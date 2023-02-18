Round 1 - Pick 1 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st If Chicago is unwilling to move out of the No. 1 overall selection, then there is going to be more interested in Arizona's selection at No. 3 overall. The Bears did not find a deal worth potentially missing out on one of the elite defenders so they stick and pick Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Houston lands its franchise quarterback at No. 2 overall. Bryce Young is the type of leader that can rally the franchise in the first-year of head coach Demeco Ryans.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 3 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The Panthers are not going to settle for the quarterback option that falls to them, so they get aggressive and trade up to No. 3 overall with Arizona. The Cardinals get some additional draft capital to support a rebuild in head coach Jonathan Gannon's first season. With the No. 3 overall selection, the Panthers select C.J. Stroud, who elevated his stock in the College Football Playoff.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Indianapolis' first order of business was hiring head coach Shane Steichen. Steichen and the Eagles have done a great job building the offense around Jalen Hurts rather than forcing him to do something with which he is uncomfortable. The same is expected of Steichen and Will Levis.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Seattle has to be hopeful that either Chicago or Arizona trades out to a team looking to a take a quarterback unless they intend to take one themselves. If they do not, and either team trades out, then it ensures the Seahawks one of those elite defensive lineman as it does here with Jalen Carter.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Detroit has already added former Illinois safety Kerby Joseph so they reunite him with Devon Witherspoon, who is easily one of the most fiery competitors in this draft class. He will have no problem matching head coach Dan Campbell's energy.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Jermaine Eluemenor has been a journeyman through his NFL career but actually performed well this past season. Las Vegas has options but opt to take Paris Johnson Jr., who would be playing his third position in as many years after playing left tackle and guard for the Buckeyes the past two years.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta is looking to upgrade its pass rush a year after taking Arnold Ebiketie in the second-round. Tyree Wilson has elite size and athleticism but the on-field production is still a work in progress.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd After trading back from No. 3 overall, Arizona picks the lengthy Christian Gonzalez in an effort to fill a position that has been a weakness for many years.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Philadelphia's first selection as a result of a trade with New Orleans a year ago. General manager Howie Roseman believes in building through the trenches so it would not be a surprise to see him keep the cupboards stocked at those positions.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Tennessee could theoretically save roughly $18 million in salary cap space by moving on from Ryan Tannehill. The 34-year-old is entering the final year of his contract so the Titans need to consider its long-term options.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Peter Skoronski has five-positional flexibility but the plan is for him to play on the inside. Houston selected Bryce Young No. 2 overall and now upgrade his protection.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Brian Branch is a fit for the Jets from many perspectives. He is an intelligent prospect that excelled despite having a lot on his plate at Alabama. Senior advisor Phil Savage has strong connections to the Crimson Tide program and should get a big endorsement from Nick Saban.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Speaking of ties to the Alabama program, the relationship between Bill Belichick and Nick Saban are well-documented. Drew Sanders transferred out of Tuscaloosa despite some convincing from Saban. Sanders is a good fit for what New England's scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st While the world awaits a decision from Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay has to plan for the possibility that he returns and the possibility that he leaves. Michael Mayer is a good option in either scenario.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Washington had the 19th-highest man coverage rate last season. Cam Smith has exposure to playing man coverage but excels in his awareness and competitiveness. He is a great fit for the scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Pittsburgh continues the Porter legacy by selecting Joey's son. The Steelers need help on the boundary and Porter has more than held his own in the Big Ten.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Detroit focused its first round efforts on defense. The Lions first added cornerback Devon Witherspoon and now pick up Bryan Bresee after taking Aidan Hutchinson in the first round a year ago.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Tom Brady is gone and then could spell the beginning of a rebuild in Tampa Bay. There is an opportunity for the Buccaneers to move on from left tackle Donovan Smith and save $10 million in salary cap space this season. Broderick Jones stands in as his replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Seattle takes the first wide receiver off the board as Jordan Addison is added to eventually be the primary complement to D.K. Metcalf when Tyler Lockett moves on.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 7th Los Angeles desperately needs speed to stretch the field and Justin Herbert certainly has the arm strength to find him.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Baltimore's offense has been predicated on having a strong run game but that should change with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The presence of Bijan Robinson allows them to attack the defense through the air while also being effective on the ground.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Kelee Ringo checks the height, weight and speed boxes that teams covet in a man coverage cornerback. Minnesota should get a healthy Andrew Booth back on the field this season but Ringo gives them options at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville will hopefully have Calvin Ridley on the field next season but they continue providing Trevor Lawrence with offensive firepower with the selection of Dalton Kincaid.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Quentin Johnston gives the Giants some height in the pass game. The hope is that a healthy Wan'Dale Robinson returns and the two can complement each other for quite some time.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 2nd Trenton Simpson played more of an off-ball role this season and was not given full reign to use his athleticism. With defensive coordinator Dan Quinn returning, Micah Parsons and Simpson should give them a lot of flexibility.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'10" / 172 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 6th Everyone witnessed how much more effective the Buffalo offense was with Cole Beasley. Zay Flowers gives them some longevity in that role.

Round 1 - Pick 28 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati was aggressive in trying to overhaul its offensive line last season but it is clearly still a work in progress. O'Cyrus Torrence allows them to get their five best on the field.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 29 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 5th As New Orleans attempts to create a more healthy salary cap structure, they add Felix Anudike-Uzomah to maintain depth at the edge rusher spot.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 8th Emmanuel Forbes had 14 interceptions, including six returned for a touchdown, during his SEC career. Numbers that big do not happen with a great sense of awareness and Philadelphia will need that in its zone heavy scheme.