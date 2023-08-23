The 2023 NFL schedule has been released, and that includes the entire preseason slate for all 32 teams. The preseason began Aug. 3 with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, and it will conclude Sunday, Aug. 27 with the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints.

Here is the week-by-week preseason schedule with official times for each game, plus results of those that have already happened.

*All times Eastern

Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 17

Browns 18, Eagles 18 (Takeaways)

Friday, Aug. 18

Giants 21, Panthers 19 (Takeaways)

Bengals 13, Falcons 13 (Recap)

Saturday, Aug. 19

Jaguars 25, Lions 7 (Recap)

Dolphins 28, Texans 3 (Recap)

Steelers 27, Bills 15 (Recap)

Colts 24, Bears 17 (Recap)

Buccaneers 13, Jets 6 (Recap)

Titans 24, Vikings 16 (Recap)

Chiefs 38, Cardinals 10 (Recap)

Patriots 21, Packers 17 (Recap)

49ers 21, Broncos 20 (Recap)

Raiders 34, Rams 17 (Recap)

Seahawks 22, Cowboys 14 (Recap)

Sunday, Aug. 20

Saints 22, Chargers 17 (Takeaways)

Monday, Aug. 21

Commanders 29, Ravens 28 (Takeaways)

Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 24

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m. (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m (Prime Video)

Friday, Aug. 25

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 8 p.m (CBS/stream on Paramount+)

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m. (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)

Saturday, Aug. 26

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 p.m. (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m. (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)

Sunday, Aug. 27

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m. (Fox/stream on fuboTV)

Past results

Hall of Fame Game

Thursday, Aug. 3

Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 10

Texans 20, Patriots 9 (Takeaways)

Seahawks 24, Vikings 13 (Takeaways)



Friday, Aug. 11

Packers 36, Bengals 19 (Recap)

Falcons 19, Dolphins 3 (Recap)

Lions 21, Giants 16 (Recap)

Steelers 27, Buccaneers 17 (Takeaways)

Commanders 17, Browns 15 (Recap)

Cardinals 18, Broncos 17 (Recap)



Saturday, Aug. 12

Bills 23, Colts 19 (Recap)

Bears 23, Titans 17 (Recap)

Jets 27, Panthers 0 (Recap)

Jaguars 28, Cowboys 23 (Recap)

Ravens 20, Eagles 19 (Takeaways)

Chargers 34, Rams 17 (Recap)



Sunday, Aug. 13