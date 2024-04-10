What kind of draft analyst would I be if I didn't do a full seven-round mock draft, predicting all 257 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft? Lackluster.
Therefore, in an attempt to not be a lackluster draft analyst, I have mocked `the entire 2024 draft. Every single pick. No need to even watch the draft anymore -- I've been handed the script. This is how it will all play out from April 25-27.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen below!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
This is essentially a no-brainer for Chicago. Caleb Williams has franchise-altering ability.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
This feels lay-up-ish, doesn't it? Jayden Daniels can be an explosive playmaker orchestrating Kliff Kingsbury's spread offense.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
At this point we shouldn't be shocked if J.J. McCarthy goes ahead of Drake Maye. The Michigan quarterback needs time to develop, and so does the Patriots team as a whole.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Cardinals don't mess around with any trades, instead picking Marvin Harrison Jr. to be their WR1 instantly.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Rejoice in Viking land, as Minnesota lands an athletic, big-arm passer who exudes aggressiveness.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Giants don't get a quarterback, but instead land an electric WR to aid their in-house quarterback, Daniel Jones. Malik Nabers is a special talent.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Dallas Turner may not be a double-digit sack rusher in Year 1, but with his length and insane explosiveness, he could be that type for a long time in the NFL after he gets a bit stronger.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Bears are doing everything possible to make the landing spot cushy for Caleb Williams. Rome Odunze at No. 9 will signal that even more than the Keenan Allen trade a few weeks ago.
Round 1 - Pick 10
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
This is an Aaron Rodgers pick, as he finally gets his first-round receiver. With this selection, his wideout trio is Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams and Thomas. Damn good.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
This is my favorite trade pairing in Round 1 because it works wonderfully for both teams. Taliese Fuaga has a high floor because of his size and strength but also possesses serious potential because of how impeccable of a mover he is.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Sean Payton has his eyes on another quarterback later in the draft and instead looks to tighten up the blocking unit with the selection of Troy Fautanu.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
The Raiders are closer to being in win-now mode than we probably expect, and Michael Penix Jr. can help elevate their offense to new heights.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
The Saints have a desperate need at offensive tackle. Amarius Mims is a plug-and-play starter with freaky size, power and balance.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 15
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Dolphins see Olu Fashanu falling and make an aggressive ascension to land a young offensive tackle with All-Pro upside. In this deal, they send No. 22 and No. 55 to the Colts for this selection and a fourth-round pick in return (No. 117).
Round 1 - Pick 16
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Brock Bowers to the Seahawks would be a lot of fun, giving Geno Smith more early-round weapons.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Quinyon Mitchell has 4.33 speed, legitimate NFL boundary cornerback size, and defended 45 passes the past three seasons. What's not to like?
Round 1 - Pick 18
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
The Bengals have to get reinforcements at defensive tackle, and Johnny Newton is strong, polished, and explosive.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Jared Verse is a high-floor, ready-to-go rusher who'll formulate a fun outside pass-rushing duo with Byron Young in Los Angeles.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Terrion Arnold to the Steelers would be tremendous. He feels like a Steelers defender: he does everything well and plays with authority as a tackler.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 21
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
The Colts are still able to snag a super-speed boundary cornerback in Nate Wiggins after moving out of No. 15 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Howie Roseman can't resist picking defensive linemen early in the draft, and Chop Robinson could very well give him some serious Haason Reddick vibes.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
So it's offensive tackle and receiver for the Chargers after their trade-back. Perfection. Adonai Mitchell has sky-high upside given his frame and fluidity on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
The Cowboys go best player available, and JPJ will move people in the run game and anchor in pass pro with the best of them.
Round 1 - Pick 25
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
The Packers have done a great job sustaining the offensive line over the years with mid-to-late round picks who have developed. This selection would be more of a statement after moving on from David Bakhtiari.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Laiatu Latu is older and has some injury history, but on the field he's a nasty pass-rush move specialist who'd instantly boost Tampa Bay's pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
This is a steal for the Cardinals, landing Byron Murphy II this late. He's a super-disruptive interior pass rusher who holds up well against the run, too.
Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
The Panthers can't resist adding someone with Xavier Worthy's speed to the offense. They send No. 33 overall and No. 101 to Buffalo for this selection and a seventh-round pick (No. 248).
