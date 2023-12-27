There's a distinct possibility that Justin Fields and Kyler Murray will be playing on different teams in 2024. Let's send these two veteran passers to new locales to see how it'd impact the first round in our latest mock draft.

Here are the parameters of the Fields mock trade:

Raiders get: QB Justin Fields, 2025 sixth-round pick

Bears get: No. 74 overall (third-round pick), and a conditional 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the 2024 snaps

And the details of the Murray trade:

Vikings get: QB Kyler Murray, 2025 sixth-round pick

Cardinals get: No. 46 overall (second-round pick), No. 159 overall (fifth-round pick), and a 2025 fourth-round pick that becomes a third-round pick if Murray throws for over 4,000 yards in 2024

Important: The draft order is based on all the games played through Week 16. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!