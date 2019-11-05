NFL Week 10 Power Rankings: Unbeaten 49ers claim top spot, Ravens climb, Patriots drop after first loss

There is no denying it anymore. The San Francisco 49ers are the best team in the NFL.

The New England Patriots got shredded Sunday night by the Baltimore Ravens, leaving the 49ers as the only undefeated team. For weeks, many, myself included, wondered if the 49ers really were one of the NFL"s best.

We can't wonder anymore.

They are the best – for now.

Kyle Shanahan's group has been impressive. The defense has carried the team, but the run game on offense is as good as any in the league. The one unknown was whether they could throw it well enough.

Jimmy Garoppolo answered that question last week with a four-touchdown game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers play a tough game this week on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson, who is the MVP as of right now. That defense will be tested for sure.

They head to that game as the best team in the NFL, the last undefeated team in the league, which is the surprise of the first half. That has them now in the top spot of my Power Rankings this week, which is a big improvement from where they started the season.

The 49ers will lose somewhere along the way, but the scary thing is they've done this without being close to full force. Injuries have hit the offensive line in a big way, yet they've played through it with success.

That's why Shanahan is a legitimate coach of the year candidate. He's done an outstanding job getting his team to the top.

Now comes the tough part: Keeping it there.