There's a distinct possibility that Justin Fields and Kyler Murray will be playing on different teams in 2024. Let's send these two veteran passers to new locales to see how it'd impact the first round in our latest mock draft.
Here are the parameters of the Fields mock trade:
Raiders get: QB Justin Fields, 2025 sixth-round pick
Bears get: No. 74 overall (third-round pick), and a conditional 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the 2024 snaps
And the details of the Murray trade:
Vikings get: QB Kyler Murray, 2025 sixth-round pick
Cardinals get: No. 46 overall (second-round pick), No. 159 overall (fifth-round pick), and a 2025 fourth-round pick that becomes a third-round pick if Murray throws for over 4,000 yards in 2024
Important: The draft order is based on all the games played through Week 16. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
While I don't think this is a lock, we should of course entertain the possibility of Williams going No. 1 to Chicago.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Maye is a pure pocket passer with mobility and the full franchise quarterback skill set. After the Murray trade, this is the logical decision for Arizona.
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Sam Howell's play has fizzled of late, and while it may not be entirely fair to move on after fewer than a full season of starts, that's how it works sometimes in the NFL. Daniels is a fun playmaker at the quarterback spot.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Not an ideal scenario with the first three picks for the Patriots, but they're happy to land Harrison Jr. to give the receiver group a jolt.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Yes, another early pick at offensive tackle for the Giants. Fashanu is simply too talented with too much upside for New York to pass here.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Newton is a disruptive force at defensive tackle, clearly the best penetrator at the position in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Home-run selection for the Bears, as Latu is a large, NFL-ready rusher who'll pair wonderfully with Montez Sweat.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Another stingy cornerback from Alabama, and he arrives in Atlanta to shore up the Falcons secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Saints are fine staying local here, as Nabers is an explosive weapon at all three levels.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
The Packers again go secondary early in the draft with the long and athletic Clemson corner.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Fuaga would be a fun bookend tackle to Kolton Miller in Las Vegas.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Russell Wilson thrived with Jimmy Graham in Seattle. We'll see what happens with Wilson; regardless, Bowers is such an immensely gifted player.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Such a fun pairing here -- placing the ultra-explosive and bendy Robinson with Brian Flores in Minnesota.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 16
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Cardinals turn the page with Maye and Odunze. Fun QB-WR pairing with big-time traits.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
It's a Penn State reunion in the Steelers secondary. Joey Porter Jr. and King usher in a new, lockdown era at cornerback in Pittsburgh.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
If the Bengals indeed lose Tee Higgins to free agency, Coleman is the natural replacement on the perimeter.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Franklin would be a fun addition to the Buccaneers passing game, even if Mike Evans isn't on the team in 2024. He flies.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
DeJean is ubiquitous. Always around the football. The Colts could use a youthful addition to the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
A sizable, disruptive three-down rusher to pair with Dre'Mont Jones in Seattle.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
More reinforcement up front in front of Trevor Lawrence with the polished guard-tackle prospect from Duke.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
A second Alabama cornerback in the first round. Arnold would bring more nastiness to the Rams secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Bills go safety, given the ages and contract situations of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, and Kinchens will be the No. 1 player at his position on many team boards.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Morgan is a sizable, athletic pass-pro specialist who'd be a sensible pick in Kansas City, especially with the long-term future in mind.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs
Cooper is a fun, do-everything linebacker who could become the quarterback of the Dallas defense.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 27
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Let's get Turner and Will Anderson back together again, this time in Houston. Turner has all the talent in the world, and put it all together in a marvelous 2023 season for the Crimson Tide.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
The Lions need more pass-rush productivity from players other than Aidan Hutchinson. Trice is a polished pass-rush weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Mims is an enormous and surprisingly athletic blocker who'd be a fun add to the Dolphins' suddenly reliable offensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
University of Georgia North continues in Philadelphia. Lassiter is another sought-after recruit who became a lockdown secondary defender for the Bulldogs.
Round 1 - Pick 31
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Legette is the gritty YAC monster the 49ers would adore to incorporate into their offense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Ravens jump at this opportunity to add a dynamic, ready-to-go rusher to the defense with Verse.