Since the NFL began its international series in 2007, just six teams have played multiple games and remain undefeated. Two of them will meet in London as part of the Week 4 NFL schedule when the Saints meet the Vikings. Both squads have 2-0 all-time records overseas and the Vikings are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Week 4 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The winner would join the Patriots as the only teams with 3-0 records in the NFL International Series.

Speaking of New England, it will travel to Green Bay on Sunday in what will be just Bill Belichick's third visit to Lambeau Field as a head coach. The Packers are 10.5-point home favorites in the NFL spreads, but which side should you lean toward with your Week 4 NFL bets? All of the Week 4 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 4 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 4 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 4 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 4 NFL picks is that the Steelers (-4) cover against the Jets. Both teams are coming off double-digit defeats, but Pittsburgh has the advantage of extra rest, since it played last Thursday and is at home. The Jets are 7-13 against the spread since the start of last season, while Pittsburgh is 9-10-1.

Mitch Trubisky and the Steelers' offense haven't been lighting up the scoreboard but the Jets' defense could be just what they need to get on track. New York has a knack for allowing other teams lengthy drives, as the Jets have the second-worst third down defense in the league, allowing conversions over 51% of the time. They also have allowed the third-highest passer rating to opposing quarterbacks. The Steelers are projected to win by at least a touchdown and cover in over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of its Week 4 NFL predictions: The Lions (-6) cover the spread at home versus the Seahawks. After ranking 25th in scoring last year, the Lions now rank second this season, and it's primarily due to their success on the ground.

The team leads the NFL with 5.9 yards per carry, ranks second with five rushing touchdowns, and is fourth with 511 rushing yards. Quarterback Jared Goff has also been clutch, as Detroit's offense has scored 11 touchdowns across 13 red zone trips. That 84.6% conversion rate ranks third in the league. Detroit's running game is projected to produce over 100 yards, while Goff has two touchdowns and over 250 yards through the air. The Lions cover as 6.5-point favorites in over 50 percent of simulations, with the Under (50) hitting since the teams are projected to combine for 49 points. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 4 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 4 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 4 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Sept. 29

Dolphins at Bengals (-3, 47.5)

Sunday, Oct. 2

Vikings at Saints (+2.5, 44)

Browns at Falcons (+2.5, 48)

Bills at Ravens (+3, 53)

Commanders at Cowboys (-3, 42.5)

Seahawks at Lions (-6.5, 50)

Chargers at Texans (+6.5, 45.5)

Titans at Colts (-3.5, 43)

Bears at Giants (-3, 39.5)

Jaguars at Eagles (-7, 48)

Jets at Steelers (-3.5, 41.5)

Cardinals at Panthers (-1, 44)

Patriots at Packers (-11, 41)

Broncos at Raiders (-2, 44)

Chiefs at Buccaneers (+3, 45)

Monday, Oct. 3

Rams at 49ers (-2, 44)