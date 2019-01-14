2019 NFL Draft order: Raiders' first-round picks locked in; Packers' second pick no higher than No. 30
Find out where your team will pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft
Only four teams remain in the chase for a Super Bowl title, which means we know the order for the first 28 picks of the 2019 NFL Draft.
The Raiders knew after Week 17 came to a close that they'd be picking fourth overall, but they now know where their other two first-round picks land. The Bears' loss to the Eagles on Wild Card Weekend handed the Raiders the No. 24 overall pick, while the Cowboys' loss the following week locks them into the No. 27 overall pick.
Meanwhile, the other team that traded for a first-round pick, the Packers, will have to wait to know when that selection will fall after the Saints came back to beat the Eagles on Sunday. One thing is for certain: that pick can now be no better than No. 30 overall, as both NFC teams still alive in the Super Bowl hunt have better records than both teams left in the AFC.
You can find the full draft order below.
2019 NFL Draft Order
* indicates TBD in playoffs
1. Arizona Cardinals (3-13)
2. San Francisco 49ers (4-12)
3. New York Jets (4-12)
4. Oakland Raiders (4-12)
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11)
6. New York Giants (5-11)
7. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11)
8. Detroit Lions (6-10)
9. Buffalo Bills (6-10)
10. Denver Broncos (6-10)
11. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)
12. Green Bay Packers (6-9-1)
13. Miami Dolphins (7-9)
14. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)
15. Washington Redskins (7-9)
16. Carolina Panthers (7-9)
17. Cleveland Browns (7-8-1)
18. Minnesota Vikings (8-7-1)
19. Tennessee Titans (9-7)
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6-1)
21. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)
22. Baltimore Ravens (10-6)
23. Houston Texans (11-5)
24. Raiders from Chicago (12-4)
25. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)
26. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)
27. Raiders from Dallas (10-6)
28. Los Angeles Chargers (12-4)
*29. New England Patriots (11-5)
*30. Los Angeles Rams (13-3)
*31. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
*32. Packers from New Orleans (13-3)
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brady after win: Everyone thinks we suck
New England is apparently the team no one believes in, forever and ever and ever and ever
-
Chargers 2019 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2018 season over, it's time for Chargers fans to turn their attention to the dr...
-
Patriots underdogs in AFC Championship
New England is an underdog for just the seventh time in the postseason under Bill Belichic...
-
For GMs, results don't seem to matter
Owners are more willing than ever to accept what their GMs tell them, regardless of what the...
-
Playoff schedule: Patriots-Chiefs in AFC
Here are the dates and times for every NFL playoff game from the wild-card round to the Super...
-
Watch Eagles vs. Saints in NFC playoffs
The Eagles will look for a taste of revenge in the Superdome on Sunday