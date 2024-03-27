From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 The Bears will do plenty of research on Williams' demeanor, but if everything checks out there, he'll be the pick at No. 1. They can't trade out of the No. 1 pick again.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 The Commanders have not been shy in free agency, and Daniels could be the final piece to kick-start Washington's rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 The Patriots and Maye are arguably two of the biggest enigmas at the top of this draft. Here, they pair together, and if Maye doesn't start Week 1, that's fine with Jacoby Brissett back in New England.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 4 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 The Broncos don't have as much ammo to ascend the draft board as the Vikings do, but to me, they're more desperate, especially GM George Paton.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 How about Jim Harbaugh drafting an Ohio State superstar? While offensive tackle and trade back will be strong considerations for the Chargers, we can't forget about this reasonably distinct possibility.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 The Giants miss out on the top-tier quarterback prospects in this class but are happy to land the explosive Nabers at No. 6.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 The Titans go with a Notre Dame blocker to protect Will Levis next to 2023 first-round pick Peter Skoronski at guard.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Turner tested through the roof in Indianapolis, which came after a truly breakout season as Alabama's No. 1 rusher in 2023. The Falcons are devoid of a true No. 1 perimeter pass rusher.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 The Cardinals do what is now a Monti Ossenfort trademark -- moving back then back into the top 10 -- and land Odunze in the process. After snagging Denver's 2025 first-round pick, they use the third-round pick this year acquired in the slide back with the Broncos (No. 76 overall) to ascend the board to land the towering Washington wideout.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 The Jets are as all in as one franchise can get, and Bowers should provide an instant spark in the middle of the field for Gang Green's passing offense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st How about the draft's premier man-to-man cornerback for the Vikings to be featured in Brian Flores' ultra-aggressive man-coverage based defense? This of course would represent Plan B or Plan C for the Vikings -- instead of a quarterback -- but GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will have many contingencies mapped out.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 12 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4508 RUYDS 234 INTS 3 TDS 51 The Bears add an extra third-round pick after making the deal with the Cardinals and land their bookened to Montez Sweat in the process. Nice work from GM Ryan Poles here.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Plug-and-play right tackle with immense upside for the Raiders. Smart pick here.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Fashanu's slide stops here, and the Saints simply go best-player-available with this selection.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Arnold can excel in man or zone and hits like he's a much bigger cornerback. The Colts have needed a major talent -- who's young -- in the secondary for a long time.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Another young, talented, and highly skilled rusher for the Seahawks. New head coach Mike Macdonald knows the importance of defensive line play.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars need more push from the interior of their defensive line, and Murphy would provide that instantly.

Round 1 - Pick 18 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th Latham was enormous at the NFL Scouting Combine and moved rather explosively in the on-field drills. He's the Bengals' Day 1 starter at right tackle if this is the pick. And the Bengals have a history of selecting blockers in Round 1 who didn't work out pre-draft.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 19 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 Brandon Beane can't wait any longer. He sees Thomas still on the board and makes a move. The LSU product would give the Bills receiver group a size element it doesn't have -- outside of newly added journeyman Mack Hollins -- and premier YAC capabilities along with rebounding skills down the field.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Wiggins is spindly but can fly and mirrors well in man-to-man coverage. Young, fun and crazy athletic duo on the perimeter with Wiggins and Joey Porter Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd JPJ didn't do the full workout in Indianapolis despite clearly being a high-level athlete on film. That indicates his camp realizes he's quite easily the top center in the class. And the Dolphins have to find a quality starter to snap to Tua Tagovailoa.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 22 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Another move from Ossenfort, this time to grab someone who head coach Jonathan Gannon could see as Haason Reddick 2.0.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th PAYDS 4903 RUYDS 8 INTS 11 TDS 39 In this scenario, the Vikings keep all their picks -- even those in 2025 -- and land a fun quarterback prospect in Penix to operate in an awesome situation in Minnesota.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Xavier Worthy WR Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 7th REC 75 REYDS 1014 YDS/REC 13.5 TDS 6 Why can't the Cowboys add a young, elite burner to the receiver group? Worthy staying in state would be fun for Dak Prescott.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Braden Fiske DL Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 297 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd The Packers gravitate toward big-time athletes, and Fiske is the most athletic up-the-field rusher in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Robinson is probably best inside but certainly generate pressure as an edge defender at Missouri. He has first-round size and length.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 27 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd It's Alabama, not Georgia this time around for the Eagles, as they add an NFL-ready perimeter corner to a defense that sorely needs it. In the slide back, the Eagles snag a second-round pick and a third-round pick -- No. 35 and No. 71 -- from Arizona.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd There's an Aaron Donald-sized hole to fill in the middle of the Rams defense, and while they won't expect Newton to fill that void alone, he has the upfield pass-rush ability to help the cause. The Rams get Buffalo's second-round pick, (No. 60) in this swap that includes Los Angeles' second third-round pick (No. 99).

Round 1 - Pick 29 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 6th REC 30 REYDS 478 YDS/REC 15.9 TDS 3 How about another nifty separator for Ben Johnson and Co. to deploy in Detroit? McConkey and St. Brown would be a blast together with the Lions.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Mims did some otherworldly stuff in Indianapolis at the combine at nearly 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds. He's the type of oversized, overwhelming blocker the Ravens love.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Xavier Legette WR South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 14th PAYDS 4903 RUYDS 8 INTS 11 TDS 39 Somewhat of a surprise here, but Legette's flashes after the catch are enough for the 49ers to gravitate toward him and snag him in the late stages of Round 1.