Kentucky)
- OT JC Latham (Alabama)
- CB Terrion Arnold (Alabama)
- WR Malik Nabers (LSU)
- EDGE Chop Robinson (Penn State)
- C Charles Turner III (LSU)
- WR Jalen McMillan (Washington)
- RB Ray Davis (Kentucky)
- EDGE Dallas Turner (Alabama)
- DE Laiatu Latu (UCLA)
Atlanta Falcons
- RB Ray Davis (Kentucky)
- EDGE Dallas Turner (Alabama)
- QB Michael Penix Jr. (Washington)
- TE Tip Reiman (Illinois)
- RB Rasheen Ali (Marshall)
- S Calen Bullock (USC)
- CB Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo)
- DE Jared Verse (Florida State)
- CB Terrion Arnold (Alabama)
- EDGE Marshawn Kneeland (Western Michigan)
Baltimore Ravens
- IDL Khristian Boyd (Northern Iowa)
- WR Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky)
- S Trey Taylor (Air Force Academy)
- RB Rasheen Ali (Marshall)
- WR Xavier Worthy (Texas)
- OT Travis Glover (Georgia State)
- OL Delmar Glaze (Maryland)
- EDGE Chop Robinson (Penn State)
- CB Qwan'Tez Stiggers (CFL)
- OT Troy Fautanu (Washington)
- TE Theo Johnson (Penn State)
- DE Austin Booker (Kansas)
Buffalo Bills
- IDL Khristian Boyd (Northern Iowa)
- DE Marshawn Kneeland (Michigan)
- RB Trey Benson (Florida State)
- WR Devontez Walker (UNC)
Carolina Panthers
- WR Brenden Rice (USC)
- TE Ben Sinnott (Kansas State)
- DE Marshawn Kneeland (Michigan)
- WR Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky)
- LB Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M)
- RB Jonathon Brooks (Texas)
- LB Payton Wilson (N.C. State)
- WR Xavier Worthy (Texas)
- RB Trey Benson (Florida State)
- WR Jalen McMillan (Washington)
- WR Devontez Walker (North Carolina)
- TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (Texas)
Chicago Bears
- WR Rome Odunze (Washington)
- CB Andru Phillips (Kentucky)
- EDGE Dallas Turner (Alabama)
- DE Laiatu Latu (UCLA)
- QB Caleb Williams (USC)
- OT Kiran Amegadjie (Yale)
- TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
- CB Nehemiah Pritchett (Auburn)
- CB Elijah Jones (Boston College)
- CB Cam Hart (Notre Dame)
- TE Ben Sinnott (Kansas State)
- WR Jha'Quan Jackson (Tulane)
- DE Chop Robinson (Penn State)
- RB Dylan Laube (UNH)
- OL Graham Barton (Duke)
- OT Tyler Guyton (Oklahoma)
- OL Trevor Keegan (Michigan)
- LB Bryce Gallagher (Northwestern)
- WR Malik Nabers (LSU)
- WR Xavier Worthy (Texas)
- OT JC Latham (Alabama)
- C Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon)
Cincinnati Bengals
- TE Erick All (Iowa)
- DE Xavier Thomas (Clemson)
- DT Maason Smith (LSU)
- DT T'Vondre Sweat (Texas)
- DT Justin Rogers (Auburn)
- DT McKinnley Jackson (texas A&M)
- OT Amarius Mims (Georgia)
- OT Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)
- S Daijahn Anthony (Ole Miss)
- DB Julius Wood (ECU)
- OL Troy Fautanu (Washington)
- OT Giovanni Manu (University of British Columbia)
- WR Jalen McMillan (Washington)
- WR Josh Cephus (UTSA)
Cleveland Browns
- OT Kiran Amegadjie (Yale)
- CB Decamerion Richardson (Mississippi State)
- OL Javion Cohen (Miami)
- WR Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky)
- DT Michael Hall Jr. (Ohio State)
- QB Joe Milton (Tennessee)
- WR Tulu Griffin (Mississippi State)
- DT McKinnley Jackson (Texas A&M)
- TE Erick All (Iowa)
- OT Kingsley Suamataia (BYU)
- WR Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin (Texas A&M)
- WR Troy Franklin (Oregon)
- QB Michael Pratt (Tulane)
- RB Trey Benson (Florida State)
- OT Giovanni Manu (University of British Columbia)
- TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (Texas)
- S Jaden Hicks (Washington State)
Dallas Cowboys
- LB Jordan Magee (Temple)
- WR Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky)
- LB Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M)
- LB Trevin Wallace (Kentucky)
- IDL Byron Murphy II (Texas)
- RB Rasheen Ali (Marshall)
- OT Travis Glover (Georgia State)
- RB Jonathon Brooks (Texas)
- LB Jordan Magee (Temple)
- T Kingsley Suamataia (BYU)
- LB Payton Wilson (N.C. State)
- LB Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State)
- OL Troy Fautanu (Washington)
- OT Matt Goncalves (Pittsburgh)
- OT Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)
- RB Trey Benson (Florida State)
- C Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon)
- OL Graham Barton (Duke)
- RB Bucky Irving (Oregon)
Denver Broncos
- RB Ray Davis (Kentucky)
- DE Laiatu Latu (UCLA)
- S Millard Bradford (TCU)
- ILB Easton Gibbs (Wyoming)
- OLB Mohamed Kamara (Colorado State)
- CB Chigozie Anusiem (Colorado State)
- WR Luke McCaffrey (Valor Christian)
- TE Treyton Welch (Wyoming)
- OLB Jordan Domineck (Colorado)
- LB Jordan Magee (Temple)
- CB Qwan'Tez Stiggers (CFL)
- QB Michael Penix Jr. (Washington)
- OT Amarius Mims (Georgia)
- OL Jordan Morgan (Arizona)
- DB Omar Brown (Nebraska)
- CB Decamerion Richardson (Mississippi State)
- CB Marcellas Dial (South Carolina)
- CB Quinton Newsome (Nebraska)
