NFL Mock Draft 2019: Giants and Redskins trade up for QBs, Packers get Brian Burns and Noah Fant

The Redskins make the biggest splash -- shocker -- of draft night by moving into the top three to pick Haskins

No team loves making gigantic splashes during the draft or free agency more than the Dan Synder-led Washington Redskins. And with a strange stable of quarterbacks currently on the roster, it's time for another seismic move to get a signal-caller. Haskins would be a sensible pick for Washington, especially if the coaching staff realizes he shouldn't be rushed onto the field as a rookie.

After weeks of T.J. Hockenson as the trendiest pick for the Packers, they go a different route with their two first-round picks and still land a top pass-catcher before the night is over. Thanks a lot for reading my mocks since the start of the college football season. This is my final 2019 NFL mock draft. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Kyler Murray QB
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS
Projected Team
Arizona Cardinals 		PROSPECT RNK
7 		POSITION RNK
1
PAYDS
4361 		RUYDS
1001 		INTS
7 		TDS
54
Yes, I do think there's been some discussion this week about whether or not the Cardinals should pick Murray. But this is still the most likely scenario and, on paper, a great fit with new head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Nick Bosa EDGE
Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS
Projected Team
San Francisco 49ers 		PROSPECT RNK
1 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
14 		TFL
6 		SACKS
4 		FF
1
This is really the only slam dunk pairing in the top 10. Even though he'd be the fourth defensive lineman the 49ers have taken in the last five Round 1s, he rounds out the group up front opposite newly acquired Dee Ford.
Round 1 - Pick 3
  Mock Trade from New York Jets
Dwayne Haskins QB
Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		PROSPECT RNK
12 		POSITION RNK
2
PAYDS
4831 		RUYDS
108 		INTS
8 		TDS
54
Mike Maccagnan worked for the Redskins from 1995 to 2000, so his time overlaps with Daniel Snyder's ownership of the club for a year. And Haskins has said he's 'pretty good friends' with Snyder's son. The Jets get their wish and trade back.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Quinnen Williams DL
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
2 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
71 		TFL
19.5 		SACKS
8 		PD
1
After trading up to snag Haskins, Jay Gruden helps guarantee his brother Quinnen Williams to fortify the interior of Oakland's defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Devin White LB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Projected Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 		PROSPECT RNK
5 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
123 		TFL
12 		SACKS
3 		PD
6
The Bucs would like to trade down but can't find a suitor here. Instead, they go with the consensus top off-ball linebacker in White to patrol the middle of their defense for the next decade.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Ed Oliver DL
Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
4 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
54 		TFL
14.5 		SACKS
3 		PD
2
Is Oliver the best fit in defensive coordinator James Bettcher's system? Not really. Does GM Dave Gettleman care? Not really. And, in all honesty, if your DC can't maximize Oliver's insane natural ability, get a new DC.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Josh Allen EDGE
Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS
Projected Team
Jacksonville Jaguars 		PROSPECT RNK
3 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
88 		TFL
21.5 		SACKS
17 		FF
5
The Jaguars traded Dante Fowler mid-way through the 2018 season, and Yannick Ngakoue needs a running mate on the outside of the defense in Jacksonville.
Round 1 - Pick 8
T.J. Hockenson TE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS
Projected Team
Detroit Lions 		PROSPECT RNK
10 		POSITION RNK
1
REC
49 		REYDS
760 		YDS/REC
15.5 		TDS
7
The Lions are a trade-down candidate and Daniel Jones is still on the board in this scenario. Without finding a viable suitor, they take Hockenson to boost the intermediate passing game and rushing attack.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jonah Williams OL
Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS
Projected Team
Buffalo Bills 		PROSPECT RNK
13 		POSITION RNK
2
Williams has ties to current Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who had the same position with the Crimson Tide in 2017. The Alabama blocker is the type of prepared, high character guy Sean McDermott likes.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Devin Bush LB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
11 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
66 		TFL
8,5 		SACKS
4,5 		PD
4
Vic Fangio makes his mark in his first head-coaching job with a super-fast, hyper-active linebacker in Bush to man the middle of Denver's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Andre Dillard OL
Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
Cincinnati Bengals 		PROSPECT RNK
15 		POSITION RNK
3
The Bengals could go quarterback here of course, but I get the sense they aren't enamored enough with any of the signal-callers after Murray and Haskins. Instead, they get stronger up front with Dillard.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Brian Burns EDGE
Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
14 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
52 		TFL
15.5 		SACKS
10 		FF
3
Burns aced the pre-draft process after an illustrious career at Florida State. I get the feeling GM Brian Gutekunst isn't done building Green Bay's pass rush after signing Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 13
  Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Daniel Jones QB
Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
39 		POSITION RNK
4
PAYDS
2674 		RUYDS
319 		INTS
9 		TDS
25
At the start of their rebuild, the Dolphins would love to accumulate future draft picks. As for the Giants, they'd land a top defensive prospect and Dave Gettleman's guy in Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Christian Wilkins DL
Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
Atlanta Falcons 		PROSPECT RNK
19 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
51 		TFL
14 		SACKS
5.5 		PD
2
The Falcons must get more stout on the inside of their defensive line, and Wilkins would be the perfect complement to Grady Jarrett.
Round 1 - Pick 15
  Mock Trade from Washington Redskins
