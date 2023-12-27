kyler.jpg
Getty Images

There's a distinct possibility that Justin Fields and Kyler Murray will be playing on different teams in 2024. Let's send these two veteran passers to new locales to see how it'd impact the first round in our latest mock draft.

Here are the parameters of the Fields mock trade:

Raiders get: QB Justin Fields, 2025 sixth-round pick
Bears get: No. 74 overall (third-round pick), and a conditional 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the 2024 snaps

And the details of the Murray trade: 

Vikings get: QB Kyler Murray, 2025 sixth-round pick 
Cardinals get: No. 46 overall (second-round pick), No. 159 overall (fifth-round pick), and a 2025 fourth-round pick that becomes a third-round pick if Murray throws for over 4,000 yards in 2024

Important: The draft order is based on all the games played through Week 16. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it. 

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
While I don't think this is a lock, we should of course entertain the possibility of Williams going No. 1 to Chicago.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Maye is a pure pocket passer with mobility and the full franchise quarterback skill set. After the Murray trade, this is the logical decision for Arizona.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Sam Howell's play has fizzled of late, and while it may not be entirely fair to move on after fewer than a full season of starts, that's how it works sometimes in the NFL. Daniels is a fun playmaker at the quarterback spot.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Not an ideal scenario with the first three picks for the Patriots, but they're happy to land Harrison Jr. to give the receiver group a jolt.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Yes, another early pick at offensive tackle for the Giants. Fashanu is simply too talented with too much upside for New York to pass here.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
1st
Newton is a disruptive force at defensive tackle, clearly the best penetrator at the position in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
One of the easiest selections in this mock. Alt has franchise tackle traits, and the Titans have to invest in the blocking unit in front of Will Levis.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
1st
Home-run selection for the Bears, as Latu is a large, NFL-ready rusher who'll pair wonderfully with Montez Sweat.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
3rd
A sturdy offensive lineman in front of Aaron Rodgers is a smart choice here by the Jets.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
Another stingy cornerback from Alabama, and he arrives in Atlanta to shore up the Falcons secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Saints are fine staying local here, as Nabers is an explosive weapon at all three levels.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Packers again go secondary early in the draft with the long and athletic Clemson corner.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
5th
Fuaga would be a fun bookend tackle to Kolton Miller in Las Vegas.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Russell Wilson thrived with Jimmy Graham in Seattle. We'll see what happens with Wilson; regardless, Bowers is such an immensely gifted player.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Such a fun pairing here -- placing the ultra-explosive and bendy Robinson with Brian Flores in Minnesota.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Cardinals turn the page with Maye and Odunze. Fun QB-WR pairing with big-time traits.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
3rd
It's a Penn State reunion in the Steelers secondary. Joey Porter Jr. and King usher in a new, lockdown era at cornerback in Pittsburgh.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
If the Bengals indeed lose Tee Higgins to free agency, Coleman is the natural replacement on the perimeter.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Troy Franklin WR
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
10th
Franklin would be a fun addition to the Buccaneers passing game, even if Mike Evans isn't on the team in 2024. He flies.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
DeJean is ubiquitous. Always around the football. The Colts could use a youthful addition to the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
2nd
A sizable, disruptive three-down rusher to pair with Dre'Mont Jones in Seattle.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
6th
More reinforcement up front in front of Trevor Lawrence with the polished guard-tackle prospect from Duke.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
11th
A second Alabama cornerback in the first round. Arnold would bring more nastiness to the Rams secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Kamren Kinchens S
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bills go safety, given the ages and contract situations of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, and Kinchens will be the No. 1 player at his position on many team boards.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
7th
Morgan is a sizable, athletic pass-pro specialist who'd be a sensible pick in Kansas City, especially with the long-term future in mind.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Edgerrin Cooper LB
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
75th
POSITION RNK
5th
Cooper is a fun, do-everything linebacker who could become the quarterback of the Dallas defense.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Let's get Turner and Will Anderson back together again, this time in Houston. Turner has all the talent in the world, and put it all together in a marvelous 2023 season for the Crimson Tide.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Lions need more pass-rush productivity from players other than Aidan Hutchinson. Trice is a polished pass-rush weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
4th
Mims is an enormous and surprisingly athletic blocker who'd be a fun add to the Dolphins' suddenly reliable offensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Kamari Lassiter CB
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
7th
University of Georgia North continues in Philadelphia. Lassiter is another sought-after recruit who became a lockdown secondary defender for the Bulldogs.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Xavier Legette WR
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
74th
POSITION RNK
14th
Legette is the gritty YAC monster the 49ers would adore to incorporate into their offense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Ravens jump at this opportunity to add a dynamic, ready-to-go rusher to the defense with Verse.