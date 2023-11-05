Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season is well underway, and there's been plenty of drama across the league. The Chiefs edged the Dolphins in Germany to remain atop the AFC. The Ravens rolled over the Seahawks to make their own case as the conference's top contender. And the Bears and Vikings remained feisty despite their unproven quarterback situations. Week 9 also brought another wave of injuries, however, with several notable names exiting the lineup throughout Sunday's action.

Here's a roundup of key players to go down:

QB

Jalen Hurts (Eagles) was very slow to get up after absorbing a hit from the Cowboys' Micah Parsons before halftime, then limped to the sidelines before returning for the next snap. He has downplayed knee pain in recent weeks but has also been using a brace for an apparent bruise suffered earlier this year.

Daniel Jones (Giants) returned to the lineup against the Raiders after missing three games with a neck injury, only to suffer a noncontact knee injury in the second quarter. With veteran No. 2 Tyrod Taylor already sidelined with a rib issue, undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito took over under center for New York.

Jaren Hall (Vikings) threw just six passes in his first career start, replacing the injured Kirk Cousins, before suffering a concussion against the Falcons and exiting for the rest of the day. Former Cardinals starter Joshua Dobbs, who was just acquired via trade five days earlier, took over under center.

RB

Cam Akers (Vikings), who's seen a recent increase in touches alongside Alexander Mattison, exited in the fourth quarter against the Falcons with an apparent ankle injury and ruled out. Akers, who had eight carries up to that point, was also the emergency QB for Minnesota. The team now fears he has suffered a serious Achilles injury.

Cordarrelle Patterson (Falcons) managed just one carry against his former team, the Vikings, before exiting with an ankle injury. He was ruled questionable to return, with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier headlining the backfield.

WR

Christian Watson (Packers) had a single catch for 37 yards against the Rams before leaving late with a chest and back injury; the second-year target also underwent concussion testing in the waning minutes of action.

K.J. Osborn (Vikings) took a hard hit to the head against the Falcons in the second quarter of Sunday's game, lying motionless on the turf after contact from Atlanta's Jeff Okudah. He eventually walked to a cart under his own power and was escorted off the field, ruled out with a concussion to leave Minnesota even more shorthanded at a position missing Justin Jefferson.

TE

Dallas Goedert (Eagles): After hauling in three passes for 50 yards to help the Eagles take a big lead on the Cowboys, Goedert left in the fourth quarter with a forearm injury. He walked to the locker room under his own power and was later ruled out, replaced by backups Jack Stoll and former Broncos prospect Albert Okwuegbunam.

OL

Jedrick Wills (Browns), the fourth-year left tackle, returned from a first-half injury against the Cardinals, only to be carted off in the third quarter after his right leg was injured in a collision with teammate Kareem Hunt. Trainers outfitted his leg with an air cast, and he was quickly ruled out with what the Browns designated a knee injury.

Robert Jones (Dolphins), who entered Sunday morning's game against the Chiefs listed as questionable, left the contest with a knee injury and did not return. Miami now has three different veteran linemen banged up, including Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve.

DB

Jamel Dean (Buccaneers) suffered a concussion in the first quarter against the Texans. Second-year reserve Zyon McCollum took over, but Houston capitalized on the secondary shuffle, with C.J. Stroud throwing five touchdowns against Tampa Bay.

Jimmie Ward (Texans) was ruled out for Houston after suffering a hamstring injury, and his replacement, M.J. Stewart, went out with his own shoulder issue later on, forcing DeAndre Houston-Carson into action at the back end against the Buccaneers.

K

Ka'imi Fairbairn (Texans), who entered Sunday's game against the Buccaneers 17 of 18 on field goal attempts this year, left with a quad injury and forced running back Dare Ogunbowale into emergency special teams duties. Ogunbowale delivered late, connecting on a go-ahead fourth-quarter field goal in a shootout with Tampa Bay.