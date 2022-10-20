The 2022 NFL season is picking up steam, and we will be in the playoffs before you even know it. If you're one of those people that likes to watch the first few weeks of the regular season before placing your Super Bowl bet, I totally get it. You'll miss out on some value, but you'll also avoid betting on a team like the Denver Broncos.

Super Bowl odds are fluid, and they change every week. In some cases, they change every day. Let's take a look at the current Super Bowl odds compared to where they were one week ago, and discuss some interesting movements. Here are the Lombardi odds for all 32 NFL teams.

All NFL odds come via Caesars Sportsbook.

We'd be here all day if we were to break down all of the movement that occurred over the last week. You'll see that the biggest movements occurred with the teams that are not in the top 10, but let's look at those top 10 teams that Vegas has identified as legitimate contenders.

The Bills dropped from +350 to +280 after their big 24-20 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday. Buffalo is probably the most complete team in the NFL, and deserves to be the favorite at this point. The Chiefs on the other hand jumped from +650 to +700.

The Eagles are the favorite in the NFC, and they dropped from +700 to +550 after their win over the Cowboys. Next up on the docket for the Eagles are the Steelers, Texans, Commanders and Colts. If you are considering betting on Philly to win it all, I would do it now.

The 49ers rose from +1400 to +1800 after their tough loss to the Falcons. Maybe they aren't the legitimate contender some thought they would be? Then again, we know how impressive Jimmy Garoppolo and Co. can be late in the regular season. The Packers also saw a bump in Super Bowl odds, as they are now +2000 compared to +1400. Aaron Rodgers was bullied by the Jets defense last week, and the Packers as a whole look all out of sorts.

The most fascinating movement we saw this week has to do with "America's Team" -- the Cowboys. Yes, they lost to the Eagles, but they did so with Cooper Rush. The Cowboys' backup quarterback has played incredibly well in place of the injured Dak Prescott, but how many of us were really surprised to see them lose on the road in primetime against the lone undefeated team in the NFL? Not I. Still, I don't think Dallas deserved to jump from +1800 to +2200. Prescott returning should make this 4-2 team even better, so this week is a great time to jump on the Cowboys.