NFL Power Rankings: Ravens, 49ers make biggest leaps from Week 1 to end of regular season

These are my last Power Rankings for 2019. As I always do with the last batch, I look back at my Week 1 Power Rankings to see just how I did.

Usually, it's laughable.

This year is no different.

Consider this: Of the top 10 teams from my Week 1 Rankings, five failed to make the playoffs. They were the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

That's bad.

Here's something even worse: I had the San Francisco 49ers at No. 23 in the first rankings. The Baltimore Ravens were 16th. That means the league's two No 1 seeds were a combined 39 in my first rankings.

Oops.

That's what makes this league so fun to cover and watch. The unpredictability is what make it so fun, but so tough to gauge.

Like our season predictions and picks each week, the uncertainty can be both maddening and enjoyable.

Now let's bring on the playoffs to make us – OK, me – look even worse.