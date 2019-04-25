NFL Mock Draft 2019: Giants and Redskins trade up for QBs, Packers get Brian Burns and Noah Fant
The Redskins make the biggest splash -- shocker -- of draft night by moving into the top three to pick Haskins
No team loves making gigantic splashes during the draft or free agency more than the Dan Synder-led Washington Redskins. And with a strange stable of quarterbacks currently on the roster, it's time for another seismic move to get a signal-caller. Haskins would be a sensible pick for Washington, especially if the coaching staff realizes he shouldn't be rushed onto the field as a rookie.
After weeks of T.J. Hockenson as the trendiest pick for the Packers, they go a different route with their two first-round picks and still land a top pass-catcher before the night is over. Thanks a lot for reading my mocks since the start of the college football season. This is my final 2019 NFL mock draft.
In regards to the real draft, join us on draft day by streaming our live coverage right here on CBS Sports HQ (or download the CBS Sports app for free on any mobile or connected TV device). You'll get analysis and grades for every pick as it's made and plenty more you'll want to know during the weekend.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Kyler Murray QB
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 2
Nick Bosa EDGE
Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 3
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Dwayne Haskins QB
Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 4
Quinnen Williams DL
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 5
Devin White LB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 6
Ed Oliver DL
Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 7
Josh Allen EDGE
Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 8
T.J. Hockenson TE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jonah Williams OL
Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 10
Devin Bush LB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 11
Andre Dillard OL
Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 12
Brian Burns EDGE
Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 13
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Daniel Jones QB
Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 14
Christian Wilkins DL
Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mock Trade from Washington Redskins
Jawaan Taylor OL
Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 16
Clelin Ferrell EDGE
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 17
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Jeffery Simmons DL
Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 18
Garrett Bradbury OL
NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 19
Dexter Lawrence DL
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 20
Deandre Baker CB
Georgia - Sr - 5'11 / 193 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 21
D.K. Metcalf WR
Ole Miss - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 22
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 23
Greedy Williams CB
LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 24
From Chicago Bears
Marquise Brown WR
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 25
Erik McCoy OL
Texas A&M - Jr - 6'4 / 303 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 26
Johnathan Abram S
Mississippi State - Sr - 5'11 / 215 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 27
From Dallas Cowboys
Montez Sweat EDGE
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 28
Drew Lock QB
Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 29
From Kansas City Chiefs
Chase Winovich EDGE
Michigan - Sr - 6'3 / 256 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 30
From New Orleans Saints
Noah Fant TE
Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 31
Chris Lindstrom OL
Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jerry Tillery DL
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS
