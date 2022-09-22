|
|
|PHI
|WAS
Eagles-Commanders Preview
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) Jalen Hurts is in a far different place as an NFL quarterback since a rocky rookie year in 2020 when he usurped Carson Wentz as Philadelphia's starter.
Wentz is geographically and professionally in a different place after trades to Indianapolis and then Washington.
Neither is a fan of dwelling on their season together, Wentz's departure or how Hurts became the face of the Eagles that his old teammate used to be.
Still, when they face off Sunday for the first time with Philadelphia looking to stay unbeaten and the Commanders still trying to get a foothold with their new QB, it'll be a measurement of how far they've come and another barometer for the Eagles' choice of Hurts over Wentz.
Hurts is coming off becoming the first player in league history to throw for 300-plus yards, complete more than 80% of his passes and run for two or more touchdowns in a game. It raised the question of just how high his ceiling can be as a pro.
''I knew he had that in him and again I'm not surprised by anything that Jalen does on the football field,'' coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday. ''Maybe to the outside world, it's like, `Whoa.' I don't think that surprises any of us in the building because we live with him every day, we see him every day and we see the growth every day.''
Wentz is still growing in his seventh season, especially considering he's on his third team in as many years and has had to handle going from getting picked second in the draft in 2016 to criticized and jostled around the league. While saying he doesn't ''put a lot of stock into'' facing Hurts and the Eagles with new faces and a new coaching staff, facing Philadelphia for the first time is an opportune time for the 29-year-old to take stock of how he got here.
''My career has been a whirlwind,'' Wentz said. ''A lot of really good memories from my time there, I'm not going to lie: a lot of great friends, a lot of great relationships that I made. Definitely will have some mixed emotions in terms of those things, but nothing crazy jumps out other than my time there was a whirlwind.''
Hurts knows all about whirlwind journeys after going from being named SEC freshman of the year at Alabama to getting benched for Tua Tagovailoa and then transferring to Oklahoma before he was taken in the second round of the draft in 2020. Only Tagovailoa, now with Miami, has more total yards through two games among QBs, but Hurts has learned not to soak in the highs or the lows too much - or doubt himself at all.
''I never put a ceiling on myself, and I've always felt that way,'' Hurts said. ''Nothing changes. I just take it day by day. I try and climb every day, I learn from my mistakes and just keep pushing forward.''
Hurts in 2022 is such a dual threat Washington coach Ron Rivera quipped, ''Every time he has the ball in his hands, it's a run-pass option.'' He stressed discipline among defenders as the way to contain him.
Fortunately for the Commanders, they have two players very familiar with Hurts in former Alabama defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Like Sirianni, they're not surprised by anything Hurts is doing.
''We had to practice against him,'' Payne said. ''We had to get yelled at by Coach (Nick) Saban for containing him all the time, so I knew he was capable of doing all these things.''
What exactly are the Eagles capable of with Hurts leading the league's top offense? That remains to be seen.
FIRST NFC EAST GAME
Eagles-Commanders on Sunday is the first NFC East game of the season, with the Cowboys visiting the Giants on Monday night. More so than winning it for Wentz, his Washington teammates understand the importance of not falling behind in the division race.
''We have aspirations of trying to win our division this year, and I think that starts with this game,'' top receiver Terry McLaurin said. ''They're a really good team, and it's going to take a four-quarter effort for us to be able to try to have a chance to do that.''
Aspirations or not, the Eagles are actually heavy favorites to win the NFC East on FanDuel Sportsbook. The Commanders have the longest odds.
BIG-PLAY SHOWDOWN
Philadelphia leads the league with 28 ''explosive plays'' - completions of 16 or more yards and runs of 10 or more. Washington gave up six such plays in a 36-27 loss at the Detroit Lions to drop to 1-1.
The Eagles can point to Hurts, running back Miles Sanders and receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as the reasons for that success. The Commanders don't have one flaw that's causing them to give up yards in big chunks.
