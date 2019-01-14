2019 NFL Draft order: Raiders' first-round picks locked in; Packers' second pick no higher than No. 30

Only four teams remain in the chase for a Super Bowl title, which means we know the order for the first 28 picks of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Raiders knew after Week 17 came to a close that they'd be picking fourth overall, but they now know where their other two first-round picks land. The Bears' loss to the Eagles on Wild Card Weekend handed the Raiders the No. 24 overall pick, while the Cowboys' loss the following week locks them into the No. 27 overall pick.

Meanwhile, the other team that traded for a first-round pick, the Packers, will have to wait to know when that selection will fall after the Saints came back to beat the Eagles on Sunday. One thing is for certain: that pick can now be no better than No. 30 overall, as both NFC teams still alive in the Super Bowl hunt have better records than both teams left in the AFC.

You can find the full draft order below.

2019 NFL Draft Order

* indicates TBD in playoffs

1. Arizona Cardinals (3-13)

2. San Francisco 49ers (4-12)

3. New York Jets (4-12)

4. Oakland Raiders (4-12)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11)

6. New York Giants (5-11)

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11)

8. Detroit Lions (6-10)

9. Buffalo Bills (6-10)

10. Denver Broncos (6-10)

11. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)

12. Green Bay Packers (6-9-1)

13. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

14. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

15. Washington Redskins (7-9)

16. Carolina Panthers (7-9)

17. Cleveland Browns (7-8-1)

18. Minnesota Vikings (8-7-1)

19. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6-1)

21. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

22. Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

23. Houston Texans (11-5)

24. Raiders from Chicago (12-4)

25. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

26. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)

27. Raiders from Dallas (10-6)

28. Los Angeles Chargers (12-4)

*29. New England Patriots (11-5)

*30. Los Angeles Rams (13-3)

*31. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

*32. Packers from New Orleans (13-3)