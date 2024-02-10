Before I begin, this week's Justin Fields trade is as follows:
Falcons get: Justin Fields, 2025 sixth-round pick
Bears get: No. 74 overall (third-round pick), 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the snaps and becomes a first-round pick if the Falcons make the playoffs in 2025
But here are the details in the headliner trade in this mock:
Commanders get: No. 1 overall, No. 122 overall (fourth round), and a 2025 fourth-round pick
Bears get: No. 2 overall, No. 43 overall (second-round pick), No. 79 overall (third-round pick), 2025 first-round pick, 2026 third-round pick
Important: The draft order is now set for all except the teams playing in Super Bowl LVIII: the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The Commanders make the bold ascension to pair Williams with Kliff Kingsbury in the nation's capital. New owner Josh Harris puts his stamp on his team.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Bears opt for door No. 2 that features the reigning Heisman winner and a boatload of picks to continue to build the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
If Maye is to fall, that slip might really take off here if the Patriots don't pick him at No. 3 overall. In this mock, they add a big, dynamic vertical threat to the receiver group with Harrison Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Odunze can step in as the primary "X" receiver on the perimeter in Arizona for Kyler Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
New GM Joe Hortiz identifies the interior of the Chargers defensive line one of the team's most glaring weaknesses, and Murphy is an uber-athletic and powerful penetrator.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Even with Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor on the roster, the Giants can't pass on the big-bodied talent with Maye here at No. 6.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Fuaga is a thick, powerful, and agile pass blocker who also brings plenty of pop in the run game. This is what the Titans desperately need at tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Falcons add a premier, NFL-ready outside rusher to the defense. Huge need filled.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Home run Top 10 for the Bears. They move back, get Daniels and land his LSU wideout in Nabers to round out the receiver group. Nabers and Moore would be a nightmare duo to corral after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Round 1 - Pick 11
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
The Vikings go with McCarthy, who has plus arm talent and athleticism, two things the quarterback spot has lacked in Minnesota during the productive Kirk Cousins era.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
If the Broncos do trade Russell Wilson, they'll of course be in the quarterback market. Nix became an awesome point guard after transferring to Oregon, and that's precisely what Sean Payton would ask him to do in his offense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Arnold is a super-fluid athlete who became a ballhawking corner in his final season at Alabama. Huge boost for the Raiders secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Fashanu is a young, highly talented left tackle with sky-high upside. He's an investment the Saints should make at this juncture.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Wiggins is a sleek athlete on the perimeter who was around the football often in the air for the Tigers in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
More offensive weaponry for Geno Smith. This is nice value for such a complete, dynamic tight end prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 17
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Latham would be a prudent selection for a Jaguars team that needs to get the most out of Trevor Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 18
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
If Tee Higgins bolts in free agency, another sizable and athletic wideout would be sensible for the Bengals offense. I have a feeling Thomas is going to be a riser during the pre-draft process. Big and fast.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Kinches can be the quarterback of the Rams defense and make an impact in a variety of ways from his safety spot.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
How about a cornerback pairing of Mitchell and Joey Porter Jr. for the next 5-7 years in Pittsburgh?
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
If Connor Williams isn't re-signed, uh yeah, the Dolphins have a gaping hole at center, and Powers-Johnson is one rather large and athletic blocker at that position.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Eagles absolutely need to address their secondary early in the draft, and McKinstry has long looked like a future first-round pick on the field.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
DeMeco Ryans adds a secondary chess piece to the defense with twitchy movements and plus ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Nubin is a three-down safety who, given the Cowboys' pass-rush capabilities, could become a turnover machine in Dallas.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Lassiter pieced together a fine season at Georgia and possesses first-round-caliber traits. The Packers haven't been shy about drafting defensive backs in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Turner enjoyed a productive 2023 at Alabama and has plus athleticism around the corner.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Head coach Jonathan Gannon sees a little Haason Reddick in Robinson when he's flying around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Franklin is a tall speedster whose numbers increased in each of his three seasons at Oregon. There's some after-the-catch juice to his game too. Precisely what the Bills need offensively.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Robinson could actually go higher than this, but if he's here, the Missouri star would be sensible for a Lions club that needs another rusher up front opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Another beefy but polished defensive lineman for the Ravens. Newton was awesome at Illinois and can really rush the passer.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Shifty with great hands and plenty of explosiveness, don't be surprised if McConkey lands in Round 1. He'd be a fun addition to the Chiefs offense, and can hit the ground running in Kansas City.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The 49ers want to remain stout up front on defense, and Taylor can become an instant starter next to Javon Hargrave.