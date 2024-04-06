Perhaps the only thing that rivals the fun of filling out a March Madness bracket is creating a mock draft. The possibilities are endless, and there's always the feeling of satisfaction when some of your picks come to fruition on draft night. Of course, there's also the feeling of disappointment if your mock doesn't match up with reality.

No matter how it ultimately shakes out, a mock draft is extremely helpful. It allows you to have a much better idea which positions teams are looking to fill with their first-round pick. It can also help you determine which teams may decide to move either up or down in the first round.

There were no trades in my mock draft, but based on how I have things playing out, no one had to move anywhere. The Giants, for example, got the player they are reportedly interested in who can possibly challenge Daniel Jones this season. The Vikings were rewarded for their patience and, like New York, were able to select a quarterback with the 11th overall pick. The Bills, who recently traded top wideout Stefon Diggs, also stayed put, but were still able to select one of the draft's top-ranked receivers.

Will things actually play out that way? It's hard to say, but one thing we do know is that quarterback names will be flying like hot cakes during the draft's opening night. Several teams are in need of a quarterback, and that will ultimately make for an interesting night.

Without further ado, here's a complete look at my first round mock draft.