- DE Jalyx Hunt (Houston Christian)
- WR Xavier Weaver (Colorado)
- WR David White (Western Carolina)
- RB Keilan Robinson (Texas)
- DE Jared Verse (Florida State)
Detroit Lions
- IDL Khristian Boyd (Northern Iowa)
- CB Nehemiah Pritchett (Auburn)
- CB Qwan'Tez Stiggers (CFL)
- CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama)
- CB Andru Phillips (Kentucky)
Green Bay Packers
- IDL Khristian Boyd (Northern Iowa)
- WR Jermaine Burton (Alabama)
- CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama)
- RB Ray Davis (Kentucky)
- DB Omar Brown (Nebraska)
- DT Michael Hall Jr. (Ohio State)
- LB Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M)
- LB Trevin Wallace (Kentucky)
- DB Chris Edmonds (Arizona State)
Houston Texans
- DT Michael Hall Jr. (Ohio State)
- LB Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M)
- OT Travis Glover (Georgia State)
- CB Qwan'Tez Stiggers (CFL)
Indianapolis Colts
- WR Xavier Worthy (Texas)
- IDL Khristian Boyd (Northern Iowa)
- CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (Louisville)
- CB Decamerion Richardson (Mississippi State)
- DB Chris Edmonds (Arizona State)
- S Millard Bradford (TCU)
- OT Travis Glover (Georgia State)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- DE Marshawn Kneeland (Michigan)
- CB Decamerion Richardson (Mississippi State)
- CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama)
- OT Travis Glover (Georgia State)
- S Millard Bradford (TCU)
Kansas City Chiefs
- IDL Khristian Boyd (Northern Iowa)
- TE Ben Sinnott (Kansas State)
- DE Marshawn Kneeland (Michigan)
- DT Michael Hall Jr. (Ohio State)
- RB Rasheen Ali (Marshall)
- OT Travis Glover (Georgia State)
- T Kingsley Suamataia (BYU)
- S Millard Bradford (TCU)
- RB Carson Steele (UCLA)
Las Vegas Raiders
- DB Julius Wood (ECU)
- QB Michael Penix Jr. (Washington)
- DB Omar Brown (Nebraska)
- QB Joe Milton (Tennessee)
- S Jaden Hicks (Washington State)
- DT Braden Fiske (Florida State)
- RB Carson Steele (UCLA)
- OT Travis Glover (Georgia State)
Los Angeles Chargers
- WR Malik Nabers (LSU)
- EDGE Dallas Turner (Alabama)
- DB Julius Wood (ECU)
- CB Decamerion Richardson (Mississippi State)
- LB Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M)
- S Millard Bradford (TCU)
- RB Carson Steele (UCLA)
Los Angeles Rams
- N/A
Miami Dolphins
- IDL Khristian Boyd (Northern Iowa)
- CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (Louisville)
- TE Erick All (Iowa)
- CB Qwan'Tez Stiggers (CFL)
- S Millard Bradford (TCU)
Minnesota Vikings
- RB Dillon Johnson (Washington)
- IDL Khristian Boyd (Northern Iowa)
- EDGE Dallas Turner (Alabama)
- DE Laiatu Latu (UCLA)
- TE Erick All (Iowa)
- WR Josh Cephus (UTSA)
- DT Michael Hall Jr. (Ohio State)
- S Millard Bradford (TCU)
- EDGE Gabriel Murphy (UCLA)
New England Patriots
- LB Bryce Gallagher (Northwestern)
- CB Decamerion Richardson (Mississippi State)
- DE Jalyx Hunt (Houston Christian)
- QB Joe Milton (Tennessee)
- OT Travis Glover (Georgia State)
- LB Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State)
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
- QB Jayden Daniels (LSU)
- IDL Khristian Boyd (Northern Iowa)
- TE Theo Johnson (Penn State)
- WR Rome Odunze (Washington)
- CB Andru Phillips (Kentucky)
New York Jets
Philadelphia Eagles
- CB Andru Phillips (Kentucky)
- CB Decamerion Richardson (Mississippi State)
- LB Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M)
- LB Trevin Wallace (Kentucky)
- OT Travis Glover (Georgia State)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- RB Dillon Johnson (Washington)
- CB Andru Phillips (Kentucky)
- QB Michael Penix Jr. (Washington)
- WR Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky)
- OT Travis Glover (Georgia State)
- OT Matt Goncalves (Pittsburgh)
San Francisco 49ers
- CB Andru Phillips (Kentucky)
- DE Marshawn Kneeland (Michigan)
- WR Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky)
- LB Trevin Wallace (Kentucky)
Seattle Seahawks
- DE Jared Verse (Florida State)
- WR Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky)
- TE Theo Johnson (Penn State)
- LB Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State)
- EDGE Chop Robinson (Penn State)
- OT Travis Glover (Georgia State)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- TE Ben Sinnott (Kansas State)
- DE Marshawn Kneeland (Michigan)
- DE Jared Verse (Florida State)
- WR Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky)
- LB Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M)
- TE Tip Reiman (Illinois)
- S Trey Taylor (Air Force Academy)
- WR Keon Coleman (Florida State)
- LB Trevin Wallace (Kentucky)
- IDL Byron Murphy II (Texas)
- CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama)
- LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson)
- CB Mike Sainristil (Michigan)
- RB Jonathon Brooks (Texas)