Eagles-Lions Preview
DETROIT (AP) A year ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were a playoff team that routed the woeful Detroit Lions 44-6.
That result aside, both teams are fully aware of the areas they need to improve as they head into the season opener.
The Eagles were largely one-dimensional during their march to the playoffs last year, and the Detroit game was a good example. Jalen Hurts threw for 103 yards as Philadelphia did most of its damage on the ground. The Eagles finished with 236 yards rushing, eight more than the Lions' offense generated overall.
Hurts was more impressive as a rusher than a passer last season - finishing with 784 yards on the ground and 10 scores - and while the Eagles led the NFL in rushing, they didn't have a receiver who topped 1,000 yards.
Enter A.J. Brown, who topped 1,000 yards in 2019 and 2020, and was on pace to do it again last year before being limited to 13 games. In three seasons with the Titans, he averaged 61.7 catches, 998.3 yards and 8.0 touchdowns - just the kind of weapon Hurts needs.
He has a sign in his locker reading ''Always Open.''
''Even when I'm covered, I'm open,'' Brown said. ''That's my mindset. Good thing Jalen knows my mindset. I'm excited, he's excited.''
He wasn't cheap - the Eagles traded the No. 18 pick and a third-round choice to Tennessee for him, then signed him to a four-year contract worth at least $57 million - and he knows he has to produce.
''I have a job, I have a responsibility, I've got to go out there and make plays and do what I do,'' he said.
The Lions, coming off a 3-13-1 record in their first season under coach Dan Campbell, are also counting on their offense to become more dynamic. They also acquired a starting wideout, signing DJ Chark to a $10 million, one-year deal.
The team believes it has one of the best offensive lines in football protecting quarterback Jared Goff - left tackle Taylor Decker, left guard Jonah Jackson, center Frank Ragnow, right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai and right tackle Penai Sewell.
However, the group has never played together in an NFL game because of injuries, and that's not going to change Sunday. Vaitai is started the season on injured reserve with a back injury, Ragnow missed Thursday's practice with a groin injury, and Vaitai's backup, Tommy Kraemer, was also out with a back problem.
Campbell said his offensive line will be ready, no matter who makes it onto the field.
''The O-line, as long you get a group of guys that know how to work together and they're tough and they're smart, you can make great things happen,'' Campbell said. ''We've got plenty of that still up there, so we'll be fine.''
CHANGING SIDES
Brown isn't the only Eagle with something to prove on Sunday. Cornerback Darius Slay spent his first seven seasons anchoring Detroit's secondary, going to three Pro Bowls and earning All-Pro honors in 2017.
In 2020, though, the Lions took CB Jeff Okudah (Ohio State) with the third-overall pick and Slay found himself in Philadelphia. In two years, Okudah has played just 10 games, intercepted one pass and allowed a 77.2% completion rate.
Meanwhile, Slay has played 31 games for the Eagles and given up a 68.0% completion rate for fewer yards than Okudah. He has also intercepted four passes, returning one for a touchdown, and returned two fumbles for touchdowns.
One of Slay's scores came on a 33-yard fumble return against the Lions last season, giving the Eagles two touchdowns in 11 seconds and a 38-0 lead.
''He's always in the right spot, in the right phase and near the ball,'' Goff said. ''He's a hell of a player, and I have a lot of respect for him.''
POSSIBLE JERSEY SWAP?
Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 pick in April's draft, said he's already been offered a post-game jersey swap with long-time Eagles DE Brandon Graham. Both players grew up in Metro Detroit and played at Michigan before becoming first-round picks.
Hutchinson said he's flattered by the offer, but might want to keep his jersey from his first NFL game.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:43
|27:55
|1st Downs
|25
|22
|Rushing
|11
|9
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-15
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|414
|364
|Total Plays
|64
|65
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|175
|181
|Rush Attempts
|31
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|6.5
|Net Yards Passing
|239
|183
|Comp. - Att.