Round 1 - Pick 29
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Kool-Aid McKinstry is one of the cleanest prospects in the class, and this fills an immediate need for the Lions.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Braden Fiske DL
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 297 lbs
Braden Fiske is simply too athletic and was too productive in the ACC for the Ravens to pass on him here.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Tyler Guyton looks like an oversized tight end, and with quality coaching, can be one of the better blockers from this class.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
The Chiefs solidify the left side of their offensive line with the talented and versatile Jordan Morgan.
Round 2
33. Buffalo Bills (via mock trade w/ Panthers) - Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
34. New England Patriots - Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
35. Arizona Cardinals - Christian Haynes, OG, UConn
36. Washington Commanders - Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
37. Los Angeles Chargers - Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
38. Tennessee Titans - Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
39. Carolina Panthers - Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
40. Washington Commanders - Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
41. Green Bay Packers - T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State
42. Houston Texans - Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
43. Atlanta Falcons - Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
44. Las Vegas Raiders - Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
45. New Orleans Saints - Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia
46. Indianapolis Colts - Darius Robinson, EDGE/DL, Missouri
47. New York Giants - Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
48. Jacksonville Jaguars - Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
49. Cincinnati Bengals - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
50. Philadelphia Eagles - Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
51. Pittsburgh Steelers - Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
52. Los Angeles Rams - Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
53. Philadelphia Eagles - Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
54. Cleveland Browns - Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
55. Indianapolis Colts (via mock trade w/ Miami) - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
56. Dallas Cowboys - Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State
58. Green Bay Packers - Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech
59. Houston Texans - Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
60. Buffalo Bills - Brandon Dorlus, EDGE/DL, Oregon
61. Detroit Lions - Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
62. Baltimore Ravens - Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
63. San Francisco 49ers - Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
64. Kansas City Chiefs - Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
Round 3
65. Carolina Panthers - Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
66. Denver Broncos (via mock trade w/ Cardinals) - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
67. Washington Commanders - D.J. James, CB, Auburn
68. New England Patriots - Beaux Limmer, OC, Arkansas
69. Los Angeles Chargers - Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
70. New York Giants - Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas
71. Arizona Cardinals - Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
72. New York Jets - Kiran Amegadjie, OL, Yale
73. Detroit Lions - Javon Baker, WR, UCF
74. Atlanta Falcons - Christian Mahogany, IOL, Boston College
75. Chicago Bears - Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
76. Arizona Cardinals (via mock trade w/ Broncos) - Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
77. Las Vegas Raiders - Marshawn Lloyd, RB, USC
78. Washington Commanders - Beau Brade, S, Maryland
79. Atlanta Falcons - DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke
80. Cincinnati Bengals - Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
81. Seattle Seahawks - Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
82. Indianapolis Colts - Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
83. Los Angeles Rams - Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
84. Pittsburgh Steelers - Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, OC, Georgia
85. Cleveland Browns - Dominic Puni, OL, Kansas
86. Houston Texans - Renardo Green, CB, Florida State
87. Dallas Cowboys - Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
88. Green Bay Packers - Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame
90. Arizona Cardinals - T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
91. Green Bay Packers - Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
93. Baltimore Ravens - Gabe Hall, DT, Baylor
94. San Francisco 49ers - Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
95. Kansas City Chiefs - Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
96. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
97. Cincinnati Bengals - Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
98. Pittsburgh Steelers - Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
99. Los Angeles Rams - Maason Smith, DT, LSU
100. Washington Commanders - Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M
Round 4
101. Buffalo Bills (via mock trade w/ Panthers) - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
102. Seattle Seahawks - Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State
103. New England Patriots - Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Washington State
104. Arizona Cardinals - Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas State
105. Los Angeles Chargers - Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville
106. Tennessee Titans - Delmar Glaze, OT, Maryland
107. New York Giants - Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky
108. Minnesota Vikings - Cole Bishop, S, Utah
109. Atlanta Falcons - Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Baptist
110. Los Angeles Chargers - Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
111. New York Jets - Mo Kamara, EDGE, Colorado State
112. Las Vegas Raiders - Matt Goncalves, OL, Pittsburgh
113. Baltimore Ravens - Layden Robinson, IOL, Texas A&M
114. Jacksonville Jaguars - Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State
115. Cincinnati Bengals - Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
116. Jacksonville Jaguars - Fabien Lovett, DT, Florida State
117. Miami Dolphins (via mock trade w/ Colts) - Calen Bullock, S, Georgia
118. Seattle Seahawks - Tyrice Wright, LB, UTEP
119. Pittsburgh Steelers - Myles Harden, CB, South Dakota
120. Philadelphia Eagles - Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest
121. Denver Broncos - Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
122. Chicago Bears - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
123. Houston Texans - Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
124. San Francisco 49ers - Tanor Bortolini, OC, Wisconsin
125. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M
126. Green Bay Packers - Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas
127. Houston Texans - Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State
128. Buffalo Bills - Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
129. Minnesota Vikings - Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa
130. Baltimore Ravens - Hunter Nourzad, OC, Penn State
131. Kansas City Chiefs - Jowon Briggs, DT, Cincinnati
132. San Francisco 49ers - Ede Ulofoshio, LB, Washington
133. Buffalo Bills - Nathan Thomas, OL, Louisiana
134. New York Jets - Mason McCormick, OL, South Dakota State
135. San Francisco 49ers - Brennan Jackson, EDGE, Washington State
Round 5
136. Denver Broncos - Isaiah Adams, OL, Illinois
137. New England Patriots - Javon Foster, OL, Missouri
138. Arizona Cardinals - Brandon Coleman, OL, TCU
139. Washington Commanders - Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State
140. Los Angeles Chargers - Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
141. Carolina Panthers - Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona
142. Carolina Panthers - Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
143. Atlanta Falcons - Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State
144. Buffalo Bills - Dwight McGlothern, DB, Arkansas
145. Denver Broncos - Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College
146. Tennessee Titans - Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy
147. Denver Broncos - Erick All, TE, Michigan
148. Las Vegas Raiders - Will Shipley, RB, Clemson
149. Cincinnati Bengals - Sataoa Laumea, OL, Utah
150. New Orleans Saints - Jalen Coker, WR, Holy Cross
151. Indianapolis Colts - Trey Taylor, S, Air Force
152. Washington Commanders - Daequan Hardy, CB, Penn State
153. Jacksonville Jaguars - Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
154. Los Angeles Rams - Justin Eboigbe, DT, Alabama
155. Los Angeles Rams - Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire
156. Cleveland Browns - Jordan Magee, LB, Temple
157. Minnesota Vikings - Eric Watts, EDGE, UConn
158. Miami Dolphins - Johnny Dixon, CB, Penn State
159. Kansas City Chiefs - Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
160. Buffalo Bills - Tyrone Tracy, RB, Purdue
161. Philadelphia Eagles - Keith Randolph, DT, Illinois
162. Arizona Cardinals - Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State
163. Buffalo Bills - Cedric Johnson, EDGE, Ole Miss
164. Detroit Lions - Shyheim Battle, CB, North Carolina State
165. Baltimore Ravens - Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
166. New York Giants - Bub Means, WR, Pittsburgh
167. Minnesota Vikings - Travis Grover, OL, Georgia State
168. New Orleans Saints - Javion Cohen, OL, Miami
169. Green Bay Packers - Garret Greenfield, OL, South Dakota State
170. New Orleans Saints - Marcellus Dial, CB, South Carolina
171. Philadelphia Eagles - Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
172. Philadelphia Eagles - Tahj Washington, WR, USC
