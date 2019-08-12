NFL Super Bowl odds 2020: Predictions, top picks, teams to target and fade from Vegas expert

The NFL season can be daunting to navigate, with training camp and the preseason already underway. The season will end in February with the 2020 Super Bowl. Right now, all 32 teams have pipe dreams of making Super Bowl 54, which will take place in sunny South Florida. The Indianapolis Colts could have a strong chance of making a deep postseason run as long as franchise quarterback Andrew Luck can get healthy after nursing a calf injury through OTAs and the early portion of training camp. They're at 14-1 in the latest 2020 Super Bowl odds along with the Packers, Eagles and Bears, while the Chiefs and Patriots lead the way at 6-1. Before you make any Super Bowl 54 predictions, be sure to see the 2020 Super Bowl picks from top SportsLine NFL handicapper R.J. White.

We'll give one of White's NFL picks away: He is high on the Philadelphia Eagles at 14-1. Philadelphia won its first championship two seasons ago and then barely made the playoffs last year with wins in five of their last six games despite Carson Wentz missing the final three with a back injury.

Foles is in Jacksonville now and Wentz signed an extension with $108 million in guarantees. Wentz has progressed steadily as a passer in each of his three years with the Eagles, completing a career-high 69.6 percent of his passes with a QB rating of 102.2 before the injury.

Philadelphia also drafted running back Miles Sanders and wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, signed deep threat DeSean Jackson and traded for running back Jordan Howard to surround Wentz with as much talent as he's ever had. The Eagles also added defensive tackle Malik Jackson to a defense that ranked sixth in third-down defense and first in red zone defense in 2018.

2020 Super Bowl odds to win:

New England Patriots 6-1

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Los Angeles Rams 10-1

New Orleans Saints 10-1

Indianapolis Colts 14-1

Chicago Bears 14-1

Philadelphia Eagles 14-1

Green Bay Packers 14-1

Los Angeles Chargers 16-1

Cleveland Browns 20-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 20-1

Dallas Cowboys 20-1

Minnesota Vikings 25-1

Seattle Seahawks 30-1

Houston Texans 40-1

Atlanta Falcons 40-1

Baltimore Ravens 40-1

San Francisco 49ers 40-1

Carolina Panthers 40-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 50-1

Oakland Raiders 60-1

Denver Broncos 80-1

New York Jets 100-1

Cincinnati Bengals 100-1

Buffalo Bills 100-1

New York Giants 100-1

Detroit Lions 100-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 100-1

Washington Redskins 100-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Arizona Cardinals 300-1

Miami Dolphins 500-1