Jawaan Taylor OL
Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Projected Team
New York Jets 		PROSPECT RNK
6 		POSITION RNK
1
The Jets' front office would likely be thrilled with how the first round turned out for them. They got extra picks and still landed one of the top three offensive tackles in this class to protect Sam Darnold.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Clelin Ferrell EDGE
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		PROSPECT RNK
17 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
55 		TFL
20 		SACKS
11.5 		FF
3
Ferrell has the length, power, and athleticism the Panthers covet on the outside, and edge rush is the biggest need on this team right now.
Round 1 - Pick 17
  Mock Trade from New York Giants
Jeffery Simmons DL
Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS
Projected Team
Miami Dolphins 		PROSPECT RNK
24 		POSITION RNK
6
TACKLES
63 		TFL
18 		SACKS
2 		PD
4
Even if 2019 is more of a redshirt season than anything else for the former Mississippi State who's nursing a torn knee-ligament, that'd be fine. It's all about 2020 and beyond in Miami.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Garrett Bradbury OL
NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS
Projected Team
Minnesota Vikings 		PROSPECT RNK
22 		POSITION RNK
5
The Vikings are another team in need of a talent infusion up front, and Bradbury is an ultra-athletic center capable of carrying out difficult blocks on the move and across gaps.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Dexter Lawrence DL
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS
Projected Team
Tennessee Titans 		PROSPECT RNK
21 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
36 		TFL
7 		SACKS
1.5 		PD
3
On paper, the Titans have more glaring needs, but Lawrence can devour running backs inside and take extra blockers away from Jurrell Casey on the inside.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Deandre Baker CB
Georgia - Sr - 5'11 / 193 LBS
Projected Team
Pittsburgh Steelers 		PROSPECT RNK
36 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
40 		INTS
2 		PD
9 		FF
1
Surprise! Baker goes ahead of Greedy Williams. Baker is more of a versatile player coverage scheme wise than Williams, who's predominately a press man corner.
Round 1 - Pick 21
D.K. Metcalf WR
Ole Miss - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
18 		POSITION RNK
1
REC
26 		REYDS
569 		YDS/REC
21.9 		TDS
5
While Metcalf's agility-drill times may scare GM John Schneider, Metcalf's size and explosiveness pair perfectly with the downfield passing prowess of Russell Wilson.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
16 		POSITION RNK
4
The Ravens wants to overwhelm teams with an old-school running attack in a new-school passing area. Ford would add more power to an already solid offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Greedy Williams CB
LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS
Projected Team
Houston Texans 		PROSPECT RNK
25 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
33 		INTS
2 		PD
9 		FF
0
Williams could go earlier than this, yet his combine measurements were a little disappointing, and there's always a stunning draft-day slide for a perceived top prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 24
  From Chicago Bears
Marquise Brown WR
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
29 		POSITION RNK
2
REC
75 		REYDS
1318 		YDS/REC
17.6 		TDS
10
The two Browns in Oakland? Good luck, opposing secondaries. And the Raiders signed large speedster Tyrell Williams in free agency. Goodness.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Erik McCoy OL
Texas A&M - Jr - 6'4 / 303 LBS
Projected Team
Philadelphia Eagles 		PROSPECT RNK
41 		POSITION RNK
9
The Eagles have long had one of the league's best offensive lines. Infusing it with some talented youth would be a shrewd decision from GM Howie Roseman.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Johnathan Abram S
Mississippi State - Sr - 5'11 / 215 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
43 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
99 		INTS
2 		PD
5 		FF
1
As an in-the-box, hard-hitting strong safety, Abram is the ideal complement to extremely rangy center fielder Malik Hooker.
Round 1 - Pick 27
  From Dallas Cowboys
Montez Sweat EDGE
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
8 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
53 		TFL
14.5 		SACKS
12 		FF
1
Oakland's patience at the edge-rusher spot pays off, and they land one of the most physically imposing defensive ends to enter the NFL in a while. Sweat's heart condition precipitates his fall down draft boards.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Drew Lock QB
Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Chargers 		PROSPECT RNK
23 		POSITION RNK
3
PAYDS
3498 		RUYDS
175 		INTS
8 		TDS
34
Of course this is a pick with the future in mind in Los Angeles. The strong-armed Lock learning the nuances of the position from Philip Rivers would do wonders for his NFL career.
Round 1 - Pick 29
  From Kansas City Chiefs
Chase Winovich EDGE
Michigan - Sr - 6'3 / 256 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
58 		POSITION RNK
7
TACKLES
59 		TFL
15.5 		SACKS
5 		FF
0
The Seahawks stay 'on brand' with their love of plus athletes. And Winovich proved at the combine he's an upper-level athlete. He has a decent repertoire of pass-rushing moves and a non-stop motor too. Cheap replacement for Clark.
Round 1 - Pick 30
  From New Orleans Saints
Noah Fant TE
Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
20 		POSITION RNK
2
REC
39 		REYDS
519 		YDS/REC
13.3 		TDS
7
Instead of going tight end at 12, the Packers wait and Fant falls into their lap at No. 30 overall. Awesome scenario for them. Fant is basically a big receiver who'll stretch the seam in Green Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Chris Lindstrom OL
Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Rams 		PROSPECT RNK
32 		POSITION RNK
7
The Rams have to reconstruct the offensive line after losing Rodger Saffold. Lindstrom proved his worth as a tackle at Boston College before kicking inside as a senior and proving to be an athletic, mauling guard.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jerry Tillery DL
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
31 		POSITION RNK
7
TACKLES
28 		TFL
8.5 		SACKS
7 		PD
2
After losing Trey Flowers on the free-agent market, the Patriots could be interested in adding a position versatile defensive lineman with active hands. They'd get that here with Tillery.
