usatsi-21438500-xavier-worthy-horns-wr-2023-1400.jpg

Let's get crazy with trades in this mock draft. Or maybe, realistic? In the 2023 first round, there were six trades. The year before that, a record nine trades went down. 

With that in mind, trades are the theme of this mock draft as we close in on draft month. And they won't all just be for quarterbacks, although there's bound to be at least one of those inside the top 10, right?

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, etc. Listen below!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3633
RUYDS
121
INTS
5
TDS
41
The Bears will do plenty of research on Williams' demeanor, but if everything checks out there, he'll be the pick at No. 1. They can't trade out of the No. 1 pick again.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
3812
RUYDS
1134
INTS
4
TDS
50
The Commanders have not been shy in free agency, and Daniels could be the final piece to kick-start Washington's rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3608
RUYDS
449
INTS
9
TDS
33
The Patriots and Maye are arguably two of the biggest enigmas at the top of this draft. Here, they pair together, and if Maye doesn't start Week 1, that's fine with Jacoby Brissett back in New England.
  Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
PAYDS
2991
RUYDS
202
INTS
4
TDS
25
The Broncos don't have as much ammo to ascend the draft board as the Vikings do, but to me, they're more desperate, especially GM George Paton.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
67
REYDS
1211
YDS/REC
18.1
TDS
15
How about Jim Harbaugh drafting an Ohio State superstar? While offensive tackle and trade back will be strong considerations for the Chargers, we can't forget about this reasonably distinct possibility.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
89
REYDS
1569
YDS/REC
17.6
TDS
14
The Giants miss out on the top-tier quarterback prospects in this class but are happy to land the explosive Nabers at No. 6.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
89
REYDS
1569
YDS/REC
17.6
TDS
14
The Titans go with a Notre Dame blocker to protect Will Levis next to 2023 first-round pick Peter Skoronski at guard.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Turner tested through the roof in Indianapolis, which came after a truly breakout season as Alabama's No. 1 rusher in 2023. The Falcons are devoid of a true No. 1 perimeter pass rusher.
  Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
92
REYDS
1640
YDS/REC
17.8
TDS
15
The Cardinals do what is now a Monti Ossenfort trademark -- moving back then back into the top 10 -- and land Odunze in the process. After snagging Denver's 2025 first-round pick, they use the third-round pick this year acquired in the slide back with the Broncos (No. 76 overall) to ascend the board to land the towering Washington wideout.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
714
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
7
The Jets are as all in as one franchise can get, and Bowers should provide an instant spark in the middle of the field for Gang Green's passing offense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
How about the draft's premier man-to-man cornerback for the Vikings to be featured in Brian Flores' ultra-aggressive man-coverage based defense? This of course would represent Plan B or Plan C for the Vikings -- instead of a quarterback -- but GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will have many contingencies mapped out.
  Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
4508
RUYDS
234
INTS
3
TDS
51
The Bears add an extra third-round pick after making the deal with the Cardinals and land their bookened to Montez Sweat in the process. Nice work from GM Ryan Poles here.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Plug-and-play right tackle with immense upside for the Raiders. Smart pick here.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Fashanu's slide stops here, and the Saints simply go best-player-available with this selection.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Arnold can excel in man or zone and hits like he's a much bigger cornerback. The Colts have needed a major talent -- who's young -- in the secondary for a long time.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Another young, talented, and highly skilled rusher for the Seahawks. New head coach Mike Macdonald knows the importance of defensive line play.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jaguars need more push from the interior of their defensive line, and Murphy would provide that instantly.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
5th
Latham was enormous at the NFL Scouting Combine and moved rather explosively in the on-field drills. He's the Bengals' Day 1 starter at right tackle if this is the pick. And the Bengals have a history of selecting blockers in Round 1 who didn't work out pre-draft.
  Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
68
REYDS
1177
YDS/REC
17.3
TDS
17
Brandon Beane can't wait any longer. He sees Thomas still on the board and makes a move. The LSU product would give the Bills receiver group a size element it doesn't have -- outside of newly added journeyman Mack Hollins -- and premier YAC capabilities along with rebounding skills down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
Wiggins is spindly but can fly and mirrors well in man-to-man coverage. Young, fun and crazy athletic duo on the perimeter with Wiggins and Joey Porter Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
JPJ didn't do the full workout in Indianapolis despite clearly being a high-level athlete on film. That indicates his camp realizes he's quite easily the top center in the class. And the Dolphins have to find a quality starter to snap to Tua Tagovailoa.
  Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
Another move from Ossenfort, this time to grab someone who head coach Jonathan Gannon could see as Haason Reddick 2.0.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Michael Penix Jr. QB
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
PAYDS
4903
RUYDS
8
INTS
11
TDS
39
In this scenario, the Vikings keep all their picks -- even those in 2025 -- and land a fun quarterback prospect in Penix to operate in an awesome situation in Minnesota.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Xavier Worthy WR
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
7th
REC
75
REYDS
1014
YDS/REC
13.5
TDS
6
Why can't the Cowboys add a young, elite burner to the receiver group? Worthy staying in state would be fun for Dak Prescott.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Braden Fiske DL
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 297 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Packers gravitate toward big-time athletes, and Fiske is the most athletic up-the-field rusher in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
Robinson is probably best inside but certainly generate pressure as an edge defender at Missouri. He has first-round size and length.
  Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
3rd
It's Alabama, not Georgia this time around for the Eagles, as they add an NFL-ready perimeter corner to a defense that sorely needs it. In the slide back, the Eagles snag a second-round pick and a third-round pick -- No. 35 and No. 71 -- from Arizona.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Johnny Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
There's an Aaron Donald-sized hole to fill in the middle of the Rams defense, and while they won't expect Newton to fill that void alone, he has the upfield pass-rush ability to help the cause. The Rams get Buffalo's second-round pick, (No. 60) in this swap that includes Los Angeles' second third-round pick (No. 99).
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Ladd McConkey WR
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
6th
REC
30
REYDS
478
YDS/REC
15.9
TDS
3
How about another nifty separator for Ben Johnson and Co. to deploy in Detroit? McConkey and St. Brown would be a blast together with the Lions.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
Mims did some otherworldly stuff in Indianapolis at the combine at nearly 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds. He's the type of oversized, overwhelming blocker the Ravens love.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Xavier Legette WR
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
62nd
POSITION RNK
14th
PAYDS
4903
RUYDS
8
INTS
11
TDS
39
Somewhat of a surprise here, but Legette's flashes after the catch are enough for the 49ers to gravitate toward him and snag him in the late stages of Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Kingsley Suamataia OT
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Chiefs draft the cousin of Penei Sewell to hopefully lock down their left tackle position for a long time.