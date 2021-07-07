After an offseason filled with rumors, reports, trades, signings, and a draft, the start of the 2021 NFL season is just around the corner. Like most NFL seasons, 2021 promises to be an entertaining one. For starters, it's the league's first 17-game season, as teams will have to endure through the longest season in the league's 102-year history. The Buccaneers (which will have all 22 starters back from last year's team) will attempt to become the first team in 17 years to successfully defend their title. The Chiefs, after coming up just short in their bid to repeat as champions in Super Bowl LV, will try to become just the fourth team in history to appear in three consecutive Super Bowls.

Before the Buccaneers and Cowboys kick things off on Sept. 9, each of the NFL's 32 teams will embark on training camp. Some teams will resume their typical training camp routines that temporarily were paused in 2020 due to the pandemic. Some teams, however, will continue to do things a little bit differently as the league continues to enforce pandemic protocols.

Below are the training camp locations for all 32 NFL teams. Every team except for the Steelers and Cowboys (this year's Hall of Fame Game participants) will open camp on July 27. Pittsburgh and Dallas are slated to open camp on July 21.

Where are NFL training camps being held?

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

IBM Performance Field (Flowery Branch, Georgia)

Under Armour Performance Center (Owings Mills, Maryland)

ADPRO Training Center (Orchard Park, New York)

Gibbs Stadium (Spartanburg, South Carolina)

Halas Hall (Lake Forest, Illinois)

Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Cleveland Browns Training Facility (Berea, Ohio)

Dallas Cowboys

Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)

UCHealth Training Center (Englewood, Colorado)

Detroit Lions Training Facility (Allen Park, Michigan)

Schneider Stadium (De Pere, Wisconsin)

Houston Methodist Training Center (Houston, Texas)

Grand Park (Westfield, Indiana)

Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex (Jacksonville, Florida)

Kansas City Chiefs

Spratt Stadium Complex (St. Joseph, Missouri)

Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center (Henderson, Nevada)

Jack Hammett Sports Complex (Costa Mesa, California)

Microsemi Field (Irvine, California)

Baptist Health Training Facility (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center (Eagan, Minnesota)

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

Ochsner Sports Performance Center (Metairie, Louisiana)

Quest Diagnostics Training Center (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Atlantic Health Training Center (Florham Park, New Jersey)

Philadelphia Eagles NovaCare Training Complex (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Heinz Field/UPMC Rooney Sports Complex (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

San Francisco 49ers Training Facility (Santa Clara, California)

Virginia Mason Athletic Center (Renton, Washington)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AdventHealth Training Center (Tampa, Florida)

Saint Thomas Sports Park (Nashville, Tennessee)

Washington Football Team

Bon Secours Washington Football Team Training Center (Richmond, Virginia)