|18-32
|20-36
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|9-56
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.7
|4-46.3
|Return Yards
|73
|15
|Punts - Returns
|2-13
|3-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-33
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-27
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-5 -80%
|4-4 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|4-5 -80%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|239
|PASS YDS
|183
|
|
|175
|RUSH YDS
|181
|
|
|414
|TOTAL YDS
|364
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
24
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|18/32
|243
|0
|0
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
24
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|15
|90
|1
|16
|24
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
14
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|10
|64
|1
|24
|14
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
11
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|5
|20
|1
|7
|11
|
B. Scott 35 RB
6
FPTS
|B. Scott
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 11 WR
25
FPTS
|A. Brown
|13
|10
|155
|0
|54
|25
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
9
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|4
|3
|60
|0
|27
|9
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
11
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|4
|2
|12
|0
|8
|11
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
14
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|2
|2
|9
|0
|11
|14
|
Z. Pascal 3 WR
1
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
N. Togiai 83 TE
0
FPTS
|N. Togiai
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Smith 6 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Smith
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Epps 22 SAF
|M. Epps
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 LB
|T. Edwards
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Slay 2 CB
|D. Slay
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 43 OLB
|K. White
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 97 NT
|J. Hargrave
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 93 DT
|M. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 90 DT
|J. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DT
|F. Cox
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
H. Reddick 7 OLB
|H. Reddick
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maddox 29 CB
|A. Maddox
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 95 DT
|M. Tuipulotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
8
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|1/1
|23
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|3
|45.7
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
0
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|2
|16.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Covey
|2
|6.5
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Goff
|20/36
|193
|1
|1
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Swift 32 RB
26
FPTS
|D. Swift
|15
|144
|1
|50
|26
|
J. Williams 30 RB
15
FPTS
|J. Williams
|11
|28
|2
|7
|15
|
J. Goff 16 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Goff
|2
|9
|0
|10
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
18
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|11
|7
|59
|1
|29
|18
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
7
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|7
|4
|38
|0
|16
|7
|
D. Chark 4 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Chark
|8
|4
|35
|0
|13
|7
|
D. Swift 32 RB
26
FPTS
|D. Swift
|3
|3
|31
|0
|25
|26
|
J. Reynolds 8 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|3
|1
|28
|0
|28
|3
|
J. Williams 30 RB
15
FPTS
|J. Williams
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|15
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Walker 21 DB
|T. Walker
|8-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 53 DE
|C. Harris
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Elliott 5 DB
|D. Elliott
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 44 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Buggs 98 DT
|I. Buggs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 LB
|D. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 33 DB
|J. Hughes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bryant 2 DE
|A. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 DB
|W. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DE
|A. Hutchinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cominsky 79 DE
|J. Cominsky
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hughes 23 CB
|M. Hughes
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Seibert 19 K
4
FPTS
|A. Seibert
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|4
|46.3
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|3
|5.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - DET 25(4:22 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to PHI 22 for 3 yards (K.White).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(4:44 - 4th) D.Swift up the middle to PHI 25 for 5 yards (J.Sweat).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - DET 41(4:48 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to T.Hockenson. PENALTY on PHI-C.Gardner-Johnson - Defensive Pass Interference - 11 yards - enforced at PHI 41 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DET 41(4:52 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to K.Raymond.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 41(4:58 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to D.Chark.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - DET 48(5:32 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to D.Swift to PHI 41 for 7 yards (T.Edwards).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DET 47(6:02 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to D.Chark pushed ob at PHI 48 for 5 yards (A.Maddox).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 47(6:32 - 4th) D.Swift right tackle to DET 47 for no gain (H.Reddick; M.Tuipulotu).
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - DET 34(7:08 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to D.Chark to DET 47 for 13 yards (D.Slay).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - DET 33(7:45 - 4th) D.Swift up the middle to DET 34 for 1 yard (M.Williams).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 28(8:19 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to DET 33 for 5 yards (T.Edwards).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - PHI 19(8:31 - 4th) A.Siposs punts 43 yards to DET 38 - Center-R.Lovato. K.Raymond to DET 49 for 11 yards (K.Johnson - S.Bradley). PENALTY on DET-K.Joseph - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - PHI 17(9:09 - 4th) J.Hurts scrambles right tackle to PHI 19 for 2 yards (J.Cominsky; A.Anzalone).
