Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mandatory Minicamp
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

After an offseason filled with rumors, reports, trades, signings, and a draft, the start of the 2021 NFL season is just around the corner. Like most NFL seasons, 2021 promises to be an entertaining one. For starters, it's the league's first 17-game season, as teams will have to endure through the longest season in the league's 102-year history. The Buccaneers (which will have all 22 starters back from last year's team) will attempt to become the first team in 17 years to successfully defend their title. The Chiefs, after coming up just short in their bid to repeat as champions in Super Bowl LV, will try to become just the fourth team in history to appear in three consecutive Super Bowls. 

Before the Buccaneers and Cowboys kick things off on Sept. 9, each of the NFL's 32 teams will embark on training camp. Some teams will resume their typical training camp routines that temporarily were paused in 2020 due to the pandemic. Some teams, however, will continue to do things a little bit differently as the league continues to enforce pandemic protocols. 

Below are the training camp locations for all 32 NFL teams. Every team except for the Steelers and Cowboys (this year's Hall of Fame Game participants) will open camp on July 27. Pittsburgh and Dallas are slated to open camp on July 21

Where are NFL training camps being held?

Arizona Cardinals

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

Atlanta Falcons

IBM Performance Field (Flowery Branch, Georgia)

Baltimore Ravens

Under Armour Performance Center (Owings Mills, Maryland)

Buffalo Bills

ADPRO Training Center (Orchard Park, New York) 

Carolina Panthers

Gibbs Stadium (Spartanburg, South Carolina)

Chicago Bears

Halas Hall (Lake Forest, Illinois)

Cincinnati Bengals

Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio) 

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Training Facility (Berea, Ohio)

Dallas Cowboys

Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)

Denver Broncos

UCHealth Training Center (Englewood, Colorado)

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Training Facility (Allen Park, Michigan)

Green Bay Packers

Schneider Stadium (De Pere, Wisconsin)

Houston Texans

Houston Methodist Training Center (Houston, Texas)

Indianapolis Colts

Grand Park (Westfield, Indiana)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex (Jacksonville, Florida)

Kansas City Chiefs

Spratt Stadium Complex (St. Joseph, Missouri)

Las Vegas Raiders

Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center (Henderson, Nevada)

Los Angeles Chargers

Jack Hammett Sports Complex (Costa Mesa, California)

Los Angeles Rams

Microsemi Field (Irvine, California)

Miami Dolphins

Baptist Health Training Facility (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Minnesota Vikings

Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center (Eagan, Minnesota)

New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts) 

New Orleans Saints

Ochsner Sports Performance Center (Metairie, Louisiana)

New York Giants

Quest Diagnostics Training Center (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

New York Jets

Atlantic Health Training Center (Florham Park, New Jersey)

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles NovaCare Training Complex (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Heinz Field/UPMC Rooney Sports Complex (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) 

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers Training Facility (Santa Clara, California)

Seattle Seahawks

Virginia Mason Athletic Center (Renton, Washington)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AdventHealth Training Center (Tampa, Florida)

Tennessee Titans

Saint Thomas Sports Park (Nashville, Tennessee)

Washington Football Team

Bon Secours Washington Football Team Training Center (Richmond, Virginia)