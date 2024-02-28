For those who celebrate -- and I'm assuming you do -- happy NFL Combine week. This 2024 draft class is loaded at the top with plenty of blue-chip prospects, and the depth at offensive tackle, wide receiver, quarterback, edge rusher and even running back is impressive.
But as is the case every year early in combine week, as head coaches and general managers step up to the podium to speak to the media, a lot of the chatter is about veteran movement coming in March, either via free agency or trade.
In the spirit of that, for this mock, let's play some musical chairs with the veteran quarterbacks who could be on the move with some guesses at landing spots.
- Baker Mayfield signs with the Falcons
- Kirk Cousins signs with the Steelers
- Russell Wilson traded to the Raiders
- Justin Fields traded to the Seahawks
- Jacoby Brissett signs with the Patriots
And with those transactions in mind, let's go ...
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
We need to check scenarios in which the Bears trade out here, because it's possible. But my money is on Chicago actually making the pick at No. 1 overall this time around.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Kliff Kingsbury gets to go from working with Williams at USC to another Heisman-winning quarterback in his rookie season in the NFL.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
New Vikings quarterback coach Josh McCown was Maye's high school coach in the Charlotte area just five years ago. The Vikings need to finally swing for the fences at quarterback, and do so.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Pop the champagne corks in the Cardinals draft room. Quarterbacks go with the top three picks, so Harrison falls into their lap.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Fuaga is a menacing plug-and-play right tackle, which is desperately needed in Los Angeles.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
I can't see Joe Schoen leaving this first round without a quarterback. McCarthy has sky-high upside.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Falcons add a premier, NFL-ready outside rusher to the defense. Huge need filled.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Exquisite top 10 for the Bears. Williams at No. 1 and the most purely explosive wideout in the class, with impeccable ball-tracking abilities, at No. 9. The offense is set to take off.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Everyone's happy with this top 10, right? The Jets add another first-round investment up front, and Fashanu has All-Pro capabilities.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Patriots are playing the long game with their trade back, and landing a premier talent at tight end is totally fine. In the slide back, they traded No. 3 overall and a fifth-rounder to get this pick, the Vikings' second-round selection (No. 42 overall) and 2025 first- and fourth-round picks in return.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
If the Broncos do trade Russell Wilson, they'll of course be in the quarterback market. Nix became an awesome point guard after transferring to Oregon, and that's precisely what Sean Payton would ask him to do in his offense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Arnold is a super-fluid athlete who became a ballhawking corner in his final season at Alabama. Huge boost for the Raiders secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The Saints need more offensive weapons in the pass game, and Bowers is about as ready as they come as a receiving tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Wiggins is a sleek athlete on the perimeter who was around the football often in the air for the Tigers in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
How about Murphy and Dre'Mont Jones, two sleek inside rushers, in Mike Macdonald's new-look defense in Seattle?
Round 1 - Pick 17
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Latham would be a prudent selection for a Jaguars team that needs to get the most out of Trevor Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 18
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
If the Tee Higgins franchise tag becomes an issue, another sizable and athletic wideout would be sensible for the Bengals offense. I have a feeling Thomas is going to be a riser during the pre-draft process. Big and fast.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Kinchens can be the quarterback of the Rams defense and make an impact in a variety of ways from his safety spot.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
The Steelers have a glaring hole at center, and while they may be into West Virginia's Zach Frazier in Round 2, they go with the bigger, more powerful Powers-Johnson here to pan the pivot.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Morgan is the type of highly capable athlete at tackle Mike McDaniel will love.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Mitchell to the Eagles fits like a glove. He's big, physical, plays with sticky coverage and finds the football frequently in the air.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
DeMeco Ryans adds a secondary chess piece to the defense with twitchy movements and plus ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs
I think Cooper has a huge combine workout that could skyrocket his stock this high. The Cowboys need more linebacker help.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Nubin's an instincts-and-range-based safety who'll bring a huge playmaking element to the backend of the Packers defense.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Turner enjoyed a productive 2023 at Alabama and has plus athleticism around the corner.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Head coach Jonathan Gannon sees a little Haason Reddick in Robinson when he's flying around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Franklin is a tall speedster whose numbers increased in each of his three seasons at Oregon. There's some after-the-catch juice to his game too. Precisely what the Bills need offensively.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The Lions got it done with a mostly patchwork secondary in their breakout 2023. Rakestraw's physicality and coverage skills make him an awesome find this late in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Robinson is the classic oversized super-versatility Ravens type of defensive lineman.
Round 1 - Pick 31
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Kyle Shanahan may very well be drawn to the freaky athletic gifts of Suamataia's as the eventual heir apparent to Trent Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Shifty with great hands and plenty of explosiveness, don't be surprised if McConkey lands in Round 1. He'd be a fun addition to the Chiefs offense, and can hit the ground running in Kansas City.