''It's a combination,'' Rivera said. ''You want to make sure those things get corrected and addressed.''
LINC SOUTH?
If recent history is any indication, there could be as many Philly fans as Washington fans at FedEx Field. The Commanders' season opener against Jacksonville had the lowest attendance of any game through the first two weeks, and Eagles fans show up in droves.
''We'll find out,'' Wentz said. ''I'm sure the Eagles fans will travel well, like they always do, but hopefully we're still dominating the stands there. Either way, it'll be fun.''
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|7:23
|11:22
|1st Downs
|5
|4
|Rushing
|1
|3
|Passing
|3
|1
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|101
|43
|Total Plays
|18
|20
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|2.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|16
|55
|Rush Attempts
|7
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|85
|-12
|Comp. - Att.
|5-10
|2-4
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|-1.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-26
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-46.0
|3-53.0
|Return Yards
|24
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-24
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|85
|PASS YDS
|-12
|
|
|16
|RUSH YDS
|55
|
|
|101
|TOTAL YDS
|43
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|5/10
|88
|1
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|6
|15
|0
|7
|1
|
B. Scott 35 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Scott
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Smith 6 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Smith
|4
|2
|50
|0
|45
|7
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
10
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|2
|2
|25
|1
|23
|10
|
A. Brown 11 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Brown
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
0
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edwards 57 MLB
|T. Edwards
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 95 DT
|M. Tuipulotu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|1
|
K. White 43 OLB
|K. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DE
|F. Cox
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 97 NT
|J. Hargrave
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 7 OLB
|H. Reddick
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SS
|M. Epps
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 93 DT
|M. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 27 CB
|Z. McPhearson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 FS
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maddox 29 CB
|A. Maddox
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
4
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|1/1
|32
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|2
|46.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|2/4
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|5
|24
|0
|7
|2
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|2
|15
|0
|15
|5
|
J. McKissic 23 RB
0
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|2
|8
|0
|6
|0
|
J. Williams 41 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Forrest 22 SS
|D. Forrest
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Curl 31 SAF
|K. Curl
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 CB
|B. St-Juste
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 97 DE
|E. Obada
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|3
|53.0
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 40(11:15 - 2nd) C.Samuel left end to WAS 40 for no gain (H.Reddick). PHI-M.Williams was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 40(11:18 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to J.Dotson.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 34(12:02 - 2nd) J.Williams left guard to WAS 40 for 6 yards (M.Williams - A.Maddox).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - WAS 32(12:45 - 2nd) C.Wentz scrambles right end to WAS 34 for 2 yards (T.Edwards).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(13:18 - 2nd) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 32 for 7 yards (K.White - H.Reddick).
|Kickoff
|(13:18 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:18 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - PHI 23(13:26 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to D.Goedert for 23 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 24(14:03 - 2nd) B.Scott left guard to WAS 23 for 1 yard (D.Payne; E.Obada).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
2 & 6 - WAS 29(14:12 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 25 for -4 yards (B.Graham). FUMBLES (B.Graham) [B.Graham] - RECOVERED by PHI-J.Hargrave at WAS 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(14:53 - 2nd) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 29 for 4 yards (B.Graham).
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - PHI 14(14:56 - 2nd) J.Elliott 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PHI 14(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to D.Smith (B.St-Juste) [C.Holcomb].
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PHI 14(0:26 - 1st) M.Sanders right guard to WAS 14 for no gain (C.Holcomb).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 16(1:01 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert to WAS 14 for 2 yards (K.Fuller).
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 39(1:20 - 1st) J.Hurts pass deep right to D.Smith ran ob at WAS 16 for 45 yards (B.St-Juste).
