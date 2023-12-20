While we'd all agree Caleb Williams had a down year in 2023 at USC, there's of course still a strong possibility he's the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It'll be Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels as the first three quarterbacks off the board, it's just that no one knows the order in which they'll be picked.

While I'm trying a new order for those quarterbacks this time around, I am sticking with a Bears trade of Justin Fields. This time, to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here are the parameters of that mock trade:

Raiders get: QB Justin Fields, 2025 sixth-round pick

Bears get: No. 74 overall (third-round pick), a conditional 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the 2024 snaps

Important: The draft order is based on all the games played through Week 15. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.

