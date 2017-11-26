NFL Week 12 Grades: Bears get an 'F' for historically bad showing, Chiefs also fail

The Bears have given us some ugly offensive performances this season, but it's probably safe to say that none of them were uglier than what happened on Sunday in Philadelphia.

During Chicago's 31-3 loss to the Eagles, the Bears' offense basically set football back 50 years. As matter of fact, the Bears' offense was so bad against Philly that it was literally going backwards at times. Chicago's three running backs -- Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen and Benny Cunningham -- actually combined for negative yardage in the blowout loss.

Of the Bears' three running backs, Jordan Howard was the star -- and we use that term loosely -- of the game as he carried the ball seven times for six yards. When you throw in the numbers from Cunningham and Cohen, the Bears three backs finished with a combined 10 carries for negative-6 yards.

The only reason the Bears didn't finish with negative rushing yardage is because Mitchell Trubisky managed to rush for 12 yards on four scrambles. The Bears' team rushing total of six yards actually set football back further than 50 years. The six-yard rushing performance was the Bears' worst since 1952, when they totaled exactly one yard on the ground in a game against the Rams.

As bad as the Bears have been this season, running the ball has been one of the few things that they were able to do well. Going into Week 12, the Bears were ranked fifth in the NFL in rushing yards per game. That number is going to drop big time after Sunday's performance.

Overall, the Bears only totaled 140 yards in the game, which was their worst showing in seven years. The Eagles definitely deserve some credit here for shutting Chicago down, but John Fox also deserves a large part of the blame because we're 12 weeks into the season and it's still not exactly clear what the Bears are trying to accomplish on offense. I mean, you could make the argument that the Eagles' team celebrations were more organized than the Bears offense on Sunday.

The Eagles. defense was celebrating a lot in the first half, when they held the Bears to 33 yards and a total of zero first downs.

With an offense that looks lost and the Bears on a four-game losing streak, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bears make a coaching change if Fox doesn't find a way to win two or three more games down the stretch this season.

Let's get to the rest of the grades.

Philadelphia 31-3 over Chicago

Bears: F

It's still up for debate, but the Bears might have actually played the worst first half in NFL history. Of Chicago's six possessions in the half, the Bears punted four times, missed a field goal and threw and interception. Also, they only totaled 33 yards and didn't record a single first down. That's about as ugly as it can possibly get for an NFL team in one half of play.

Eagles: A-

The scary thing about the Eagles is that they won this game by four touchdowns despite the fact that they turned the ball over three times. The other scary thing about the Eagles is that coach Doug Pederson has decided to eschew the conservative ways of most NFL coaches and get crazy. The Eagles went for it on fourth down a total of four times in this game and converted three of them. Oh, there's actually another scary part, too: The Eagles only surrendered 140 yards in the game, which was the team's best defensive performance since 1996 when they only gave up 121 yards to the Giants.

Buffalo 16-10 over Kansas City

Bills: B+

Tyrod Taylor wasn't great in this game, but one thing he didn't do was throw five interceptions. Taylor threw for 183 yards and one touchdown and then let the Bills' defense do the rest. The Bills completely bottled up Kareem Hunt, holding him to just 17 yards, which was the rookie running back's lowest total of the year. The Bills defense needed a game like this after getting lit up for 54, 57 and 34 points over the past three weeks.

Chiefs: F

It seems that the wheels have now completely fallen off the wagon in Kansas City. The Chiefs only totaled 57 yards in the first half, and somehow, things only got worse after that. If there's a panic button in the Chiefs' locker room, someone needs to push it now. As bad as the Chiefs have been in recent weeks, this game might have been rock bottom: They lost to a reeling Bills team and for the first time all season, didn't produce at least 250 yards of total offense (236).

Carolina 35-27 over New York Jets

Panthers: B

Cam Newton was off his game in New York (11 of 28 for 168 yards), but that didn't matter for the Panthers because they found plenty of other ways to score points that didn't involve their offense. Luke Kuechly might have made the biggest play of the game in the fourth quarter when he returned a fumble 34 yards for a touchdown that gave Carolina a 26-20 lead. Actually, the biggest play for Carolina might have come on the next series when Kaelin Clay returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown that gave Carolina 32-20 lead. Actually, they were equally big plays because the Panthers needed both scores as they fought to hold off a feisty Jets team that was leading this game early in the fourth quarter.

