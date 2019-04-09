Pete Prisco's 2019 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Cardinals take Quinnen Williams, Kyler Murray falls to Raiders

It's time to change things up with my latest mock draft. I no longer have Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray going first overall to the Arizona Cardinals, but instead have Alabama's Quinnen Williams in that spot.

Call it a hunch.

I think the Cardinals will stay with Josh Rosen and pass on taking Murray, which is the right thing to do. After the initial hoopla of possibly taking Murray died down, I think the Cardinals realized the wise thing would be to stick with Rosen and take a top defensive player.

It still could be Ohio State's Nick Bosa, but for this draft I have Williams in that spot.

So what does that do to Murray?

In this draft, I have the Raiders taking Murray in the fourth spot. But what if they don't? Where does he fall to in the first round? Will a team like Miami trade up to land him? Do the Giants take him at No. 6? I doubt it.

Could he fall to the Denver Broncos at No. 10? I still think Murray goes in the top 10 if Arizona passes, but is it as much of a sure thing as it seemed three weeks ago?

So dive into Mock Draft 5.0 for me. I have one or two more coming the week of the draft, which hopefully gives us all time for a little more clarity on what the Cardinals might be doing.