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 19(10:02 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short left to M.Sanders to PHI 17 for -2 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 17(10:41 - 4th) J.Hurts right end to PHI 19 for 2 yards (J.Hughes).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - DET 35(10:49 - 4th) J.Fox punts 48 yards to PHI 17 - Center-S.Daly - fair catch by B.Covey.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DET 45(11:30 - 4th) J.Goff FUMBLES (Aborted) at DET 39 - and recovers at DET 39. J.Goff sacked at DET 35 for -10 yards (sack split by F.Cox and B.Graham).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - DET 45(11:36 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to J.Reynolds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 38(12:06 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to DET 45 for 7 yards (J.Sweat).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - DET 20(12:37 - 4th) D.Swift up the middle to DET 38 for 18 yards (M.Epps).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - PHI 35(12:49 - 4th) A.Siposs punts 48 yards to DET 17 - Center-R.Lovato. K.Raymond to DET 20 for 3 yards (Z.McPhearson).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - PHI 35(12:51 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Smith (A.Bryant) [J.Cominsky].
|No Gain
2 & 12 - PHI 35(12:57 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Smith.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - PHI 40(12:59 - 4th) PENALTY on PHI - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 40 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 37(13:46 - 4th) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 40 for 3 yards (I.Buggs).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(14:16 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to PHI 37 for 12 yards (C.Harris) [M.Hughes].
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 4th) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 4th) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DET 1(14:19 - 4th) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams left tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - DET 26(15:00 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to D.Swift pushed ob at PHI 1 for 25 yards (T.Edwards; J.Bradberry).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - DET 37(0:18 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to T.Hockenson to PHI 26 for 11 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). Philadelphia challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 37(0:21 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 42(0:27 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to K.Raymond. PENALTY on PHI-T.Edwards - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 42 - No Play.
|+29 YD
2 & 6 - DET 29(1:09 - 3rd) J.Goff pass deep right to A.St. Brown pushed ob at PHI 42 for 29 yards (D.Slay).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(1:41 - 3rd) D.Swift left tackle to DET 29 for 4 yards (T.Edwards).
|Kickoff
|(1:41 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:41 - 3rd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 1(1:45 - 3rd) B.Scott up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 23(2:16 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert to DET 1 for 22 yards (C.Harris; J.Okudah).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - PHI 43(2:45 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles right tackle to DET 38 for 5 yards (T.Walker). PENALTY on DET-T.Walker - Disqualification - 15 yards - enforced at DET 38. Penalty on DET-T.Walker - Unnecessary Roughness - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PHI 43(3:28 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to DET 43 for no gain (J.Okudah).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 49(4:08 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles left end ran ob at DET 43 for 6 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|Kickoff
|(4:09 - 3rd) A.Seibert kicks onside 14 yards from DET 35 to DET 49. Z.McPhearson (didn't try to advance) to DET 49 for no gain (T.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:09 - 3rd) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - DET 4(4:14 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DET 4(4:18 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to J.Reynolds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DET 10(4:57 - 3rd) Ja.Williams left tackle to PHI 4 for 6 yards (J.Hargrave - M.Epps).
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - DET 20(5:41 - 3rd) J.Goff scrambles left end to PHI 10 for 10 yards (T.Edwards).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DET 23(6:18 - 3rd) D.Swift up the middle to PHI 20 for 3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 23(6:22 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to A.St. Brown.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - DET 39(7:10 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to T.Hockenson to PHI 23 for 16 yards (M.Epps).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 39(7:16 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to K.Raymond [J.Sweat].
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - DET 48(7:49 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to D.Chark pushed ob at PHI 39 for 13 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - DET 43(7:49 - 3rd) PENALTY on PHI-F.Cox - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at DET 43 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DET 43(7:54 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to Ja.Williams [F.Cox]. PHI-D.Barnett was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 41(8:30 - 3rd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 43 for 2 yards (F.Cox).
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - DET 25(9:04 - 3rd) D.Swift up the middle pushed ob at DET 41 for 16 yards (J.Bradberry).
