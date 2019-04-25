NFL Mock Draft 2019: Giants and Redskins trade up for QBs, Packers get Brian Burns and Noah Fant

Round 1 - Pick 1 Kyler Murray QB Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS Projected Team

Arizona Cardinals PROSPECT RNK

7 POSITION RNK

1 PAYDS

4361 RUYDS

1001 INTS

7 TDS

54 Yes, I do think there's been some discussion this week about whether or not the Cardinals should pick Murray. But this is still the most likely scenario and, on paper, a great fit with new head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Nick Bosa EDGE Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS Projected Team

San Francisco 49ers PROSPECT RNK

1 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

14 TFL

6 SACKS

4 FF

1 This is really the only slam dunk pairing in the top 10. Even though he'd be the fourth defensive lineman the 49ers have taken in the last five Round 1s, he rounds out the group up front opposite newly acquired Dee Ford.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Dwayne Haskins QB Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS Projected Team

Washington Redskins PROSPECT RNK

12 POSITION RNK

2 PAYDS

4831 RUYDS

108 INTS

8 TDS

54 Mike Maccagnan worked for the Redskins from 1995 to 2000, so his time overlaps with Daniel Snyder's ownership of the club for a year. And Haskins has said he's 'pretty good friends' with Snyder's son. The Jets get their wish and trade back.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Quinnen Williams DL Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

2 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

71 TFL

19.5 SACKS

8 PD

1 After trading up to snag Haskins, Jay Gruden helps guarantee his brother Quinnen Williams to fortify the interior of Oakland's defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Devin White LB LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS Projected Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers PROSPECT RNK

5 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

123 TFL

12 SACKS

3 PD

6 The Bucs would like to trade down but can't find a suitor here. Instead, they go with the consensus top off-ball linebacker in White to patrol the middle of their defense for the next decade.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ed Oliver DL Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

4 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

54 TFL

14.5 SACKS

3 PD

2 Is Oliver the best fit in defensive coordinator James Bettcher's system? Not really. Does GM Dave Gettleman care? Not really. And, in all honesty, if your DC can't maximize Oliver's insane natural ability, get a new DC.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Josh Allen EDGE Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS Projected Team

Jacksonville Jaguars PROSPECT RNK

3 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

88 TFL

21.5 SACKS

17 FF

5 The Jaguars traded Dante Fowler mid-way through the 2018 season, and Yannick Ngakoue needs a running mate on the outside of the defense in Jacksonville.

Round 1 - Pick 8 T.J. Hockenson TE Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS Projected Team

Detroit Lions PROSPECT RNK

10 POSITION RNK

1 REC

49 REYDS

760 YDS/REC

15.5 TDS

7 The Lions are a trade-down candidate and Daniel Jones is still on the board in this scenario. Without finding a viable suitor, they take Hockenson to boost the intermediate passing game and rushing attack.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jonah Williams OL Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS Projected Team

Buffalo Bills PROSPECT RNK

13 POSITION RNK

2 Williams has ties to current Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who had the same position with the Crimson Tide in 2017. The Alabama blocker is the type of prepared, high character guy Sean McDermott likes.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Devin Bush LB Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS Projected Team

Denver Broncos PROSPECT RNK

11 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

66 TFL

8,5 SACKS

4,5 PD

4 Vic Fangio makes his mark in his first head-coaching job with a super-fast, hyper-active linebacker in Bush to man the middle of Denver's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Andre Dillard OL Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS Projected Team

Cincinnati Bengals PROSPECT RNK

15 POSITION RNK

3 The Bengals could go quarterback here of course, but I get the sense they aren't enamored enough with any of the signal-callers after Murray and Haskins. Instead, they get stronger up front with Dillard.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Brian Burns EDGE Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS Projected Team

Green Bay Packers PROSPECT RNK

14 POSITION RNK

4 TACKLES

52 TFL

15.5 SACKS

10 FF

3 Burns aced the pre-draft process after an illustrious career at Florida State. I get the feeling GM Brian Gutekunst isn't done building Green Bay's pass rush after signing Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Daniel Jones QB Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

39 POSITION RNK

4 PAYDS

2674 RUYDS

319 INTS

9 TDS

25 At the start of their rebuild, the Dolphins would love to accumulate future draft picks. As for the Giants, they'd land a top defensive prospect and Dave Gettleman's guy in Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Christian Wilkins DL Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS Projected Team

Atlanta Falcons PROSPECT RNK

19 POSITION RNK

4 TACKLES

51 TFL

14 SACKS

5.5 PD

2 The Falcons must get more stout on the inside of their defensive line, and Wilkins would be the perfect complement to Grady Jarrett.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Redskins Jawaan Taylor OL Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS Projected Team

New York Jets PROSPECT RNK

6 POSITION RNK

1 The Jets' front office would likely be thrilled with how the first round turned out for them. They got extra picks and still landed one of the top three offensive tackles in this class to protect Sam Darnold.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Clelin Ferrell EDGE Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS Projected Team

Carolina Panthers PROSPECT RNK

17 POSITION RNK

5 TACKLES

55 TFL

20 SACKS

11.5 FF

3 Ferrell has the length, power, and athleticism the Panthers covet on the outside, and edge rush is the biggest need on this team right now.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Jeffery Simmons DL Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS Projected Team

