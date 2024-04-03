michael-penix-jr.jpg
The With the First Pick RV is back in the garage after a quick Pro Day Tour last week. Rick Spielman and I were in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to see Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., and we followed that up with a trip to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to see Drake Maye. They were all impressive -- check out our recaps for LSU and UNC -- and all end up in the first round of our mock draft below.

Five quarterbacks also made it into this mock draft; while Maye was throwing at his Pro Day, 3,000 miles to the northwest, Michael Penix Jr. was putting on a show for evaluators, too. And while I know he's somewhat more divisive than Maye for some, I still think he's a first-round talent.

Meanwhile, the actual NFL Draft is just over three weeks away. For now, keep reading to see how all 32 picks unfold in mock draft 9.0.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3633
RUYDS
121
INTS
5
TDS
41
The Bears traded Justin Fields to the Steelers, so all that's left to do is take Caleb Williams here.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
3812
RUYDS
1134
INTS
4
TDS
50
I like Jayden Daniels more than Drake Maye -- and I'd take him here. But Washington may feel differently; whatever happens, it has to take a QB.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3608
RUYDS
449
INTS
9
TDS
33
The Patriots were present for both Jayden Daniels' and Drake Maye's pro days, and while there have been reports that they may entertain trade-down offers if they don't find their franchise QB, they won't have a chance to compete in the AFC East.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
89
REYDS
1569
YDS/REC
17.6
TDS
14
I've had Malik Nabers and Marvin Harrison Jr. closely graded throughout the draft process, but after Nabers' impressive pro-day numbers, I'm giving him the slightest of edges here. Both receivers are special.
  Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
PAYDS
2991
RUYDS
202
INTS
4
TDS
25
The Chargers have to decide between Marvin Harrison Jr. here or trading down, stockpiling a ton of picks and rebuilding the roster. They chose the latter, allowing the Vikings to sell the farm for J.J. McCarthy.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
67
REYDS
1211
YDS/REC
18.1
TDS
15
Best-case scenario for the Giants, who stand pat and have Marvin Harrison Jr. fall in their laps.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The choice here is between Olu Fashanu and Joe Alt, and while Fashanu is my OT1, Alt may be ready to start sooner. In Tennessee, he'll line up next to 2023 first-rounder Peter Skoronski.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Falcons now have Rondale Moore and Darnell Mooney on the roster, reducing the likelihood of Rome Odunze. Instead, they beef up the pass rushers with Jared Verse.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
It'll be interesting to see which edge rusher goes off the board first; I lean slightly to Verse but could understand why a team prefers Turner, one of the most explosive players in this class. With Keenan Allen now in Chicago, the Bears -- like the Falcons above -- can focus on defense here. (Alternatively, now with just four picks in the entire draft, they could choose to trade down.)
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
92
REYDS
1640
YDS/REC
17.8
TDS
15
Both New York teams get big-time playmakers ... after both New York teams spent the early days of free agency trying to fix the offensive line. Garrett Wilson finally gets some help.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Chargers have jettisoned many of their skill-position players, in part because of the salary cap, and also because Jim Harbaugh will likely lean on the run as he looks to jumpstart this offense. It's why LA felt comfortable trading out of the No. 5 pick in this mock draft. And even with Olu Fashanu still on the board, Latham, who played right tackle at Alabama, is the pick here. He can slide into the starting job on Day 1, and there are no projecting if he can play a new position (which would be the conversation with Fashanu).
