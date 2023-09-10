The 2023 NFL regular season has arrived, and there are many intriguing matchups on the Week 1 NFL schedule. Denver is opening its first season under proven head coach Sean Payton, who has been tasked with turning around a struggling offense. Quarterback Russell Wilson is coming off the worst season of his career, completing just 60.5% of his passes. The Broncos are 3.5-point favorites against the Raiders in the Week 1 NFL odds. Jimmy Garoppolo is making his first start for Las Vegas, and there are a plethora of other quarterbacks playing for new teams to analyze in the NFL spreads. Which quarterbacks should you back with your Week 1 NFL bets? All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 1 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 1 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 1 NFL picks is that the Commanders (-7) cover against the Cardinals. Washington got off to a strong start last season, beating Jacksonville as a three-point home favorite. Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell showed positive signs as a rookie last year and beat out veteran Jacoby Brissett for the starting job this fall.

Howell has a strong group of running backs behind him, with Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson spearheading the attack. Arizona is expected to struggle this year and journeyman quarterback Joshua Dobbs is starting due to Kyler Murray's injury. SportsLine's model has Dobbs throwing for fewer than 180 yards in the latest simulations, one reason why the Commanders are covering the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 1 NFL predictions: The Vikings (-5) cover the spread at home versus the Buccaneers over 50% of the time. Tampa ranked last in the NFL in rushing last season, both in terms of rushing yards and yards per attempt. However, it still made the playoffs thanks to the right arm of Tom Brady, but with the GOAT gone, the team doesn't have anyone to hang its hat on offensively. The Bucs made no major additions on that side of the ball and lost both Brady and Leonard Fournette, who led the team in scrimmage yards and touchdowns in 2022.

It could be a struggle for Tampa to keep up with an explosive Vikings offense that averaged 27 points per game at home last season. The Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson connection is one of the most lethal in the NFL, while defending the pass is Tampa's weakness. Only one team allowed more passing touchdowns than the Bucs last season, and Tampa struggled on the road, losing six of its last seven away games. The Vikings will take care of business in Week 1, with the model projecting them to win outright in well over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 1 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 1 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 1 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Sept. 10

Panthers at Falcons (-3.5, 39.5)

Texans at Ravens (-9.5, 43.5)

Bengals at Browns (+2, 47.5)

Jaguars at Colts (+5, 46.5)

Buccaneers at Vikings (-5.5, 45.5)

Titans at Saints (-3, 41.5)

49ers at Steelers (+2.5, 41)

Cardinals at Commanders (-7, 38)

Packers at Bears (-1, 42)

Raiders at Broncos (-3, 44)

Dolphins at Chargers (-3, 51)

Eagles at Patriots (+4, 45)

Rams at Seahawks (-5, 46.5)

Cowboys at Giants (+3.5, 45.5)

Monday, Sept. 11

Bills at Jets (+2.5, 45.5)