We aren't exactly sure where they'll land, but we know marquee veteran quarterbacks are going to be on the move this offseason, and, of course, those moves will have a seismic impact on the draft.
For this mock, I've set the quarterback scene as follows:
- Derek Carr signing with Jets (he's currently a free agent)
- Aaron Rodgers traded to the Las Vegas Raiders
- Lamar Jackson traded to the Atlanta Falcons
- Ryan Tannehill signs with the New Orleans Saints
- Jimmy Garoppolo signs with Tennessee Titans
One more note: There will only be 31 first-round picks this year because the Dolphins were stripped of their selection due to tampering.
Let's get to the picks!
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
I think Richardson is going to emphatically remove the lid from Lucas Oil Stadium at the NFL combine. That will lead to the Colts taking a chance on him, given the hiring of former Eagles Shane Steichen as head coach. Richardson has similarities to Jalen Hurts and All-Pro upside.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
The Texans upgrade the quarterback position in a big way with Young, who has all the improvisational brilliance to succeed in today's NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Carter is the ideal replacement for the retiring J.J. Watt. He's a long, hyper-athletic interior rusher who's disruptive on three downs.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Anderson gives me serious Khalil Mack vibes, which makes this perfect for the Bears, particularly after trading back. In the trade, the Bears get this pick, the Colts' selections in Round 2 and Round 4 along with a 2024 first-round pick and third-round pick, plus a 2025 second-round choice.
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Frank Reich gets a big, pocket passing quarterback with high-caliber athleticism and a rocket arm.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Witherspoon looks like a supreme athlete, and his 2022 film was squeaky clean. He could ascend to the first cornerback off the board in this class.
Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 7
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
The Packers add to their already strong pass rush with another long, big-time athlete at the EDGE spot in Wilson.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
The Falcons move Jackson in a blockbuster with the Falcons and are still able to land Stroud inside the top 10. More brilliant GM'ing from Eric DeCosta. In the deal, the Ravens get this selection, 2024 first-round and second-round picks from Atlanta along with 2025 second-round and fourth-round picks.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 280 lbs
The Seahawks were fine giving Poona Ford an opportunity inside as an undersized defensive tackle, so they could gravitate toward the smaller but enormously explosive and productive Kancey. Seattle lands both of Carolina's second-round picks (No. 62 and No. 94) in this deal.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Van Ness is a long, highly productive rusher who'll formulate and awesome duo with Josh Sweat in Philadelphia for years.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Johnson is a large, athletic, well-balanced blocker equally as impressive paving lanes for the run game as he is protecting the quarterback.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Addison can either learn lots from the similarly sized Brandin Cooks in Year 1, or act as his instant replacement. With Young and Addison, this is a quality first-round haul for Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
In this scenario, the Jets land Derek Carr on the open market and grab a pass-pro wizard in Skoronski to protect one of the edges of the Gang Green offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 14
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Yes, Bill Belichick dipping back into Round 1 wide receiver waters with the imposing, long-striding Johnston, who'll instantly be a threatening deep threat in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 250 lbs
The Packers add to the pass-catching contingent with the big, super-fast Musgrave to threaten the seam.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Smith is an ultra-aggressive, ball-hawking outside cornerback who'll be a welcomed addition to the Commanders secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Another Joey Porter in Pittsburgh. This one is a lanky, twitched-up perimeter corner who plays the ball well in the air.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
The Lions get an instant T.J. Hockenson replacement in Mayer, who joins a fun offense in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Duncan is one of the more-gifted athletes at the offensive tackle spot in this class. The Buccaneers need to upgrade one of their tackle positions.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
The Seahawks are in need of better interior offensive line play, and Schmitz is a squeaky clean center prospect with loads of experience. He's ready to go from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will allow Justin Herbert to push the ball downfield more frequently than the QB did with Joe Lombardi. So it's time to get Herbert a serious vertical weapon. That's precisely what Hyatt is.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
The Ravens add youth to their secondary with Gonzalez, whose film was super clean in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Vikings dip into the receiver well to complement Justin Jefferson. Awesome value here for the Vikings, given Smith-Njigba's injury in 2022 pushes him down the board.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Branch is everywhere in the secondary, a classic playmaker who can man any position on the back end. He's what the Jaguars need on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Torrence is an NFL-ready guard the Giants can plug in immediately. He'll improve the run and pass game for the G-Men.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
The Cowboys could be extremely multiple with Sanders on the defense next to Micah Parsons. Sanders is a long, athletic off-ball/edge hybrid.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
The Bills' current regime has a long history of picking magnificent athletes in the draft, especially on the first two days. Jones isn't a finished product but has monstrous upside because of how springy he is at his size. He could even start at guard if need be.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
The Bengals add more youth to the secondary with Forbes, a big-time playmaker from the SEC.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 29
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Bresee is an enigma because he was a former No. 1 overall recruit in the nation but didn't always play to that standard and was dinged up relatively often in college.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Robinson running behind the league's best offensive line? Sounds like a blast for Philadelphia. Not so much for Eagles opponents.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'10" / 172 lbs
The Chiefs get another talented WR to add to the position that will see Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster hit free agency in March.