USATSI

Through the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL schedule, 23 games have been decided by three points or fewer, the most ever at this point in a season. That's an average of nearly six games per week, and there are six games in the Week 5 NFL schedule with NFL spreads of three or fewer points per Caesars Sportsbook. Titans vs. Commanders has one of the the slimmest Week 5 NFL odds at Titans -2.5, while Bengals vs. Ravens (-3) is one of several games with a three-point spread.

The last five Ravens vs. Bengals games have been decided by at least 20 points, so recent trends don't indicate that matchup as being part of the ultra-competitive slate we've seen thus far. Should you expect another blowout in that heated rivalry game, and which side should you back with your Week 5 NFL predictions? All of the Week 5 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 5 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 140-105 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 5 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 5 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 5 NFL picks is that the Titans (-2.5) cover against the Commanders in almost 60% of simulations. Washington opened the season with a 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Commanders have lost their last three games. Quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled after throwing seven touchdowns in his first two games. In fact, Wentz has thrown for fewer than 215 yards in his last two outings. In Sunday's loss against the Cowboys, Wentz finished with 170 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Titans, meanwhile, enter Sunday's matchup with confidence after winning back-to-back games. In addition, the road team is 6-0 against the spread in the last six meetings between these two franchises. The Commanders are also just 8-16 in their last 24 games at FedEx Field. That's one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model projects the Titans will cover the spread nearly 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 5 NFL predictions: The Jaguars (-7) cover at home in a divisional matchup against the Texans. Houston thought it found a diamond in the rough with 2021 third-round QB Davis Mills, but he's regressed in his sophomore season. All of his numbers are down across the board and he's thrown four interceptions over his last two games. Meanwhile, Jacksonville has one of the most opportunistic defenses in the NFL and leads the league with seven interceptions, while having the third-best turnover differential (plus-three).

The Jags' defense is putting quarterback Trevor Lawrence in advantageous situations and he's taking advantage. He ranks eighth in passer rating after placing 30th as a rookie. Jacksonville has won its last two home games by double-digits, and the model has it going to three straight thanks to Lawrence having nearly 300 total yards and two touchdowns. The Jaguars are projected to win by 10 points, covering in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 5 NFL picks 

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 5 NFL schedule, and it also says an underdog delivers a huge upset. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which underdog delivers a huge upset? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 5 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Oct. 9

Giants at Packers (-8, 41)

Featured Game | Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants
Moneyline
Spread
Total
GB
-455
BET NOW
-9
-110
BET NOW
o42
-110
BET NOW
NYG
+345
BET NOW
+9
-110
BET NOW
u42
-110
BET NOW

Steelers at Bills (-14, 46.5)

Featured Game | Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BUF
-900
BET NOW
-14
-110
BET NOW
o45
-110
BET NOW
PIT
+600
BET NOW
+14
-110
BET NOW
u45
-110
BET NOW

Chargers at Browns (+2.5, 47.5)

Featured Game | Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CLE
+105
BET NOW
+1
-105
BET NOW
o47
-110
BET NOW
LAC
-125
BET NOW
-1
-115
BET NOW
u47
-110
BET NOW

Texans at Jaguars (-7, 43.5)

Featured Game | Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
JAC
-320
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
o43.5
-110
BET NOW
HOU
+250
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
u43.5
-110
BET NOW

Bears at Vikings (-7, 44)

Featured Game | Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIN
-365
BET NOW
-7.5
-110
BET NOW
o44
-110
BET NOW
CHI
+285
BET NOW
+7.5
-110
BET NOW
u44
-110
BET NOW

Lions at Patriots (-3, 45.5)

Featured Game | New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NE
-160
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o46.5
-110
BET NOW
DET
+135
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u46.5
-110
BET NOW

Seahawks at Saints (-5.5, 46)

Featured Game | New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NO
-220
BET NOW
-5
-110
BET NOW
o45
-110
BET NOW
SEA
+180
BET NOW
+5
-110
BET NOW
u45
-110
BET NOW

Dolphins at Jets (+3.5, 46)

Featured Game | New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NYJ
+150
BET NOW
+3.5
-120
BET NOW
o45
-110
BET NOW
MIA
-178
BET NOW
-3.5
+100
BET NOW
u45
-110
BET NOW

Falcons at Buccaneers (-9, 48)

Featured Game | Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TB
-480
BET NOW
-10
-110
BET NOW
o46.5
-110
BET NOW
ATL
+360
BET NOW
+10
-110
BET NOW
u46.5
-110
BET NOW

Titans at Commanders (+2.5, 42.5)

Featured Game | Washington Commanders vs. Tennessee Titans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WAS
-110
BET NOW
PK
-110
BET NOW
o43
-110
BET NOW
TEN
-110
BET NOW
PK
-110
BET NOW
u43
-110
BET NOW

49ers at Panthers (+6.5, 39)

Featured Game | Carolina Panthers vs. San Francisco 49ers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CAR
+228
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
o39.5
-110
BET NOW
SF
-285
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
u39.5
-110
BET NOW

Eagles at Cardinals (+5, 49)

Featured Game | Arizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARI
+192
BET NOW
+5
-110
BET NOW
o49
-110
BET NOW
PHI
-235
BET NOW
-5
-110
BET NOW
u49
-110
BET NOW

Cowboys at Rams (-5.5, 42.5)

Featured Game | Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LAR
-235
BET NOW
-5.5
-110
BET NOW
o42
-110
BET NOW
DAL
+192
BET NOW
+5.5
-110
BET NOW
u42
-110
BET NOW

Bengals at Ravens (-3, 48.5)

Featured Game | Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BAL
-160
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o47.5
-110
BET NOW
CIN
+135
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u47.5
-110
BET NOW

Monday, Oct. 10

Raiders at Chiefs (-7, 51)

Featured Game | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Moneyline
Spread
Total
KC
-345
BET NOW
-7
-115
BET NOW
o51.5
-110
BET NOW
LV
+270
BET NOW
+7
-105
BET NOW
u51.5
-110
BET NOW