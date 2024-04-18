There are plenty of questions to be answered about the 2024 NFL Draft's first round with less than two weeks to go. What will be the succession of quarterbacks selected after Caleb Williams? Will the Giants draft a quarterback? Will the Vikings and Broncos find trade partners in order to move up to select a quarterback? These are just a few of the questions that remain mysteries with the draft slated to kick off on Thursday, April 25.

To gain some clarity, we decided to take a look at 12 mock drafts from analysts at CBS Sports, ESPN and NFL.com. We then created our own mock draft, listing each player who was mocked the most times at each specific spot in the first round. While some of the results were somewhat predictable, there were a few surprises. One of the biggest surprises was the Raiders and Broncos passing on Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. despite their obvious questions at quarterback.

Here's a look at which positions were selected most in the first round. No running backs, inside linebackers or safeties were picked.

OT: 8

8 WR: 7

7 EDGE: 5

5 QB: 4

4 CB: 4

4 DL: 2

2 TE: 1

1 IOL: 1

Let's take a look at our consensus mock draft, with the real draft taking place next Thursday night from Detroit.



