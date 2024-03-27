Let's get crazy with trades in this mock draft. Or maybe, realistic? In the 2023 first round, there were six trades. The year before that, a record nine trades went down.
With that in mind, trades are the theme of this mock draft as we close in on draft month. And they won't all just be for quarterbacks, although there's bound to be at least one of those inside the top 10, right?
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The Bears will do plenty of research on Williams' demeanor, but if everything checks out there, he'll be the pick at No. 1. They can't trade out of the No. 1 pick again.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Commanders have not been shy in free agency, and Daniels could be the final piece to kick-start Washington's rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
The Patriots and Maye are arguably two of the biggest enigmas at the top of this draft. Here, they pair together, and if Maye doesn't start Week 1, that's fine with Jacoby Brissett back in New England.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
The Broncos don't have as much ammo to ascend the draft board as the Vikings do, but to me, they're more desperate, especially GM George Paton.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
How about Jim Harbaugh drafting an Ohio State superstar? While offensive tackle and trade back will be strong considerations for the Chargers, we can't forget about this reasonably distinct possibility.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Giants miss out on the top-tier quarterback prospects in this class but are happy to land the explosive Nabers at No. 6.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Turner tested through the roof in Indianapolis, which came after a truly breakout season as Alabama's No. 1 rusher in 2023. The Falcons are devoid of a true No. 1 perimeter pass rusher.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Cardinals do what is now a Monti Ossenfort trademark -- moving back then back into the top 10 -- and land Odunze in the process. After snagging Denver's 2025 first-round pick, they use the third-round pick this year acquired in the slide back with the Broncos (No. 76 overall) to ascend the board to land the towering Washington wideout.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The Jets are as all in as one franchise can get, and Bowers should provide an instant spark in the middle of the field for Gang Green's passing offense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
How about the draft's premier man-to-man cornerback for the Vikings to be featured in Brian Flores' ultra-aggressive man-coverage based defense? This of course would represent Plan B or Plan C for the Vikings -- instead of a quarterback -- but GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will have many contingencies mapped out.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Bears add an extra third-round pick after making the deal with the Cardinals and land their bookened to Montez Sweat in the process. Nice work from GM Ryan Poles here.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Plug-and-play right tackle with immense upside for the Raiders. Smart pick here.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Fashanu's slide stops here, and the Saints simply go best-player-available with this selection.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Arnold can excel in man or zone and hits like he's a much bigger cornerback. The Colts have needed a major talent -- who's young -- in the secondary for a long time.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Another young, talented, and highly skilled rusher for the Seahawks. New head coach Mike Macdonald knows the importance of defensive line play.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
The Jaguars need more push from the interior of their defensive line, and Murphy would provide that instantly.
Round 1 - Pick 18
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Latham was enormous at the NFL Scouting Combine and moved rather explosively in the on-field drills. He's the Bengals' Day 1 starter at right tackle if this is the pick. And the Bengals have a history of selecting blockers in Round 1 who didn't work out pre-draft.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 19
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Brandon Beane can't wait any longer. He sees Thomas still on the board and makes a move. The LSU product would give the Bills receiver group a size element it doesn't have -- outside of newly added journeyman Mack Hollins -- and premier YAC capabilities along with rebounding skills down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Wiggins is spindly but can fly and mirrors well in man-to-man coverage. Young, fun and crazy athletic duo on the perimeter with Wiggins and Joey Porter Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
JPJ didn't do the full workout in Indianapolis despite clearly being a high-level athlete on film. That indicates his camp realizes he's quite easily the top center in the class. And the Dolphins have to find a quality starter to snap to Tua Tagovailoa.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 22
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Another move from Ossenfort, this time to grab someone who head coach Jonathan Gannon could see as Haason Reddick 2.0.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
In this scenario, the Vikings keep all their picks -- even those in 2025 -- and land a fun quarterback prospect in Penix to operate in an awesome situation in Minnesota.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Why can't the Cowboys add a young, elite burner to the receiver group? Worthy staying in state would be fun for Dak Prescott.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Braden Fiske DL
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 297 lbs
The Packers gravitate toward big-time athletes, and Fiske is the most athletic up-the-field rusher in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Robinson is probably best inside but certainly generate pressure as an edge defender at Missouri. He has first-round size and length.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
It's Alabama, not Georgia this time around for the Eagles, as they add an NFL-ready perimeter corner to a defense that sorely needs it. In the slide back, the Eagles snag a second-round pick and a third-round pick -- No. 35 and No. 71 -- from Arizona.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
There's an Aaron Donald-sized hole to fill in the middle of the Rams defense, and while they won't expect Newton to fill that void alone, he has the upfield pass-rush ability to help the cause. The Rams get Buffalo's second-round pick, (No. 60) in this swap that includes Los Angeles' second third-round pick (No. 99).
Round 1 - Pick 29
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
How about another nifty separator for Ben Johnson and Co. to deploy in Detroit? McConkey and St. Brown would be a blast together with the Lions.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Mims did some otherworldly stuff in Indianapolis at the combine at nearly 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds. He's the type of oversized, overwhelming blocker the Ravens love.
Round 1 - Pick 31
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Somewhat of a surprise here, but Legette's flashes after the catch are enough for the 49ers to gravitate toward him and snag him in the late stages of Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 32
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
The Chiefs draft the cousin of Penei Sewell to hopefully lock down their left tackle position for a long time.