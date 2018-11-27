NFL Week 13 Power Rankings: Colts on the rise thanks to Andrew Luck, Jags on the decline due to bad QB play

When the Jacksonville Jaguars play host to the Indianapolis Colts this week, it should be a football lesson for all.

It's a simple one, too: A great quarterback can cure a team's ills, and a bad one will expose them.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck helps overcome all his team's shortcomings to lead them to a 6-5 record, while the Jaguars issues have been on display all season long – and much of the past four seasons – because of Blake Bortles.

The Jaguars announced this week they fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and benched Bortles for Cody Kessler. It's a mess as they are 3-8 and have gone from Super contender to a potential team picking in the top-5 of next April's NFL Draft.

Luck has led the Colts to six five victories to get to 6-5 and push for a playoff spot. His play has been MVP-like as he's thrown 32 touchdown passes, including three in each of the past eight games.

The idea that his surgically repaired shoulder could end his career, which some expected for much of the past year, seems absurd now. Luck is the sure-fire winner of the league's comeback player of the year honors and a potential MVP winner.

Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

His plays has the Colts up to ninth in my Power Rankings this week, making them one of the true shocking teams of this season.

The Jaguars are a surprise the other way since they are down to No. 28 in the rankings with seven consecutive losses.

They are two teams going in opposite directions for one important reason, a tenet that will never change in the NFL, no matter what style of play takes over league.

Great quarterbacks bring staying power.

Bad ones bring firings and disarray

Two teams that take the field in Jacksonville Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS, stream on CBS All Access or stream on fuboTV, try for free) are a perfect case study for both.