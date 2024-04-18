There are plenty of questions to be answered about the 2024 NFL Draft's first round with less than two weeks to go. What will be the succession of quarterbacks selected after Caleb Williams? Will the Giants draft a quarterback? Will the Vikings and Broncos find trade partners in order to move up to select a quarterback? These are just a few of the questions that remain mysteries with the draft slated to kick off on Thursday, April 25.
To gain some clarity, we decided to take a look at 12 mock drafts from analysts at CBS Sports, ESPN and NFL.com. We then created our own mock draft, listing each player who was mocked the most times at each specific spot in the first round. While some of the results were somewhat predictable, there were a few surprises. One of the biggest surprises was the Raiders and Broncos passing on Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. despite their obvious questions at quarterback.
Here's a look at which positions were selected most in the first round. No running backs, inside linebackers or safeties were picked.
- OT: 8
- WR: 7
- EDGE: 5
- QB: 4
- CB: 4
- DL: 2
- TE: 1
- IOL: 1
Let's take a look at our consensus mock draft, with the real draft taking place next Thursday night from Detroit.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1, Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
No surprise here. The Bears replace Justin Fields with the top-rated QB prospect in the draft. Williams' glittering college career included 93 touchdowns against just 14 picks. He'll look to take full advantage of a restocked Bears offense.
Round 1, Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
It was close, but more experts have Daniels going to Washington over Maye. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Daniels put up video game-like numbers during his final season at LSU. He tossed 40 TDs, completed over 72% of his passes and also ran for 1,134 yards and 10 scores.
Round 1, Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Maye lands in New England after lighting up the ACC during his two years as North Carolina's starting QB.
Round 1, Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The first non-quarterback selected is the draft's top-ranked wide receiver prospect. Harrison rewrote the Buckeyes' career receiving record book despite playing with multiple quarterbacks during his Ohio State career.
From Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1, Pick 5
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
The Vikings trade up to acquire McCarthy, who will look to take advantage of a Minnesota offense that features wideouts Justin Jefferson and 2023 first-round pick Jordan Addison.
Round 1, Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Instead of a QB, Big Blue gives Daniel Jones a talented wideout to throw to.
Round 1, Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Atlanta addresses its pass-rush issues by selecting Turner, who racked up 10 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss last fall.
Round 1, Pick 9
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Chicago immediately gives Williams another weapon to throw to. Odunze joins a Bears receiving crops that already includes Keenan Allen and DJ Moore.
Round 1, Pick 10
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The experts feel that the Jets will select either a tight end or offensive tackle with this pick. The slight edge went to tight end and Bowers, who could bring another dimension to the Jets' passing attack.
From Minnesota Vikings
Round 1, Pick 11
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
The majority of the experts feel that this pick will come down to either tackles Latham or Taliese Fuaga despite the Chargers' obvious needs at receiver.
Round 1, Pick 12
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Just about every expert considered the Broncos taking QB Bo Nix, but few actually pulled the trigger. Instead, a small majority have the Broncos taking a CB with the pick. It just so happens that the top-rated prospect fell to them in this scenario.
Round 1, Pick 13
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Like the Broncos and Nix, multiple experts have the Raiders taking a QB: Michael Penix Jr. But more experts have Las Vegas using this pick to help shore up a offensive line that needs help.
Round 1, Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Saints get an offensive lineman who didn't allow a sack in 365 pass-blocking snaps in 2023.
Round 1, Pick 15
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Arnold goes to Indianapolis after a highly productive college career at Alabama. Last year, he picked off five passes and batted down 12 more for the SEC champs.
Round 1, Pick 16
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Fautanu won't have to travel far to continue his football career. He's a Pro Bowl-caliber player who saw time at both tackle and guard in college.
Round 1, Pick 17
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
If Arnold isn't selected by now, rest assured that the Jaguars will take him with this pick. If he's gone, it's expected that the Jaguars will use the pick on either a wideout or defensive lineman.
Round 1, Pick 18
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Murphy was a popular pick here, but if he's off the board, and the Bengals are still thinking IDL, several experts have them taking Newton, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
Round 1, Pick 19
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The majority of experts have the Rams taking Latu, who had 23.5 sacks, 34 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles during his two seasons at UCLA.
Round 1, Pick 20
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Pittsburgh gets an experienced college lineman who made 38 starts at Duke. Barton has experience at both tackle and center.
Round 1, Pick 21
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Miami bolsters its pass rush by acquiring Verse, who racked up 18 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss in two years at FSU.
Round 1, Pick 22
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Most experts have the Eagles selecting DeJean, who had a whopping three interception returns for scores in 2022.
Round 1, Pick 23
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Chargers get their coveted receiver with this pick. Experts were split between Thomas and Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell.
Round 1, Pick 24
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Mims falls to the Cowboys, who don't pass up the chance to select him despite their other needs at receiver and cornerback. Mims' addition should bolster Dallas' running game.
Round 1, Pick 25
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Expect the Packers to take either an OT or CB here, depending on how things shake up.
Round 1, Pick 26
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Darius Robinson also got some consideration, but Chop Robinson was ultimately the pick. He has a high motor and should help increase Tampa's pass rush in '24.
Round 1, Pick 27
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
After not getting selected by Tampa Bay, Robinson takes his talents to Arizona. Last fall, Robinson was the anchor of a talented Missouri defense that led the Tigers to an 11-2 record.
Round 1, Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Buffalo finds a wideout who can help replace Stefon Diggs, and they didn't have to trade up to acquire him.
Round 1, Pick 29
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
A few experts have the Lions going either OL or WR with this pick, but the majority think Detroit will select one of the top available corners.
Round 1, Pick 30
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Quite a few experts have the 49ers going with a CB, but if the Lions take Kool-Aid, Baltimore might decide to address its other pressing need at OT.
Round 1, Pick 31
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Speaking of Morgan, he was a popular pick for the 49ers here. But if he's gone, McConkey might be the pick if he's still on the board, especially if the 49ers decide to trade Brandon Aiyuk.
Round 1, Pick 32
Ja'Lynn Polk WR
Washington • Soph • 6'2" / 204 lbs
Corner and receiver are the two biggest positions experts feel the Chiefs will pick from. Most think that Kansas City will select Polk, who put up solid numbers during his final year at Washington.