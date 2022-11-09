Round 1 - Pick 1 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st This isn't the Steelers' biggest need, but Anderson and T.J. Watt together feels like classic Pittsburgh.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The Texans have to upgrade the quarterback spot, and Young's poise, accuracy, and improvisational skill lead to him being the first quarterback taken.

Round 1 - Pick 3 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers won't hesitate here, picking Stroud to finally fortify the quarterback spot in Carolina.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd Carter's the best player available at this point, and the Bears are all about adding young talented pieces to this roster.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Levis feels like a Colts type. He's a big, strong-armed passer with some athletic flashes. Indianapolis has to use the draft to get its next quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The Lions are another club that has to address quarterback early in the draft. Richardson is raw but his growth is clear every week on film.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th The Commanders secondary has been a mess for a while, and Ringo is a former big recruit who's looked the part at Georgia. He should test well too.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders go best player available here with Bresee, who'll help the inside of Las Vegas' defensive front. Bresee should be a combine freak.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 6th Smith is another SEC-tested cornerback headed to a team in dire need of talented pieces on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Jaguars add another weapon for Trevor Lawrence as he enters Year 3.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 11 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Murphy feels like the type of large, highly athletic rusher the Seahawks typically covet in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Andre Carter II EDGE Army West Point • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons have to get better on the edge of their defensive line. Carter is a specimen and knows how to beat blockers in a variety of ways around the corner.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 13 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Mayer and Dallas Goedert together would be a fun duo at tight end for Jalen Hurts.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Not a receiver but a colossal, do-everything tight end for Aaron Rodgers. Think Jermichael Finley 2.0.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th Even if Cooks is on the roster in 2023, the Texans need more receiving firepower. Smith-Njigba looked like the favorite to be the first wideout off the board after his 2021 season.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st With the top quarterbacks gone, the Giants add more beef to their offensive front with Skoronski, who can be a nimble guard in the NFL if there's not a spot available at tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets plan for the future at left tackle with Johnson, who's had a fine season for the Buckeyes in 2022.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Patriots offensive line could use another specimen at tackle. Jones is exactly that.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 19 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Oregon cornerback has emerged as a star on the perimeter for the Ducks, and he has first-round size/athletic traits.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Josh Downs WR North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Titans have to add more receiving help to this roster. It's a must. Downs has played as expected this season. Dynamically.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Rashee Rice WR SMU • Sr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK It wouldn't be a first round without the Seahawks making a surprise pick. Rice is big, tall and exceptionally fast. Just what the Seahawks like.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 4th The Chargers seem to have a quality defense on paper, the results just haven't been there. Jones would add even more high-end talent to that secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Siaki Ika DL Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 358 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th The Bengals are lacking depth on the defensive line. Ika is a nose tackle with legitimate pass-rush ability.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Brian Branch CB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Buccaneers add a versatile playmaker to their young secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith have been tremendous for the Vikings this season. Verse can learn from them early in his career. And the sky's the limit for this talented rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 8th This is late for Boutte, who some had as a top-10 pick after his dazzling 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd If Fashanu declares, he'll go in Round 1. He's been squeaky clean on film and looks like a plus athlete.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 29 Andre Carter DL Western Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 263 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Carter is a highly productive rusher who the Broncos add to the defensive line with the pick acquired in the Bradley Chubb trade.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd The Chiefs went secondary-happy in the 2022 draft. It's time to add more up front for Chris Jones.

Round 1- Pick 31 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st How about Bijan Robinson to replace Miles Sanders in Philly? Fun, right?