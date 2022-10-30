joshjacobs-2.jpg
The Atlanta Falcons covered the spread in their first six games this season, but their perfect start came to an end when they failed to stay within 6.5 points in a 35-17 loss at Cincinnati last week. They will try to bounce back when they host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday during the Week 8 NFL schedule. Atlanta is a four-point favorite in the Week 8 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The Falcons have not been favored in a game so far this year, so how should you treat them with your Week 8 NFL bets?

Other intriguing Week 8 NFL spreads include the Rams (PK) vs. the 49ers and the Bills (-10.5) vs. the Packers. Which Week 8 NFL spreads have the most value? All of the Week 8 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 8 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 8 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 8 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 8 NFL picks is that the Colts (-3) cover the spread at home against Washington. After throwing nine interceptions, being sacked 24 times and fumbling a league-worst 11 times, Matt Ryan has been benched by the Colts in favor of former Texas star Sam Ehlinger. He threw for 11,446 yards and 94 touchdowns during his career at Texas and also rushed for 1,903 yards and 33 scores.

The sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft played in three games as a rookie and will get his first career start against a Washington defense that has had issues with dual-threat quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns while adding 20 yards on the ground in Week 3 and Justin Fields threw for 190 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 88 yards back in Week 6.

Jonathan Taylor will also be another week healthier after touching the ball 17 times in his return from an ankle injury that sidelined him for a game. The model is predicting that Taylor piles up nearly 100 yards on the ground and that Ehlinger has an effective day, throwing for 216 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on average. That helps the Colts cover the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 8 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 8 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Raiders, even though they are road favorites over the Saints. Las Vegas is as good as advertised on offense, but is much worse than expected on the other side of the ball. It particularly struggles where it matters the most, third downs and in the red zone. The Raiders rank 26th in third down defense and 30th in red zone defense, so teams are converting with ease against them.

The Saints rank in the top 10 on offense in both of those statistics, in addition to ranking No. 3 in total offense. Alvin Kamara leads the NFL in scrimmage yards since Week 5 and New Orleans should be healthier at receiver following a mini-bye. Additionally, the Raiders are one of just three winless teams on the road (0-3) this season and the Superdome provides one of the best home-field advantages for the Saints. There are just too many factors going against the Raiders in this one, so the model says to steer clear of them for Week 8 NFL survivor picks despite Vegas being the favorite. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 8 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 8 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Titans beat the Texans. Tennessee has as much momentum as any team after opening the season with a pair of disappointing losses. The Titans have responded with a four-game winning streak, including a 19-10 win against Indianapolis last week. They have a chance to take firmer control of the AFC South on Sunday, so they will be motivated heading into this contest.

Houston has only picked up one win this season and is coming off a blowout loss at Las Vegas. The Texans lost to the Chargers by double digits in their last home game and have failed to score more than 24 points in a game this season. Tennessee's defense has only allowed more than 21 points on one occasion, which came against the Bills in Week 2. Tennessee's Derrick Henry is projected to rush for more than 100 yards, which is one reason why the Titans are winning outright 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 8 NFL picks 

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 8 NFL schedule, and it also says a Super Bowl contender goes down hard. It's also backing a shocking team in its NFL survivor picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL predictions, NFL pool picks, and NFL survivor picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 8 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Oct. 30

Broncos vs. Jaguars (-2.5, 40.5)

Panthers at Falcons (-4, 41)

Bears at Cowboys (-10, 42.5)

Dolphins at Lions (+3.5, 51.5)

Cardinals at Vikings (-3.5, 49)

Raiders at Saints (+1.5, 48.5)

Patriots at Jets (+2.5, 40)

Steelers at Eagles (-11, 42.5)

Titans at Texans (PK, 39)

Commanders at Colts (-3, 39.5)

49ers at Rams (PK, 43)

Giants at Seahawks (-3, 44.5)

Packers at Bills (-10.5, 47)

Monday, Oct. 31

Bengals at Browns (+3, 45)

