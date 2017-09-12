NFL Power Rankings: Patriots loss sets up Sunday night duel between top two teams

Tom Brady and the Patriots got off to a rough start. USATSI

The New England Patriots looked vulnerable on defense, while the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens looked dominant on that side of the ball.

The Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals have offensive line issues that might be too tough to overcome.

The Indianapolis Colts look dreadful without Andrew Luck, while the Kansas City Chiefs should be making Super Bowl reservations based on what they did to the Patriots in the opener.

Slow down. It's just one week.

We have a tendency to overreact to everything that happens in the first week of the NFL season, especially now in the social-media era. One bad play turns a player into a terrible one, while one highlight play makes him a social-media star.

Same with units and coaches and everything else associated with the game.

That's why we have to step back and breathe a little when it comes to what happened during the first NFL weekend. Don't overreact.

The Patriots will fix their defensive issues -- I think. The Seahawks will be good enough to win despite their offensive line play. The Jaguars can't be as good as they looked in their blowout of the Texans, can they?

The Patriots' loss drops them from the top spot in my Power Rankings to the fifth spot, with the Green Bay Packers, fresh off their victory at home over Seattle, taking over as the No. 1 team. The No. 2 team is the Atlanta Falcons, the Packers' opponent this week in Atlanta.

The NFL season usually doesn't crystallize until October, so let's slow down on the knee-jerk reactions. These rankings will look a lot different come next week. That much I know.