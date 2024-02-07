Before I begin, this week's Justin Fields trade is as follows:

Falcons get: Justin Fields, 2025 sixth-round pick
Bears get: No. 74 overall (third-round pick), 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the snaps and becomes a first-round pick if the Falcons make the playoffs in 2025

But here are the details in the headliner trade in this mock:

Commanders get: No. 1 overall, No. 122 overall (fourth round), and a 2025 fourth-round pick
Bears get: No. 2 overall, No. 43 overall (second-round pick), No. 79 overall (third-round pick), 2025 first-round pick, 2026 third-round pick 

Important: The draft order is now set for all except the teams playing in Super Bowl LVIII: the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Commanders make the bold ascension to pair Williams with Kliff Kingsbury in the nation's capital. New owner Josh Harris puts his stamp on his team.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Bears opt for door No. 2 that features the reigning Heisman winner and a boatload of picks to continue to build the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
If Maye is to fall, that slip might really take off here if the Patriots don't pick him at No. 3 overall. In this mock, they add a big, dynamic vertical threat to the receiver group with Harrison Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Odunze can step in as the primary "X" receiver on the perimeter in Arizona for Kyler Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
New GM Joe Hortiz identifies the interior of the Chargers defensive line one of the team's most glaring weaknesses, and Murphy is an uber-athletic and powerful penetrator.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Even with Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor on the roster, the Giants can't pass on the big-bodied talent with Maye here at No. 6.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
Fuaga is a thick, powerful, and agile pass blocker who also brings plenty of pop in the run game. This is what the Titans desperately need at tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Falcons add a premier, NFL-ready outside rusher to the defense. Huge need filled.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Home run Top 10 for the Bears. They move back, get Daniels and land his LSU wideout in Nabers to round out the receiver group. Nabers and Moore would be a nightmare duo to corral after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
There's a touch of projection with Alt -- he needs to get stronger. Technically, he's all set. This Jets have to address the offensive front with Aaron Rodgers set to return in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Vikings go with McCarthy, who has plus arm talent and athleticism, two things the quarterback spot has lacked in Minnesota during the productive Kirk Cousins era.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
6th
If the Broncos do trade Russell Wilson, they'll of course be in the quarterback market. Nix became an awesome point guard after transferring to Oregon, and that's precisely what Sean Payton would ask him to do in his offense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
Arnold is a super-fluid athlete who became a ballhawking corner in his final season at Alabama. Huge boost for the Raiders secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Fashanu is a young, highly talented left tackle with sky-high upside. He's an investment the Saints should make at this juncture.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Wiggins is a sleek athlete on the perimeter who was around the football often in the air for the Tigers in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
More offensive weaponry for Geno Smith. This is nice value for such a complete, dynamic tight end prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Latham would be a prudent selection for a Jaguars team that needs to get the most out of Trevor Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
5th
If Tee Higgins bolts in free agency, another sizable and athletic wideout would be sensible for the Bengals offense. I have a feeling Thomas is going to be a riser during the pre-draft process. Big and fast.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Kamren Kinchens S
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Kinches can be the quarterback of the Rams defense and make an impact in a variety of ways from his safety spot.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
7th
How about a cornerback pairing of Mitchell and Joey Porter Jr. for the next 5-7 years in Pittsburgh?
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jackson Powers-Johnson OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
196th
POSITION RNK
16th
If Connor Williams isn't re-signed, uh yeah, the Dolphins have a gaping hole at center, and Powers-Johnson is one rather large and athletic blocker at that position.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Eagles absolutely need to address their secondary early in the draft, and McKinstry has long looked like a future first-round pick on the field.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
DeMeco Ryans adds a secondary chess piece to the defense with twitchy movements and plus ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Tyler Nubin S
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Nubin is a three-down safety who, given the Cowboys' pass-rush capabilities, could become a turnover machine in Dallas.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Kamari Lassiter CB
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
Lassiter pieced together a fine season at Georgia and possesses first-round-caliber traits. The Packers haven't been shy about drafting defensive backs in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Turner enjoyed a productive 2023 at Alabama and has plus athleticism around the corner.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Head coach Jonathan Gannon sees a little Haason Reddick in Robinson when he's flying around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Troy Franklin WR
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
9th
Franklin is a tall speedster whose numbers increased in each of his three seasons at Oregon. There's some after-the-catch juice to his game too. Precisely what the Bills need offensively.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Darius Robinson DL
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
138th
POSITION RNK
13th
Robinson could actually go higher than this, but if he's here, the Missouri star would be sensible for a Lions club that needs another rusher up front opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Another beefy but polished defensive lineman for the Ravens. Newton was awesome at Illinois and can really rush the passer.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Ladd McConkey WR
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
79th
POSITION RNK
17th
Shifty with great hands and plenty of explosiveness, don't be surprised if McConkey lands in Round 1. He'd be a fun addition to the Chiefs offense, and can hit the ground running in Kansas City.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The 49ers want to remain stout up front on defense, and Taylor can become an instant starter next to Javon Hargrave.