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - DET 27(9:44 - 3rd) Ja.Williams left tackle to DET 25 for -2 yards (H.Reddick).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(10:21 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Hockenson to DET 27 for 2 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:21 - 3rd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 2(10:25 - 3rd) K.Gainwell left tackle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 6(10:45 - 3rd) K.Gainwell up the middle to DET 2 for 4 yards (T.Walker).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 14(11:08 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles right tackle to DET 6 for 8 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 47(11:34 - 3rd) M.Sanders right end pushed ob at DET 29 for 24 yards (T.Walker - J.Okudah). PENALTY on DET-A.Anzalone - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at DET 29.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - PHI 40(11:55 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to Z.Pascal ran ob at PHI 47 for 7 yards (D.Barnes).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - PHI 39(12:39 - 3rd) K.Gainwell up the middle to PHI 40 for 1 yard (C.Harris; A.Hutchinson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 32(13:05 - 3rd) K.Gainwell up the middle to PHI 39 for 7 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - PHI 22(13:32 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to PHI 32 for 10 yards (J.Okudah).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - PHI 17(14:18 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to PHI 22 for 5 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 18(14:53 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 17 for -1 yards (C.Harris - M.Rodriguez).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Seibert kicks 64 yards from DET 35 to PHI 1. Q.Watkins to PHI 18 for 17 yards (T.Walker; K.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - PHI 5(0:09 - 2nd) J.Elliott 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PHI 5(0:11 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to A.Brown (I.Buggs).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - PHI 5(0:14 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to K.Gainwell.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 4(0:19 - 2nd) M.Sanders left end to DET 5 for -1 yards (A.Anzalone - M.Hughes).
|+54 YD
3 & 4 - PHI 42(0:46 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep right to A.Brown to DET 4 for 54 yards (W.Harris).
|+10 YD
2 & 14 - PHI 32(0:54 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles left end to PHI 42 for 10 yards (C.Harris).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 36(0:58 - 2nd) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 32 for -4 yards (T.Walker).
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 28(1:27 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to K.Gainwell to PHI 36 for 8 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 22(1:51 - 2nd) K.Gainwell up the middle to PHI 28 for 6 yards (C.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 2nd) A.Seibert kicks 59 yards from DET 35 to PHI 6. Q.Watkins to PHI 22 for 16 yards (J.Woods; D.Barnes).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:55 - 2nd) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+7 YD
4 & Goal - DET 7(2:00 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. D.Swift left end for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - DET 7(2:03 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams up the middle to PHI 7 for no gain (M.Epps - J.Davis).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - DET 14(2:44 - 2nd) D.Swift left end to PHI 7 for 7 yards (K.White).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 16(3:20 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to Ja.Williams to PHI 14 for 2 yards (T.Edwards).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DET 29(3:59 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown to PHI 16 for 13 yards (M.Epps).
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - DET 42(4:34 - 2nd) D.Swift left tackle to PHI 29 for 13 yards (M.Epps).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 42(4:39 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to D.Chark.
|+28 YD
3 & 5 - DET 30(5:20 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep left to J.Reynolds to PHI 42 for 28 yards (M.Epps).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - DET 26(5:54 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to D.Chark to DET 30 for 4 yards (D.Slay).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(6:26 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 26 for 1 yard (K.White).
|Kickoff
|(6:26 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:26 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - DET 19(6:36 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left intended for T.Hockenson INTERCEPTED by J.Bradberry (K.White) [M.Tuipulotu] at DET 27. J.Bradberry for 27 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - DET 29(7:00 - 2nd) D.Swift right end to DET 30 for 1 yard (M.Epps). PENALTY on DET-T.Hockenson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 29 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(7:34 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams left tackle to DET 29 for 4 yards (M.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:34 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - PHI 1(7:38 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 6(7:52 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles left end pushed ob at DET 1 for 5 yards (A.Anzalone).
|Penalty
2 & 11 - PHI 11(7:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on DET - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at DET 11 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - PHI 6(7:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at DET 6 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PHI 6(7:56 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left.
|+27 YD
3 & 2 - PHI 33(8:19 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert pushed ob at DET 6 for 27 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - PHI 33(8:25 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left. Ball thrown away.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 41(8:48 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to DET 33 for 8 yards (C.Harris).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 46(9:15 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to DET 41 for 13 yards (J.Okudah; T.Walker).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 34(9:44 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to A.Brown to PHI 46 for 12 yards (D.Elliott - T.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - DET 22(9:52 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 46 yards to PHI 32 - Center-S.Daly. B.Covey to PHI 34 for 2 yards (M.Hughes).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DET 22(9:57 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to A.St. Brown (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DET 22(10:01 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to T.Hockenson (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 22(10:04 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - PHI 44(10:12 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 46 yards to DET 10 - Center-R.Lovato. K.Raymond pushed ob at DET 22 for 12 yards (Z.McPhearson).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PHI 44(10:17 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left [C.Board].
