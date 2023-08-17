The NFL's second preseason week is unique in that it is the longest week on the league's calendar. Week 2 of the preseason will include at least one game for five consecutive days, starting with the Browns facing the Eagles on Thursday and running through Monday night's prime-time game between the Ravens and Commanders.

Similar to Week 1, there are plenty of storylines to following during the NFL's second exhibition week. Among the big storylines this week are whether or not Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook will make their respective debuts with their new teams. Elliott recently signed with the New England Patriots following a successful, seven-year run with the Cowboys. Cook signed with the Jets this week after being a Pro Bowler during each of his last four seasons with the Vikings.

Below is a complete rundown of each matchup during the NFL's second week of the preseason.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Browns at Eagles -- 7:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)

Friday, Aug. 18

Panthers at Giants -- 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)

Bengals at Falcons -- 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 19

Jaguars at Lions -- 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)

Dolphins at Texans -- 4 p.m. ET (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)

Bills at Steelers -- 6:30 p.m. ET

Bears at Colts -- 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)

Buccaneers at Jets -- 7:30 p.m. ET

Patriots at Packers -- 8 p.m. ET

Titans at Vikings -- 8 p.m. ET

Chiefs at Cardinals -- 8 p.m. ET

Broncos at 49ers -- 8:30 p.m. ET

Raiders at Rams -- 9 p.m. ET

Cowboys at Seahawks -- 10 p.m. ET (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)

Sunday, Aug. 20

Saints at Chargers -- 7:05 p.m. (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)

Monday, Aug. 21