Miami Dolphins PROSPECT RNK

24 POSITION RNK

6 TACKLES

63 TFL

18 SACKS

2 PD

4 Even if 2019 is more of a redshirt season than anything else for the former Mississippi State who's nursing a torn knee-ligament, that'd be fine. It's all about 2020 and beyond in Miami.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Garrett Bradbury OL NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS Projected Team

Minnesota Vikings PROSPECT RNK

22 POSITION RNK

5 The Vikings are another team in need of a talent infusion up front, and Bradbury is an ultra-athletic center capable of carrying out difficult blocks on the move and across gaps.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Dexter Lawrence DL Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS Projected Team

Tennessee Titans PROSPECT RNK

21 POSITION RNK

5 TACKLES

36 TFL

7 SACKS

1.5 PD

3 On paper, the Titans have more glaring needs, but Lawrence can devour running backs inside and take extra blockers away from Jurrell Casey on the inside.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Deandre Baker CB Georgia - Sr - 5'11 / 193 LBS Projected Team

Pittsburgh Steelers PROSPECT RNK

36 POSITION RNK

3 TACKLES

40 INTS

2 PD

9 FF

1 Surprise! Baker goes ahead of Greedy Williams. Baker is more of a versatile player coverage scheme wise than Williams, who's predominately a press man corner.

Round 1 - Pick 21 D.K. Metcalf WR Ole Miss - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS Projected Team

Seattle Seahawks PROSPECT RNK

18 POSITION RNK

1 REC

26 REYDS

569 YDS/REC

21.9 TDS

5 While Metcalf's agility-drill times may scare GM John Schneider, Metcalf's size and explosiveness pair perfectly with the downfield passing prowess of Russell Wilson.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cody Ford OL Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS Projected Team

Baltimore Ravens PROSPECT RNK

16 POSITION RNK

4 The Ravens wants to overwhelm teams with an old-school running attack in a new-school passing area. Ford would add more power to an already solid offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Greedy Williams CB LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS Projected Team

Houston Texans PROSPECT RNK

25 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

33 INTS

2 PD

9 FF

0 Williams could go earlier than this, yet his combine measurements were a little disappointing, and there's always a stunning draft-day slide for a perceived top prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 24 From From Chicago Bears Marquise Brown WR Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

29 POSITION RNK

2 REC

75 REYDS

1318 YDS/REC

17.6 TDS

10 The two Browns in Oakland? Good luck, opposing secondaries. And the Raiders signed large speedster Tyrell Williams in free agency. Goodness.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Erik McCoy OL Texas A&M - Jr - 6'4 / 303 LBS Projected Team

Philadelphia Eagles PROSPECT RNK

41 POSITION RNK

9 The Eagles have long had one of the league's best offensive lines. Infusing it with some talented youth would be a shrewd decision from GM Howie Roseman.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Johnathan Abram S Mississippi State - Sr - 5'11 / 215 LBS Projected Team

Indianapolis Colts PROSPECT RNK

43 POSITION RNK

4 TACKLES

99 INTS

2 PD

5 FF

1 As an in-the-box, hard-hitting strong safety, Abram is the ideal complement to extremely rangy center fielder Malik Hooker.

Round 1 - Pick 27 From From Dallas Cowboys Montez Sweat EDGE Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

8 POSITION RNK

3 TACKLES

53 TFL

14.5 SACKS

12 FF

1 Oakland's patience at the edge-rusher spot pays off, and they land one of the most physically imposing defensive ends to enter the NFL in a while. Sweat's heart condition precipitates his fall down draft boards.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Drew Lock QB Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Chargers PROSPECT RNK

23 POSITION RNK

3 PAYDS

3498 RUYDS

175 INTS

8 TDS

34 Of course this is a pick with the future in mind in Los Angeles. The strong-armed Lock learning the nuances of the position from Philip Rivers would do wonders for his NFL career.

Round 1 - Pick 29 From From Kansas City Chiefs Chase Winovich EDGE Michigan - Sr - 6'3 / 256 LBS Projected Team

Seattle Seahawks PROSPECT RNK

58 POSITION RNK

7 TACKLES

59 TFL

15.5 SACKS

5 FF

0 The Seahawks stay 'on brand' with their love of plus athletes. And Winovich proved at the combine he's an upper-level athlete. He has a decent repertoire of pass-rushing moves and a non-stop motor too. Cheap replacement for Clark.

Round 1 - Pick 30 From From New Orleans Saints Noah Fant TE Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS Projected Team

Green Bay Packers PROSPECT RNK

20 POSITION RNK

2 REC

39 REYDS

519 YDS/REC

13.3 TDS

7 Instead of going tight end at 12, the Packers wait and Fant falls into their lap at No. 30 overall. Awesome scenario for them. Fant is basically a big receiver who'll stretch the seam in Green Bay.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Chris Lindstrom OL Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Rams PROSPECT RNK

32 POSITION RNK

7 The Rams have to reconstruct the offensive line after losing Rodger Saffold. Lindstrom proved his worth as a tackle at Boston College before kicking inside as a senior and proving to be an athletic, mauling guard.