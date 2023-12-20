While we'd all agree Caleb Williams had a down year in 2023 at USC, there's of course still a strong possibility he's the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
It'll be Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels as the first three quarterbacks off the board, it's just that no one knows the order in which they'll be picked.
While I'm trying a new order for those quarterbacks this time around, I am sticking with a Bears trade of Justin Fields. This time, to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Here are the parameters of that mock trade:
Raiders get: QB Justin Fields, 2025 sixth-round pick
Bears get: No. 74 overall (third-round pick), a conditional 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the 2024 snaps
Important: The draft order is based on all the games played through Week 15. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
While I don't think this is a lock, we should of course entertain the possibility of Williams going No. 1 to Chicago.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Maye is a pure pocket passer with mobility and the full franchise quarterback skill set. The Patriots turn the page at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Cardinals would have quite the conundrum here: in this mock, they stay with Murray and get him the premier weapon in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Commanders would have a major decision to make here: go Caleb Williams, pick a stellar offensive tackle prospect, or trade down. In this mock, they go with the brick-wall blocker from Penn State who boasts All-Pro upside.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
If Robinson erupts at the combine, which is distinctly possible, he could be picked this high and would be a fun complementary pairing with Montez Sweat.
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Giants are thrilled with this development and can't pass on Daniels here, Daniel Jones contract be damned.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Newton is a freaky specimen at defensive tackle with serious pass-rush capabilities.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Let's get Will Levis a young dynamic separator. That's precisely what Nabers is.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Latu is the big-bodied, bendy, pass-rushing specialist the Falcons need.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
McKinstry is the exact cornerback the Packers probably need moving forward in their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Odunze and Davante Adams would make a fun pairing for Fields in Las Vegas.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Bowers is simply too tremendous of a talent for the Saints to pass on him here.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Leave it to the Seahawks to make a surprise Round 1 selection every year. Check their draft history. Kinchens here would feel a touch early, but he's arguably the finest safety prospect in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
It's a Penn State reunion in the Steelers secondary. Joey Porter Jr. and King usher in a new, lockdown era at cornerback in Pittsburgh.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Verse is a premier pass-rush prospect, and the Cardinals defense certainly needs an alpha outside defender on its front.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Franklin was a multiyear big-time producer at Oregon and is a winner at all three levels.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Coleman would be the ideal replacement if Mike Evans bolts in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
The Rams could use more youthful playmaking ability in their secondary, and DeJean is always around the football.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
While not quite as eye-poppingly disruptive as he was in 2022, Taylor is still a strong, athletic, physical specimen at defensive tackle, who'd represent the future inside for the Colts defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
More reinforcement up front in front of Trevor Lawrence with the polished guard-tackle prospect from Duke.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
A bit of a curveball here from the Bengals, who get the top speedster wideout in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Morgan is a sizable, athletic pass-pro specialist who'd be a sensible pick in Kansas City, especially with the long-term future in mind.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 26
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
It's back to Alabama for another edge-rushing infusion to the Texans defense. Turner has had a fantastic year for the Tide.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Oh just another first-round cornerback from Nick Saban's defense. The Lions will likely be looking to add a lockdown perimeter cornerback to the defense next season.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
No team likes restocking the defensive line shelf early in the draft more than the Eagles, and Trice is one polished rusher with surprising power.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Morgan is a keen pass-protector who'd be a welcomed addition in Miami.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs
Cooper is a fun, do-everything linebacker who could become the quarterback of the Dallas defense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Legette is the gritty YAC monster the 49ers would adore to incorporate into their offense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Mims is an enormous specimen at tackle who'd blend well with the Ravens punishing style. There's a tie to offensive coordinator Todd Monken too.