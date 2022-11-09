anderson.jpg
Getty Images

It's been quite the past few weeks for the Colts. From letting coordinators and assistants go to firing Frank Reich and the stunning hire of Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach, this has been an amazing episode of Parks and Rec from Indianapolis. 

In this mock, the Colts do something that should've been done by now during the Chris Ballard era -- draft a quarterback in the first round.

The order was determined by using Caesars Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds in reverse order. There's no No. 25 pick in this mock, as the Dolphins forfeited it for integrity of the game violations. Let's get to it.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
This isn't the Steelers' biggest need, but Anderson and T.J. Watt together feels like classic Pittsburgh.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Texans have to upgrade the quarterback spot, and Young's poise, accuracy, and improvisational skill lead to him being the first quarterback taken.
Round 1 - Pick 3
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Panthers won't hesitate here, picking Stroud to finally fortify the quarterback spot in Carolina.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Carter's the best player available at this point, and the Bears are all about adding young talented pieces to this roster.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Levis feels like a Colts type. He's a big, strong-armed passer with some athletic flashes. Indianapolis has to use the draft to get its next quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Anthony Richardson QB
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Lions are another club that has to address quarterback early in the draft. Richardson is raw but his growth is clear every week on film.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Commanders secondary has been a mess for a while, and Ringo is a former big recruit who's looked the part at Georgia. He should test well too.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Raiders go best player available here with Bresee, who'll help the inside of Las Vegas' defensive front. Bresee should be a combine freak.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
6th
Smith is another SEC-tested cornerback headed to a team in dire need of talented pieces on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jordan Addison WR
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Jaguars add another weapon for Trevor Lawrence as he enters Year 3.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 11
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Murphy feels like the type of large, highly athletic rusher the Seahawks typically covet in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Andre Carter II EDGE
Army West Point • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Falcons have to get better on the edge of their defensive line. Carter is a specimen and knows how to beat blockers in a variety of ways around the corner.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 13
Michael Mayer TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Mayer and Dallas Goedert together would be a fun duo at tight end for Jalen Hurts.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Darnell Washington TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Not a receiver but a colossal, do-everything tight end for Aaron Rodgers. Think Jermichael Finley 2.0.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
Even if Cooks is on the roster in 2023, the Texans need more receiving firepower. Smith-Njigba looked like the favorite to be the first wideout off the board after his 2021 season.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Peter Skoronski OT
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
With the top quarterbacks gone, the Giants add more beef to their offensive front with Skoronski, who can be a nimble guard in the NFL if there's not a spot available at tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Paris Johnson Jr. OT
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jets plan for the future at left tackle with Johnson, who's had a fine season for the Buckeyes in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Broderick Jones OT
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Patriots offensive line could use another specimen at tackle. Jones is exactly that.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 19
Christian Gonzalez CB
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Oregon cornerback has emerged as a star on the perimeter for the Ducks, and he has first-round size/athletic traits.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Josh Downs WR
North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Titans have to add more receiving help to this roster. It's a must. Downs has played as expected this season. Dynamically.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Rashee Rice WR
SMU • Sr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
It wouldn't be a first round without the Seahawks making a surprise pick. Rice is big, tall and exceptionally fast. Just what the Seahawks like.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jaylon Jones CB
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Chargers seem to have a quality defense on paper, the results just haven't been there. Jones would add even more high-end talent to that secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Siaki Ika DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 358 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
4th
The Bengals are lacking depth on the defensive line. Ika is a nose tackle with legitimate pass-rush ability.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Buccaneers add a versatile playmaker to their young secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith have been tremendous for the Vikings this season. Verse can learn from them early in his career. And the sky's the limit for this talented rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Kayshon Boutte WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
8th
This is late for Boutte, who some had as a top-10 pick after his dazzling 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
If Fashanu declares, he'll go in Round 1. He's been squeaky clean on film and looks like a plus athlete.
  From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 29
Andre Carter DL
Western Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 263 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Carter is a highly productive rusher who the Broncos add to the defensive line with the pick acquired in the Bradley Chubb trade.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Chiefs went secondary-happy in the 2022 draft. It's time to add more up front for Chris Jones.
Round 1- Pick 31
Bijan Robinson RB
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
How about Bijan Robinson to replace Miles Sanders in Philly? Fun, right?
Round 1 - Pick 32
O'Cyrus Torrence OL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Torrence is the big-bodied, crushing blocker the Bills could use and will plug in at left guard for a long time.