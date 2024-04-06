usatsi-ladd-mcconkey-georgia.jpg
USATSI

Perhaps the only thing that rivals the fun of filling out a March Madness bracket is creating a mock draft. The possibilities are endless, and there's always the feeling of satisfaction when some of your picks come to fruition on draft night. Of course, there's also the feeling of disappointment if your mock doesn't match up with reality. 

No matter how it ultimately shakes out, a mock draft is extremely helpful. It allows you to have a much better idea which positions teams are looking to fill with their first-round pick. It can also help you determine which teams may decide to move either up or down in the first round. 

There were no trades in my mock draft, but based on how I have things playing out, no one had to move anywhere. The Giants, for example, got the player they are reportedly interested in who can possibly challenge Daniel Jones this season. The Vikings were rewarded for their patience and, like New York, were able to select a quarterback with the 11th overall pick. The Bills, who recently traded top wideout Stefon Diggs, also stayed put, but were still able to select one of the draft's top-ranked receivers. 

Will things actually play out that way? It's hard to say, but one thing we do know is that quarterback names will be flying like hot cakes during the draft's opening night. Several teams are in need of a quarterback, and that will ultimately make for an interesting night. 

Without further ado, here's a complete look at my first round mock draft.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, etc.

Round 1
2024 NFL Mock Draft
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1, Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3633
RUYDS
121
INTS
5
TDS
41
No surprise here. The Bears replace Justin Fields with the top-rated QB prospect in the draft. Williams' glittering college career included 93 touchdowns against just 14 picks. He'll look to take full advantage of a restocked Bears offense.
Round 1, Pick 2
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3608
RUYDS
449
INTS
9
TDS
33
Maye lands in D.C. after lighting up the ACC during his two years as North Carolina's starting QB. He'll get the keys to a revamped offense that continues to feature veteran wideout Terry McLaurin.
Round 1, Pick 3
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
3812
RUYDS
1134
INTS
4
TDS
50
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner put up video game-like numbers during his final season at LSU. He tossed 40 TDs, completed over 72% of his passes and also ran for 1,134 yards and 10 scores.
Round 1, Pick 4
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
67
REYDS
1211
YDS/REC
18.1
TDS
15
The first non-QB selected is the draft's top-ranked wide receiver prospect. Harrison rewrote the Buckeyes' career receiving record book despite playing with multiple quarterbacks during his Ohio State career.
Round 1, Pick 5
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
89
REYDS
1569
YDS/REC
17.6
TDS
14
Justin Herbert gets a new weapon after losing Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Jayden Daniels' favorite target last season caught 14 touchdowns and averaged 17.9 yards per catch during his final year at LSU.
Round 1, Pick 6
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
PAYDS
2991
RUYDS
202
INTS
4
TDS
25
Big Blue gets a quarterback to compete with Daniel Jones. McCarthy comes to the NFL after leading Michigan to its first national title since 1997.
Round 1, Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Titans beef up their offensive line by adding Alt, who is hoping to duplicate his father's career as a Pro Bowl offensive tackle.
Round 1, Pick 8
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Atlanta addresses its pass-rush issues by selecting Turner, who racked up 10 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss last fall.
Round 1, Pick 9
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
5th
I'm going against conventional wisdom and have the Bears selecting an OT instead of either a pass rusher or WR. The Bears need help at those positions, too, but I think they'll prioritize OT given their need to protect Williams.
Round 1, Pick 10
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Like the Bears, the Jets get a top-tier tackle prospect who can help protect franchise QB Aaron Rodgers.
Round 1, Pick 11
player headshot
Michael Penix Jr. QB
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
PAYDS
4903
RUYDS
8
INTS
11
TDS
39
Penix's stock is on the rise, and it's easy to see why. He threw 67 touchdowns during his final two years at Washington, and he should continue to put up numbers in Minnesota with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.
Round 1, Pick 12
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
714
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
7
The first tight end taken off the board, Bowers caught a whopping 26 touchdowns in three seasons at Georgia.
Round 1, Pick 13
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