173. Kansas City Chiefs - Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
174. Dallas Cowboys - Frank Gore Jr., RB, Southern Miss
175. New Orleans Saints - Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State
176. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jaylen Harrell, EDGE, Michigan
Round 6
177. Minnesota Vikings - Tarheeb Still, CB, Maryland
178. Pittsburgh Steelers - M.J. Devonshire, CB, Pittsburgh
179. Seattle Seahawks - Jared Wiley, TE, TCU
180. New England Patriots - Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee
181. Los Angeles Chargers - Josiah Ezirim, OT, Eastern Kentucky
182. Tennessee Titans - Dylan McMahon, IOL, North Carolina State
183. New York Giants - Evan Anderson, DT, Florida Atlantic
184. Miami Dolphins - Braiden McGregor, EDGE, Michigan
185. New York Jets - James Williams, S/LB, Miami
186. Arizona Cardinals - Sione Vaki, S, Utah
187. Atlanta Falcons - Willie Drew, CB, Virginia State
188. Houston Texans - Deantre Prince, CB, Ole Miss
189. Houston Texans - Caedan Wallace, OL, Penn State
190. New Orleans Saints - Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson
191. Indianapolis Colts - Kendall Milton, RB, Georgia
192. Seattle Seahawks - Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah
193. New England Patriots - Curtis Jacobs, LB, Penn State
194. Cincinnati Bengals - Tylan Grable, OL, UCF
195. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
196. Los Angeles Rams - Myles Cole, EDGE, Texas Tech
197. Atlanta Falcons - Jha'Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane
198. Miami Dolphins - Devin Culp, TE, Washington
199. New Orleans Saints - Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn
200. Buffalo Bills - Donovan Jennings, OL, UCF
201. Detroit Lions - Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame
202. Green Bay Packers - Charles Turner III, OL, LSU
203. Denver Broncos - Ryan Watts, DB, Texas
204. Buffalo Bills - Ryan Flournoy, WR, SE Missouri State
205. Detroit Lions - Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville
206. Cleveland Browns - Walter Rouse, OT, Oklahoma
207. Denver Broncos - AJ Barner, TE, Michigan
208. Las Vegas Raiders - Isaiah Williams, WR, Illinois
209. Los Angeles Rams - Jarius Monroe, CB, Tulane
210. Philadelphia Eagles - Carter Bradley, CB, South Alabama
211. San Francisco 49ers - McCallan Castles, TE, Tennessee
212. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jarvis Brownlee, CB, Louisville
213. Los Angeles Rams - Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan
214. Cincinnati Bengals - Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall
215. San Francisco 49ers - Omar Brown, DB, Nebraska
216. Dallas Cowboys - Solomon Byrd, EDGE, USC
217. Los Angeles Rams - Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M
218. Baltimore Ravens - Bo Richter, EDGE, Air Force
219. Green Bay Packers - Pheldarius Payne, DT, Virginia Tech
220. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - J.J. Weaver, EDGE, Kentucky
Round 7
221. Kansas City Chiefs - Qwan'Tez Stiggers, CB, CFL
222. Washington Commanders - Tyler Owens, S, Texas Tech
223. Las Vegas Raiders - Trajan Jeffcoat, EDGE, Arkansas
224. Cincinnati Bengals - Logan Lee, DT, Iowa
225. Los Angeles Chargers - Dominique Hampton, S, Washington
226. Arizona Cardinals - Khalid Duke, EDGE, Kansas State
227. Tennessee Titans - Johnny Dixon, CB, Penn State
228. Baltimore Ravens - George Holani, RB, Boise State
229. Las Vegas Raiders - Josh Proctor, S, Ohio State
230. Minnesota Vikings - Nelson Ceaser, EDGE, Houston
231. New England Patriots - Daijahn Anthony, DB, Ole Miss
232. Minnesota Vikings - Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama
233. Dallas Cowboys - Jordan Whittington, WR, Texas
234. Indianapolis Colts - Justin Rogers, DT, Auburn
235. Seattle Seahawks - Drake Nugent, OC, Michigan
236. Jacksonville Jaguars - Gottlieb Ayedze, OL, Maryland
237. Cincinnati Bengals - Evan Williams, S, Oregon
238. Houston Texans - Zach Heins, TE, South Dakota State
239. New Orleans Saints - Austin Reed, QB, Western Kentucky
240. Carolina Panthers - Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky
241. Miami Dolphins - Grayson Murphy, EDGE/LB, UCLA
242. Tennessee Titans - KT Levenston, OG, Kansas State
243. Cleveland Browns - Beanie Bishop, CB, West Virginia
244. Dallas Cowboys - Jackson Mitchell, LB, UConn
245. Green Bay Packers - Kenny Logan, S, Kansas
246. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Eyabi Okie-Anoma, EDGE, Charlotte
247. Houston Texans - Christian Roland-Wallace, CB, USC
248. Carolina Panthers (via mock trade w/ Bills) - Ro Torrence, CB, Arizona State
249. Detroit Lions - Sundiata Anderson, EDGE, Grambling State
250. Baltimore Ravens - Joshua Cephus, WR, UTSA
251. San Francisco 49ers - Jaden Crumedy, DT, Mississippi State
252. Tennessee Titans - Emani Bailey, RB, TCU
253. Los Angeles Chargers - Isaac Rex, TE, BYU
254. Los Angeles Rams - Tayvion Robinson, WR, Kentucky
255. Green Bay Packers - Daijun Edwards, RB, Georgia
256. New York Jets - Ja'Quan Sheppard, CB, Maryland
257. New York Jets - Jalen Green, EDGE, James Madison
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.