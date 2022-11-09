It's been quite the past few weeks for the Colts. From letting coordinators and assistants go to firing Frank Reich and the stunning hire of Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach, this has been an amazing episode of Parks and Rec from Indianapolis.
In this mock, the Colts do something that should've been done by now during the Chris Ballard era -- draft a quarterback in the first round.
The order was determined by using Caesars Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds in reverse order. There's no No. 25 pick in this mock, as the Dolphins forfeited it for integrity of the game violations. Let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
This isn't the Steelers' biggest need, but Anderson and T.J. Watt together feels like classic Pittsburgh.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
The Texans have to upgrade the quarterback spot, and Young's poise, accuracy, and improvisational skill lead to him being the first quarterback taken.
Round 1 - Pick 3
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
The Panthers won't hesitate here, picking Stroud to finally fortify the quarterback spot in Carolina.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Carter's the best player available at this point, and the Bears are all about adding young talented pieces to this roster.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Levis feels like a Colts type. He's a big, strong-armed passer with some athletic flashes. Indianapolis has to use the draft to get its next quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
The Lions are another club that has to address quarterback early in the draft. Richardson is raw but his growth is clear every week on film.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Commanders secondary has been a mess for a while, and Ringo is a former big recruit who's looked the part at Georgia. He should test well too.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
The Raiders go best player available here with Bresee, who'll help the inside of Las Vegas' defensive front. Bresee should be a combine freak.
Round 1 - Pick 10
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
The Jaguars add another weapon for Trevor Lawrence as he enters Year 3.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 11
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Murphy feels like the type of large, highly athletic rusher the Seahawks typically covet in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Andre Carter II EDGE
Army West Point • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs
The Falcons have to get better on the edge of their defensive line. Carter is a specimen and knows how to beat blockers in a variety of ways around the corner.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 13
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Mayer and Dallas Goedert together would be a fun duo at tight end for Jalen Hurts.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
Not a receiver but a colossal, do-everything tight end for Aaron Rodgers. Think Jermichael Finley 2.0.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 15
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Even if Cooks is on the roster in 2023, the Texans need more receiving firepower. Smith-Njigba looked like the favorite to be the first wideout off the board after his 2021 season.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
With the top quarterbacks gone, the Giants add more beef to their offensive front with Skoronski, who can be a nimble guard in the NFL if there's not a spot available at tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Jets plan for the future at left tackle with Johnson, who's had a fine season for the Buckeyes in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
The Patriots offensive line could use another specimen at tackle. Jones is exactly that.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
The Oregon cornerback has emerged as a star on the perimeter for the Ducks, and he has first-round size/athletic traits.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Josh Downs WR
North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs
The Titans have to add more receiving help to this roster. It's a must. Downs has played as expected this season. Dynamically.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Rashee Rice WR
SMU • Sr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
It wouldn't be a first round without the Seahawks making a surprise pick. Rice is big, tall and exceptionally fast. Just what the Seahawks like.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jaylon Jones CB
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
The Chargers seem to have a quality defense on paper, the results just haven't been there. Jones would add even more high-end talent to that secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Siaki Ika DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 358 lbs
The Bengals are lacking depth on the defensive line. Ika is a nose tackle with legitimate pass-rush ability.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Buccaneers add a versatile playmaker to their young secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith have been tremendous for the Vikings this season. Verse can learn from them early in his career. And the sky's the limit for this talented rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 27
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
This is late for Boutte, who some had as a top-10 pick after his dazzling 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs
If Fashanu declares, he'll go in Round 1. He's been squeaky clean on film and looks like a plus athlete.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 29
Andre Carter DL
Western Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 263 lbs
Carter is a highly productive rusher who the Broncos add to the defensive line with the pick acquired in the Bradley Chubb trade.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
The Chiefs went secondary-happy in the 2022 draft. It's time to add more up front for Chris Jones.
Round 1- Pick 31
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
How about Bijan Robinson to replace Miles Sanders in Philly? Fun, right?
Round 1 - Pick 32
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Torrence is the big-bodied, crushing blocker the Bills could use and will plug in at left guard for a long time.