It took a little bit, but the first cornerback is off the board. Mitchell goes to Las Vegas after terrorizing receivers during his highly productive career at Toledo. He leaves the Rockets as the school's all-time leader in pass breakups (46).
Round 1, Pick 14
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Saints get an offensive lineman who didn't allow a sack in 365 pass-blocking snaps in 2023.
Round 1, Pick 15
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Arnold goes to Indianapolis after a highly productive college career at Alabama. Last year, he picked off five passes and batted down 12 more for the SEC champs.
Round 1, Pick 16
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
Fautanu won't have to travel far to continue his football career. He's a Pro Bowl-caliber player who saw time at both tackle and guard in college.
Round 1, Pick 17
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
The reigning Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year also scored two offensive touchdowns at Texas. Keep that in mind when Doug Pederson's offense is near the goal line this season.
Round 1, Pick 18
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
68
REYDS
1177
YDS/REC
17.3
TDS
17
Joe Burrow gets another former LSU standout to throw to. This also gives the Bengals flexibility should Tee Higgins depart next offseason.
Round 1, Pick 19
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Verse's slide ends here. Los Angeles gets a highly consistent and productive player who had 18 sacks, 29.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in his two seasons at Florida State.
Round 1, Pick 20
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
Pittsburgh gets another young cornerback a year after drafting Joey Porter Jr. in the second round. The duo will look to contain opposing AFC North quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson.
Round 1, Pick 21
player headshot
Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The draft's top-ranked center prospect is taking his talents to South Beach. Powers-Johnson's skill set should benefit Tua Tagovailoa while making an already talented offense even better.
Round 1, Pick 22
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
3rd
As you can see, cornerbacks are starting to come off the board at a frenzied pace. The Eagles get some help for a defense that finished 30th in points allowed in 2023.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1, Pick 23
player headshot
Johnny Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
With their QB in tow, the Vikings address their other pressing need on the defensive line. Newton was a one-man wrecking crew at Illinois who became the school's first player in 29 years to win Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
Round 1, Pick 24
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
Mims falls to the Cowboys, who don't pass up the chance to select him despite their other needs at receiver and cornerback. Mims' addition should bolster Dallas' running game.
Round 1, Pick 25
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
Green Bay will likely either pick a pass rusher or cornerback with this pick. I have the Packers taking DeJean, who had a whopping three interception returns for scores in 2022.
Round 1, Pick 26
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
8th
Tampa Bay gets an experienced tackle who made 38 starts at Duke. Barton has experience at both tackle and center.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1, Pick 27
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Arizona also needs offensive line help, but it would almost be impossible for the Cardinals to pass up the chance to draft Latu, who had 23.5 sacks, 34 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles during his two seasons at UCLA.
Round 1, Pick 28
player headshot
Ladd McConkey WR
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
6th
REC
30
REYDS
478
YDS/REC
15.9
TDS
3
Buffalo gets its receiver who can help fill the void of Stefon Diggs' departure. While his college stats aren't terribly impressive, McConkey stood tall in big games throughout his career at Georgia.
Round 1, Pick 29
player headshot
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
Last year's NFC title game reinforced Detroit's need to get better on defense. Coming to the rescue is Robinson, the top player on a Missouri defense who led the Tigers to an 11-2 record in 2023.
Round 1, Pick 30
player headshot
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
6th
The general consensus is that the Ravens are taking Guyton if he's still on the board. Guyton allowed no sacks on 355 pass-blocking snaps during his final season at Oklahoma.
Round 1, Pick 31
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
The 49ers are likely targeting an edge rusher, offensive tackle or cornerback with this pick. I have them taking Robinson, who should quickly help improve San Francisco's pass rush.
Round 1, Pick 32
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
REC
55
REYDS
845
YDS/REC
15.4
TDS
11
Texas has two top-ranked receiver prospects in Mitchell and Xavier Worthy. I have the Chiefs choosing Mitchell largely due to his size (6-foot-4, 190 pounds).