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Denver didn't have the firepower to trade up in this mock draft for QB4, so it stays put and fills big needs on the the defense. Like Jared Verse vs. Dallas Turner, Terrion Arnold vs. Quinyon Mitchell will vary team by team, but both players have a chance to be special. For the Broncos, Arnold has the SEC pedigree, and after the success with Patrick Surtain Jr., going back to the Alabama well was an easy choice.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Michael Penix Jr. QB
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
PAYDS
4903
RUYDS
8
INTS
11
TDS
39
New head coach Antonio Pierce was in Baton Rouge last week to see Jayden Daniels (and some pretty good WRs), but instead the Raiders stay put and take Michael Penix Jr. here at No. 13.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Somehow Fashanu is still on the board. Trevor Penning hasn't worked out at left tackle, and Fashanu is too good to pass up in the middle of Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
WR could be a target here, for sure, and while the Colts like their young CBs, Quinyon Mitchell will be CB1 on many teams' board. So, to get him in the middle of the first round would be a steal.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
Troy Fautanu can play tackle, but he may begin his NFL journey as a guard. And as it turns out, the Seahawks have a huge need at the left guard position.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
Byron Murphy II is the best defensive linemen in this class, and he could end up going higher than this. The Jags addressed other positional needs early in free agency, and even with the addition of Arik Armstead, Murphy makes a lot of sense here.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
714
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
7
I've said it since the fall: Brock Bowers is a top-10 talent, but because of the position he plays, and needs at other positions, he could slip to the middle of the first round. Even here, the Bengals could target tackles Taliese Fuaga or Amarius Mims.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Johnny Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Aaron Donald retired, and while it would take 4-5 players to replace his production (and that may be underselling it), Newton is a twitched-up defensive lineman coming off a really good season for Illinois. Cornerback was also a consideration here.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Taliese Fuaga could be long gone by the time the Steelers are on the clock. But if he's here, this would be a layup; he can be the starter at right tackle while last year's first-rounder, Broderick Jones, can move over to the left side, where he played at Georgia.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Yes, the Dolphins signed C Aaron Brewer in free agency, but Jackson Powers-Johnson is dominant and should be a Day 1 starter in Miami.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
Cooper DeJean is a big, strong, fast cornerback with return ability, and the Eagles need to bolster the secondary.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
68
REYDS
1177
YDS/REC
17.3
TDS
17
Brian Thomas Jr. reminds Rick Spielman, my co-host on the "With the First Pick" podcast, of George Pickens. And with Keenan Allen gone, there's a huge void in the WR room, even if new head coach Jim Harbaugh is going to lean heavily into the run game.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
Amarius Mims' size and athleticism are special, even in this top-flight OL draft class. The only issues are that he hasn't played much football, and he struggled to stay healthy last fall. But when he was on the field -- including his very first college start against Ohio State in the college football playoffs back in January 2023 -- he has been dominant. If he had stayed healthy in 2023 (he also tweaked his hamstring at the combine), he would've been an easy top-15 pick.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Packers have a history of only drafting defensive players in the first round, so I'm not going to break tradition here; Alabama thinks Kool-Aid McKinstry has legit NFL cover skills -- the only question will be his deep speed -- and he answered those questions at his pro day when he ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash. Added bonus: he can be an asset in the return game, too.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
8th
The team has moved on from Matt Feiler and Aaron Stinnie, and while they've signed Ben Bredeson and Sua Opeta, Graham Barton has Day 1-starter potential. He played left tackle at Duke, but his NFL future will be inside.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Cards take Malik Nabers at No. 4, and somehow, Laiatu Latu is still on the board at the bottom of Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
The Bills have Greg Rousseau, who has special talents, and they re-upped A.J. Epenesa. But after that, there is a need for some depth, especially now that Von Miller is 35 years old. Robinson may have the highest motor of anyone in this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
Darius Robinson quietly had a dominant season for the Tigers, and followed that up with a not-so-quiet Senior Bowl week, where he showed he can play both as an edge rusher or kick inside. I don't care that he ran a 4.95-second 40-yard dash at the combine; he's 6-foot-5, 285 pounds with 34.5-inch arms and a 35-inch vertical. He's explosive and powerful and feels like a natural fit opposite Aidan Hutchinson in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
6th
This make sense; Morgan Moses is now with the Jets, and Tyler Guyton, who was dominant at right tackle for the Sooners last season, slides into the starting job.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
I was tempted to go with AD Mitchell here, just in case the 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk can't agree on a long-term deal. Instead, I went with one of my favorite defensive players in this class. Yes, Rakestraw only weighed 183 pounds at the combine, but his playing style reminds me of Devon Witherspoon ... who weighed 181 pounds at the combine a year ago.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
REC
55
REYDS
845
YDS/REC
15.4
TDS
11
The Chiefs added Hollywood Brown in free agency, but there's also room for AD Mitchell, whose size, speed and explosiveness make him an obvious upgrade over Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects