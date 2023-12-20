nabers.jpg
While we'd all agree Caleb Williams had a down year in 2023 at USC, there's of course still a strong possibility he's the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

It'll be Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels as the first three quarterbacks off the board, it's just that no one knows the order in which they'll be picked.

While I'm trying a new order for those quarterbacks this time around, I am sticking with a Bears trade of Justin Fields. This time, to the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Here are the parameters of that mock trade:

Raiders get: QB Justin Fields, 2025 sixth-round pick
Bears get: No. 74 overall (third-round pick), a conditional 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the 2024 snaps

Important: The draft order is based on all the games played through Week 15. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
While I don't think this is a lock, we should of course entertain the possibility of Williams going No. 1 to Chicago.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Maye is a pure pocket passer with mobility and the full franchise quarterback skill set. The Patriots turn the page at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Cardinals would have quite the conundrum here: in this mock, they stay with Murray and get him the premier weapon in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Commanders would have a major decision to make here: go Caleb Williams, pick a stellar offensive tackle prospect, or trade down. In this mock, they go with the brick-wall blocker from Penn State who boasts All-Pro upside.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
If Robinson erupts at the combine, which is distinctly possible, he could be picked this high and would be a fun complementary pairing with Montez Sweat.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Giants are thrilled with this development and can't pass on Daniels here, Daniel Jones contract be damned.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jets continue to invest in the offensive line with the squeaky clean prospect from Notre Dame.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
1st
Newton is a freaky specimen at defensive tackle with serious pass-rush capabilities.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Let's get Will Levis a young dynamic separator. That's precisely what Nabers is.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Latu is the big-bodied, bendy, pass-rushing specialist the Falcons need.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
McKinstry is the exact cornerback the Packers probably need moving forward in their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
5th
Odunze and Davante Adams would make a fun pairing for Fields in Las Vegas.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Bowers is simply too tremendous of a talent for the Saints to pass on him here.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Blocking help for Russell Wilson is never a bad idea. Latham is already NFL strong.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Kamren Kinchens S
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
1st
Leave it to the Seahawks to make a surprise Round 1 selection every year. Check their draft history. Kinchens here would feel a touch early, but he's arguably the finest safety prospect in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
3rd
It's a Penn State reunion in the Steelers secondary. Joey Porter Jr. and King usher in a new, lockdown era at cornerback in Pittsburgh.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Verse is a premier pass-rush prospect, and the Cardinals defense certainly needs an alpha outside defender on its front.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Troy Franklin WR
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
10th
Franklin was a multiyear big-time producer at Oregon and is a winner at all three levels.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Coleman would be the ideal replacement if Mike Evans bolts in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
Going to take a while to move me off this pairing. No major trade-up needed. Ideal quarterback for Kevin O'Connell's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Rams could use more youthful playmaking ability in their secondary, and DeJean is always around the football.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
2nd
While not quite as eye-poppingly disruptive as he was in 2022, Taylor is still a strong, athletic, physical specimen at defensive tackle, who'd represent the future inside for the Colts defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
6th
More reinforcement up front in front of Trevor Lawrence with the polished guard-tackle prospect from Duke.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Xavier Worthy WR
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
8th
A bit of a curveball here from the Bengals, who get the top speedster wideout in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
7th
Morgan is a sizable, athletic pass-pro specialist who'd be a sensible pick in Kansas City, especially with the long-term future in mind.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
It's back to Alabama for another edge-rushing infusion to the Texans defense. Turner has had a fantastic year for the Tide.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
11th
Oh just another first-round cornerback from Nick Saban's defense. The Lions will likely be looking to add a lockdown perimeter cornerback to the defense next season.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
6th
No team likes restocking the defensive line shelf early in the draft more than the Eagles, and Trice is one polished rusher with surprising power.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
7th
Morgan is a keen pass-protector who'd be a welcomed addition in Miami.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Edgerrin Cooper LB
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Cooper is a fun, do-everything linebacker who could become the quarterback of the Dallas defense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Xavier Legette WR
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
74th
POSITION RNK
14th
Legette is the gritty YAC monster the 49ers would adore to incorporate into their offense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
4th
Mims is an enormous specimen at tackle who'd blend well with the Ravens punishing style. There's a tie to offensive coordinator Todd Monken too.