Jets: B

Robby Anderson almost did enough to carry the Jets to a win by himself. The second-year receiver caught six passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns, which was especially impressive because it came against a Carolina defense that was ranked fourth against the pass going into Sunday's game. The Jets arguably outplayed the Panthers, but they watched the win slip out of their hands during a 131-second span in the fourth quarter where the Panthers scored two non-offensive touchdowns (a punt return and a fumble return). If Jets fans were handing out grades, they'd probably give the officiating crew an 'F' for overturning a controversial Austin Seferian-Jenkins touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati 30-16 over Cleveland



Browns: C

If the Browns could have figured out how to finish off a drive, they might have been able to pick up their first win of the year. The Browns drove inside of the Bengals' 10-yard two times in this game and didn't come away with a touchdown either time. Of course, the fact that the Browns struggled in the red zone was only about 40 percent of the reason they lost. The other 60 percent revolves around the fact that Cleveland couldn't stop a Bengals offense that went into Sunday's game ranked dead last in yards per game and 29th overall in points per game. At one point, the Bengals scored on five straight possessions, and you're never going to win if you let the NFL's worst offense score on five straight possessions.

Bengals: B+

For the first time all year, the Bengals actually got some production from their ground game. Rookie Joe Mixon (114 yards) led a Bengals rushing attack that totaled a season-high 152 yards. The Bengals might want to make multiple copies of Sunday's game plan and just go ahead and use it for the rest of the season, because if we've learned one thing during Andy Dalton's career, it's that the Bengals are nearly unbeatable when he gets some help from the ground game. Since drafting Dalton in 2011, the Bengals are 20-1-2 when they rush for 150 or more yards in a game.

New England 35-17 over Miami

Dolphins: C-

It's hard to say if Matt Moore is an improvement at quarterback for the Dolphins because he never really got a chance to prove himself this week due to the fact that he spent four quarters being chased around by the Patriots' defense. Moore was sacked seven times in this game and got zero protection from a Dolphins offensive line that looked helpless at times. The ugly part is that the Dolphins' letdown came against a Patriots defense that had been averaging just 1.7 sacks per game this season.

Patriots: B+

Tom Brady took a beating against Miami, but not even that could slow down his 40-year-old body. Despite the fact that he took several hard hits, Brady still managed to surgically take apart the Dolphins' defense with a 227-yard performance that included four touchdown passes. Of course, we almost always expect Brady to be good, but one thing we don't expect though is for the Patriots' defense to go sack crazy. Going into Sunday, the Pats had just 17 sacks in 10 games this season and they added seven to that total thanks to big-time performances from Trey Flowers and Elandon Roberts, who had two sacks each.

Atlanta 34-20 over Tampa Bay

Buccaneers: C

When your opponent torches you for more than 500 yards of total offense, you're almost never going to win, and that's what happened to the Bucs in this game. The Falcons rolled up 516 total yards, marking just the third time since 1990 that the Bucs have surrendered 500 or more yards in a non-overtime game. The ugliest part for the Bucs' defense is that it had an impossible time getting off the field as they let the Falcons convert 11 of 14 times on third down. With the Falcons firing on all cylinders, there was no way Tampa was going to overcome a slow start that saw them fall behind 27-6 in the second half.

Falcons: B+

It took nearly half the season, but it looks like the Falcons might finally be comfortable running Steve Sarkisian's offense. For the third week in a row the Falcons lit up the scoreboard, and this week's offensive explosion might have been their most impressive. Thanks to a ridiculous game from Julio Jones (253 yards, two touchdowns), the Falcons were able to rack up a season-high 516 yards in the win. Jones wasn't the only Falcons receiver to have a big day, though. Mohamed Sanu threw a 51-yard touchdown pass and also tacked on 64 yards receiving doing his regular job. As for Jones, he now has three career games with 250 or more yards, which is something no other player in the NFL has even done twice.

Tennessee 20-16 over Indianapolis

Titans: B-

For the first time in franchise history, the Titans pulled off a win at Lucas Oil Stadium, and they did it by terrorizing Jacoby Brissett. Daquan Jones was the ringleader of the Anti-Brissett brigade as he racked up two of Tennessee's eight sacks in the game. The win over the Colts marked the first time since 1985 that the Titans, who were then the Oilers, recorded at least eight sacks in a game. The Titans needed every single sack because they didn't get much help from a Tennessee offense that turned the ball over two times.

Colts: C

At this point, if you're a Colts fan who wants to maintain your sanity, you might just want to start turning off Indy's games after the third quarter. For the fifth time this season, the Colts blew a fourth-quarter lead, and this one might have been the most painful because it came to a division rival. Through 11 games this season, the Colts have been outscored 116-28 in the fourth quarter, including Sunday's game where the Titans outscored Indy 7-0.