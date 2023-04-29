Most of the big names available this NFL offseason have found new homes, or cashed in with their old ones. Now, all eyes are on the 2023 NFL Draft, where four different quarterbacks went on Day 1 and several teams made splashy moves up for new staters. But incoming rookies may not be the only difference-makers landing in new spots this weekend. (See: The Eagles making a huge move by trading for Lions running back D'Andre Swift on Saturday.)

That's right: We're talking draft-day trades. As all 32 teams welcome newcomers to their lineups, plenty will be looking to increase or improve their draft capital -- this year and next -- by selling expendable veterans. So here's a look at 14 different candidates who could be shopped during this week's marquee event.

Tannehill is more likely to sit tight as a placeholder in Tennessee on the final year of his contract, but at a steep salary, with the Titans just trading up to draft Will Levis at No. 33 overall, it's very possible the team could solicit offers for its incumbent starter. Coach Mike Vrabel hasn't committed to Tannehill being on the roster come Week 1, and while the Titans would certainly be more likely to contend for another playoff run if he stays, it's clear new general manager Ran Carthon is thinking about the future.

Logical landing spots: Cardinals, Falcons, Packers

Technically he's locked in for 2023 under the franchise tag, but that doesn't mean the Raiders wouldn't field -- or solicit -- interest in the event a future long-term deal is unlikely. Coach Josh McDaniels, remember, hails from the Patriots system that deploys multiple backs, even if he did lean heavily on Jacobs in 2022. And the veteran teased dissatisfaction with the current regime after Darren Waller's exit this offseason. Moving the 25-year-old workhorse would instantly save Vegas $10M.

Logical landing spots: Bills, Cardinals, Seahawks

Whenever he's on the field, Henry carries Tennessee's offense; to this day, no one matches his combo of size (6-3, 245), speed and experience at the position. But he's topped 300 carries in three of his last four seasons, suffering a serious injury in between. In other words, the wear and tear is there. The Titans are in a rebuilding phase, or at least should be, and can save $6.3M by dealing the big man, who's entering a contract year. They say they're not shopping him, but they've said the same about QB Ryan Tannehill, and he's clearly expendable as Tennessee explores top prospects at that position.

Logical landing spots: Bills, Falcons, Seahawks

At full speed, Cook is still one of the NFL's best pure runners, fresh off a fourth straight 1,000-yard campaign. But he's going on 28 with a history of nagging injuries, has racked up 1,500 career touches and is due at least $14M in each of the next three years. Minnesota hasn't been shy about bidding fan favorites farewell to free up money this offseason. Cook's departure would save the Vikings almost $8M via trade, allowing Alexander Mattison to headline the next backfield rotation.

Logical landing spots: Bills, Bengals, Ravens

If Los Angeles is serious about maintaining an elite supporting cast for Justin Herbert, it'll find a way to give Ekeler the raise he's publicly seeking, even if for just this season. On the other hand, Ekeler himself doesn't appear poised to hold out into the season if he doesn't get more money. Similar to Christian McCaffrey with his reliable high-volume pass catching, he's quite underpaid at $6.125M per year (13th among RBs) entering a contract year. The Chargers could gain $6.25M in savings should they deal him to a contender, however, and address the position with a handful of cheaper gambles.

Logical landing spots: Eagles, Falcons, Jets

One of the most obvious trade candidates of the offseason, Hopkins remains an elite technician when healthy, but he's missed 15 games the last two years and is due almost $30M at age 31 this upcoming season. Kyler Murray needs weapons like anyone, but 2023 is a true transition year for Arizona as Jonathan Gannon remakes the culture. Marquise Brown is also in tow and eligible for an extension, and Hopkins, whose exit would save an instant $8.9M, still profiles as a borderline No. 1 for a contender.

Logical landing spots: Bills, Chiefs, Lions, Packers, Panthers, Ravens

After a solid 2021 season in his first year under Nick Sirianni (43 catches, 647 yards), Watkins' speed didn't match his production as the No. 3 behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith during the Eagles' Super Bowl bid. His iffy hands could convince hyperactive GM Howie Roseman to offload him ahead of a contract year, saving an immediate $2.7M.

Logical landing spots: Chargers, Colts, Falcons, Titans

Oliver's been a sturdy piece of Buffalo's interior for the last four years, but he's entering a contract year and could be angling for a lucrative extension after massive deals for veterans like Javon Hargrave on the open market. Sean McDermott would surely much rather keep him around as the Bills make another title push, but if they could reallocate the $10.8M he's due in 2023 and further bolster Josh Allen's weapons, an early split probably isn't out of the question.

Logical landing spots: Bears, Cardinals, Lions, Saints

An underrated mainstay of Indianapolis' front alongside DeForest Buckner, Stewart has been durable and stout as a starting interior man for the last four years. He's also on a fair deal, due $10.875M in 2023 amid a slightly inflated DT market. But the Colts have reason to pivot to more of an offensive focus under coach Shane Steichen, especially with a new QB incoming. And dealing Stewart before his contract expires in 2024, entering his age-30 season, would also clear $9.6M.

Logical landing spots: Bears, Chargers, Cowboys, Saints

A polarizing four-year starter for Tampa Bay, White is an athletic freak who's drawn high marks from coach Todd Bowles and posted gaudy numbers for the position. But he's entering a contract year and could command near-record money despite middling grades as a coverage man, reportedly requesting a trade this week. Selling him would rob the club of a defensive leader, but save an immediate $11.7M as the team prepares for potentially sweeping transitions post-Tom Brady.

Logical landing spots: Bills, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Young seemed like he was going to be a cornerstone player for the Commanders when he was taken No. 2 overall out of Ohio State and then made the Pro Bowl as a rookie. Injuries have dogged him since then, though, and Washington declined to pick up his fifth-year option. Might another team be willing to give up something of value and hope it can tap into his immense upside?

Logical landing spots: Chiefs, Lions, Seahawks, Texans, Bills

Baker requested a trade out of Arizona earlier this offseason, and given the position that roster is in, it might make sense for the team to grant him his way and begin to restock its cupboard of draft picks. A high-impact secondary player who plays much bigger than his size (5-10, 195 pounds), Baker has also shown himself to be highly durable, missing only five games in six seasons. He carries base salaries of $13.1 million and $14.2 million over the next two years, and he should be able to maintain a high level of play even beyond that, as 2024 is only his age-28 season.

Logical landing spots: Eagles, Patriots, Colts, Commanders

Much like Ekeler and Cook, Mixon is likely already too expensive for his team to pay him again, and the organization may look to get cheaper and/or younger at the position. Bengals brass has been unsurprisingly vague about Mixon's future with the team, and if he's not traded, he may end up being a cap casualty at some point this summer. As far as which teams might need running backs, well, that's a trickier question.

Logical landing spots: Eagles, Buccaneers, Saints, Rams, Bills