|Penalty
3 & 1 - PHI 49(10:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI - Offensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - PHI 49(10:22 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to N.Togiai.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 40(11:05 - 2nd) M.Sanders right tackle to PHI 49 for 9 yards (D.Elliott).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 29(11:37 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert to PHI 40 for 11 yards (J.Okudah - T.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - DET 28(11:50 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 54 yards to PHI 18 - Center-S.Daly. B.Covey to PHI 29 for 11 yards (W.Harris).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DET 28(11:53 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to D.Chark.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - DET 26(12:24 - 2nd) D.Swift up the middle to DET 28 for 2 yards (T.Edwards; A.Maddox).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(12:56 - 2nd) D.Swift right end to DET 26 for 1 yard (J.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(12:56 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:56 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - PHI 1(13:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles right end for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - PHI 2(13:46 - 2nd) J.Hurts right end to DET 1 for 1 yard (A.Anzalone - M.Rodriguez).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 5(14:30 - 2nd) M.Sanders left end to DET 2 for 3 yards (A.Bryant).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PHI 5(14:33 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown (T.Walker).
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - PHI 21(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to A.Brown to DET 5 for 16 yards (T.Walker).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 25(0:46 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to K.Gainwell to DET 21 for 4 yards (M.Rodriguez - A.Anzalone).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 27(1:32 - 1st) J.Hurts right end to DET 25 for 2 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 45(2:13 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to DET 27 for 18 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - PHI 45(2:49 - 1st) J.Hurts scrambles left end to DET 45 for 10 yards (T.Walker).
|+11 YD
2 & 17 - PHI 34(3:35 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to M.Sanders to PHI 45 for 11 yards (J.Okudah).
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - PHI 31(4:17 - 1st) J.Hurts scrambles left end ran ob at PHI 34 for 3 yards (I.Buggs).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 41(4:43 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith ran ob at DET 48 for 11 yards (J.Okudah). PENALTY on PHI-J.Mailata - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PHI 41 - No Play.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 23(5:09 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to A.Brown to PHI 41 for 18 yards (T.Walker).
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - PHI 13(5:51 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to A.Brown to PHI 23 for 10 yards (T.Walker - M.Hughes).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 18(5:51 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-Q.Watkins - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 18 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - DET 45(5:58 - 1st) J.Fox punts 37 yards to PHI 18 - Center-S.Daly - fair catch by B.Covey.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DET 45(6:02 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown [J.Sweat].
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - DET 39(6:32 - 1st) D.Swift right tackle to DET 45 for 6 yards (J.Sweat; D.Slay).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 41(7:10 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to DET 39 for -2 yards (M.Epps).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 5 - PHI 40(7:13 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to A.Brown (A.Oruwariye).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PHI 40(7:17 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Smith (J.Okudah).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PHI 40(7:23 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to D.Smith.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 45(7:57 - 1st) M.Sanders right end to DET 40 for 5 yards (J.Okudah).
|+16 YD
3 & 15 - PHI 39(8:42 - 1st) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle pushed ob at DET 45 for 16 yards (D.Elliott).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - PHI 44(8:42 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-D.Goedert - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PHI 44(8:44 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to K.Gainwell.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 44(8:47 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Goedert [M.Hughes].
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 33(9:35 - 1st) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle to PHI 44 for 11 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(10:18 - 1st) J.Hurts left end pushed ob at PHI 33 for 8 yards (D.Elliott).
|Kickoff
|(10:18 - 1st) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:18 - 1st) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - DET 1(10:23 - 1st) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams right tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - DET 5(11:01 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to PHI 1 for 4 yards (M.Epps).
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - DET 14(11:40 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to T.Hockenson pushed ob at PHI 5 for 9 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+11 YD
2 & 20 - DET 25(12:19 - 1st) D.Swift up the middle to PHI 14 for 11 yards (M.Epps; A.Maddox).
|Penalty
2 & 15 - DET 20(12:19 - 1st) PENALTY on DET-L.Stenberg - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 20 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - DET 15(12:19 - 1st) PENALTY on DET-L.Stenberg - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 15 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 15(12:22 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to D.Chark.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - DET 19(13:02 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to PHI 15 for 4 yards (J.Hargrave).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 26(13:38 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to PHI 19 for 7 yards (D.Slay; K.White).
|+50 YD
2 & 11 - DET 24(14:27 - 1st) D.Swift left tackle to PHI 26 for 50 yards (D.Slay).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to D.Swift to DET 24 for -1 yards (K.White).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
