After an offseason filled with rumors, reports, trades, signings, and a draft, the start of the 2021 NFL season is just around the corner. Like most NFL seasons, 2021 promises to be an entertaining one. For starters, it's the league's first 17-game season, as teams will have to endure through the longest season in the league's 102-year history. The Buccaneers (which will have all 22 starters back from last year's team) will attempt to become the first team in 17 years to successfully defend their title. The Chiefs, after coming up just short in their bid to repeat as champions in Super Bowl LV, will try to become just the fourth team in history to appear in three consecutive Super Bowls.
Before the Buccaneers and Cowboys kick things off on Sept. 9, each of the NFL's 32 teams will embark on training camp. Some teams will resume their typical training camp routines that temporarily were paused in 2020 due to the pandemic. Some teams, however, will continue to do things a little bit differently as the league continues to enforce pandemic protocols.
Below are the training camp locations for all 32 NFL teams. Every team except for the Steelers and Cowboys (this year's Hall of Fame Game participants) will open camp on July 27. Pittsburgh and Dallas are slated to open camp on July 21.
Where are NFL training camps being held?
Arizona Cardinals
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
Atlanta Falcons
IBM Performance Field (Flowery Branch, Georgia)
Baltimore Ravens
Under Armour Performance Center (Owings Mills, Maryland)
Buffalo Bills
ADPRO Training Center (Orchard Park, New York)
Carolina Panthers
Gibbs Stadium (Spartanburg, South Carolina)
Chicago Bears
Halas Hall (Lake Forest, Illinois)
Cincinnati Bengals
Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns Training Facility (Berea, Ohio)
Dallas Cowboys
Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)
Denver Broncos
UCHealth Training Center (Englewood, Colorado)
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Training Facility (Allen Park, Michigan)
Green Bay Packers
Schneider Stadium (De Pere, Wisconsin)
Houston Texans
Houston Methodist Training Center (Houston, Texas)
Indianapolis Colts
Grand Park (Westfield, Indiana)
Jacksonville Jaguars
Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex (Jacksonville, Florida)
Kansas City Chiefs
Spratt Stadium Complex (St. Joseph, Missouri)
Las Vegas Raiders
Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center (Henderson, Nevada)
Los Angeles Chargers
Jack Hammett Sports Complex (Costa Mesa, California)
Los Angeles Rams
Microsemi Field (Irvine, California)
Miami Dolphins
Baptist Health Training Facility (Miami Gardens, Florida)
Minnesota Vikings
Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center (Eagan, Minnesota)
New England Patriots
Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)
New Orleans Saints
Ochsner Sports Performance Center (Metairie, Louisiana)
New York Giants
Quest Diagnostics Training Center (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
New York Jets
Atlantic Health Training Center (Florham Park, New Jersey)
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles NovaCare Training Complex (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
Pittsburgh Steelers
Heinz Field/UPMC Rooney Sports Complex (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers Training Facility (Santa Clara, California)
Seattle Seahawks
Virginia Mason Athletic Center (Renton, Washington)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AdventHealth Training Center (Tampa, Florida)
Tennessee Titans
Saint Thomas Sports Park (Nashville, Tennessee)
Washington Football Team
Bon Secours Washington Football Team Training Center (Richmond, Virginia)