nfl-footballs.jpg
Getty Images

The 2023 NFL schedule has been released, and that includes the entire preseason slate for all 32 teams. The preseason began Aug. 3 with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, and it will conclude Sunday, Aug. 27 with the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints. 

Here is the week-by-week preseason schedule with official times for each game, plus results of those that have already happened.

*All times Eastern

Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 17

Friday, Aug. 18

Saturday, Aug. 19

  • Jaguars 25, Lions 7 (Recap)  
  • Dolphins 28, Texans 3 (Recap)  
  • Steelers 27, Bills 15 (Recap)
  • Colts 24, Bears 17 (Recap)  
  • Buccaneers 13, Jets 6 (Recap)
  • Titans 24, Vikings 16 (Recap)
  • Chiefs 38, Cardinals 10 (Recap)
  • Patriots 21, Packers 17 (Recap)
  • 49ers 21, Broncos 20 (Recap)
  • Raiders 34, Rams 17 (Recap)
  • Seahawks 22, Cowboys 14 (Recap)  

Sunday, Aug. 20

Monday, Aug. 21

Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 24

  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m. (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)  
  • Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m (Prime Video)

Friday, Aug. 25

  • Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 8 p.m (CBS/stream on Paramount+)
  • New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)  
  • Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m. (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)  

Saturday, Aug. 26 

  • Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.
  • Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)  
  • Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.
  • Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.
  • New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 p.m. (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)  
  • Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 p.m.
  • Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.
  • Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.
  • Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.
  • Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m. (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)  

Sunday, Aug. 27

  • Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m. (Fox/stream on fuboTV)

Past results

Hall of Fame Game

Thursday, Aug. 3

Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 10

Friday, Aug. 11

Saturday, Aug. 12

Sunday, Aug. 13