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - PHI 26(1:45 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to PHI 39 for 13 yards (D.Forrest).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 27(2:27 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 26 for -1 yards (J.Allen - D.Payne).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 22(3:00 - 1st) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 27 for 5 yards (C.Holcomb).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - WAS 39(3:11 - 1st) T.Way punts 51 yards to PHI 10 - Center-C.Cheeseman. B.Covey to PHI 22 for 12 yards (D.Brown; D.Mayo).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WAS 47(3:55 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 39 for -8 yards (sack split by B.Graham and H.Reddick).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 45(4:34 - 1st) J.McKissic right tackle to WAS 47 for 2 yards (M.Tuipulotu - M.Williams).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 42(5:19 - 1st) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 45 for 3 yards (M.Epps - A.Maddox).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 26(5:58 - 1st) C.Wentz pass deep right to C.Samuel to WAS 42 for 16 yards (Z.McPhearson).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 21(6:39 - 1st) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 26 for 5 yards (T.Edwards - C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 16(7:15 - 1st) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 21 for 5 yards (M.Tuipulotu).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - PHI 41(7:22 - 1st) A.Siposs punts 43 yards to WAS 16 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by D.Milne.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - PHI 41(7:27 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to A.Brown (B.St-Juste).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - PHI 41(7:33 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep middle to D.Smith (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 44(8:19 - 1st) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 41 for -3 yards (J.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - WAS 10(8:31 - 1st) T.Way punts 58 yards to PHI 32 - Center-C.Cheeseman. D.Smith to PHI 44 for 12 yards (J.Reaves).
|+6 YD
3 & 26 - WAS 4(9:05 - 1st) J.McKissic left guard to WAS 10 for 6 yards (F.Cox; T.Edwards).
|Penalty
3 & 23 - WAS 7(9:16 - 1st) PENALTY on WAS-C.Leno - False Start - 3 yards - enforced at WAS 7 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - WAS 14(9:59 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 7 for -7 yards (J.Hargrave).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 20(10:41 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 14 for -6 yards (F.Cox).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - PHI 49(10:49 - 1st) A.Siposs punts 49 yards to end zone - Center-R.Lovato - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PHI 49(10:56 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to Q.Watkins.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 46(11:21 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to WAS 49 for 5 yards (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 46(11:24 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to A.Brown (J.Allen) [J.Allen].
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - PHI 42(11:52 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 46 for 4 yards (K.Curl).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 35(12:28 - 1st) M.Sanders left end pushed ob at PHI 42 for 7 yards (D.Forrest).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PHI 12(12:33 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to Q.Watkins. PENALTY on WAS-R.Wildgoose - Defensive Pass Interference - 23 yards - enforced at PHI 12 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 12(13:08 - 1st) M.Sanders right tackle to PHI 12 for no gain (J.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - WAS 38(13:16 - 1st) T.Way punts 50 yards to PHI 12 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by B.Covey.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WAS 45(13:57 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 38 for -7 yards (sack split by J.Sweat and F.Cox).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 40(14:31 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short middle to C.Samuel to WAS 45 for 5 yards (K.White).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 40(14:34 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to J.Dotson (J.Davis).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Samuel left end pushed ob at WAS 40 for 15 yards (T.Edwards).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
BAL
NE
7
3
2nd 9:19 FOX
-
BUF
MIA
14
7
2nd 11:54 CBS
-
CIN
NYJ
14
6
2nd 10:13 CBS
-
DET
MIN
14
0
2nd 11:25 FOX
-
HOU
CHI
7
10
2nd 13:01 CBS
-
KC
IND
6
10
2nd 8:38 CBS
-
LV
TEN
10
14
2nd 5:35 FOX
-
NO
CAR
0
10
2nd 10:05 FOX
-
PHI
WAS
10
0
2nd 11:15 FOX
-
JAC
LAC
0
042.5 O/U
-3.5
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
ATL
SEA
0
043.5 O/U
-1
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
GB
TB
0
042 O/U
-1.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
LAR
ARI
0
048.5 O/U
+3.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
SF
DEN
0
045 O/U
+1.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
DAL
NYG
0
039 O/U
-1
Mon 8:15pm ABC
-
PIT
CLE
17
29
Final AMZN