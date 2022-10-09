Through the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL schedule, 23 games have been decided by three points or fewer, the most ever at this point in a season. That's an average of nearly six games per week, and there are six games in the Week 5 NFL schedule with NFL spreads of three or fewer points per Caesars Sportsbook. Titans vs. Commanders has one of the the slimmest Week 5 NFL odds at Titans -2.5, while Bengals vs. Ravens (-3) is one of several games with a three-point spread.

The last five Ravens vs. Bengals games have been decided by at least 20 points, so recent trends don't indicate that matchup as being part of the ultra-competitive slate we've seen thus far. Should you expect another blowout in that heated rivalry game, and which side should you back with your Week 5 NFL predictions? All of the Week 5 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 5 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 140-105 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 5 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 5 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 5 NFL picks is that the Titans (-2.5) cover against the Commanders in almost 60% of simulations. Washington opened the season with a 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Commanders have lost their last three games. Quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled after throwing seven touchdowns in his first two games. In fact, Wentz has thrown for fewer than 215 yards in his last two outings. In Sunday's loss against the Cowboys, Wentz finished with 170 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Titans, meanwhile, enter Sunday's matchup with confidence after winning back-to-back games. In addition, the road team is 6-0 against the spread in the last six meetings between these two franchises. The Commanders are also just 8-16 in their last 24 games at FedEx Field. That's one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model projects the Titans will cover the spread nearly 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 5 NFL predictions: The Jaguars (-7) cover at home in a divisional matchup against the Texans. Houston thought it found a diamond in the rough with 2021 third-round QB Davis Mills, but he's regressed in his sophomore season. All of his numbers are down across the board and he's thrown four interceptions over his last two games. Meanwhile, Jacksonville has one of the most opportunistic defenses in the NFL and leads the league with seven interceptions, while having the third-best turnover differential (plus-three).

The Jags' defense is putting quarterback Trevor Lawrence in advantageous situations and he's taking advantage. He ranks eighth in passer rating after placing 30th as a rookie. Jacksonville has won its last two home games by double-digits, and the model has it going to three straight thanks to Lawrence having nearly 300 total yards and two touchdowns. The Jaguars are projected to win by 10 points, covering in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 5 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 5 NFL schedule, and it also says an underdog delivers a huge upset. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which underdog delivers a huge upset? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 5 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Oct. 9

Giants at Packers (-8, 41)

Steelers at Bills (-14, 46.5)

Chargers at Browns (+2.5, 47.5)

Texans at Jaguars (-7, 43.5)

Bears at Vikings (-7, 44)

Lions at Patriots (-3, 45.5)

Seahawks at Saints (-5.5, 46)

Dolphins at Jets (+3.5, 46)

Falcons at Buccaneers (-9, 48)

Titans at Commanders (+2.5, 42.5)

49ers at Panthers (+6.5, 39)

Eagles at Cardinals (+5, 49)

Cowboys at Rams (-5.5, 42.5)

Bengals at Ravens (-3, 48.5)

Monday, Oct. 10

Raiders at Chiefs (-7, 51)