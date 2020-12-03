If the NFL playoffs started today, six of the top 10 rushing teams in the league would be in the postseason, including two of the top three.

So is running the ball back in vogue?

I wouldn't go that far, but in the Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Titans, who are ranked first and third in rushing this season, you have two teams that are bucking the trend of being pass-first offenses -- and winning by doing so.

The Browns pound it with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, while the Titans feature bruising running back Derrick Henry. But the question is whether either team passes it well enough to make a real Super Bowl push. The Titans do for sure with their big-play threats on the outside for Ryan Tannehill to complement Henry. The answer isn't as clear for the Browns and Baker Mayfield.

The Titans won two playoff games last season where Tannehill didn't throw for 100 yards, but those are more aberrations than the norm for even the most run-heavy offenses. At some point, the Browns and Titans will have to throw it better to win games.

For now, the running game is working well enough to put them in a position to be in the playoffs as they ready to meet in big games for both teams this Sunday.

Anticipating watching two teams pound the rock might seem odd, but I can't wait to see it. Pound the rock, fellas.

The Titans are up to seventh in my Power Rankings this week, while the Browns are up to No. 8. One of them will likely be even higher next week.

I still think you throw to score and run to win, but these two are proving you can run to win if you have a running game that is special.

At least for now anyway.