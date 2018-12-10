NFL Week 15 early odds: First-place Cowboys open as three-point road underdogs to Colts

With a five-game winning streak, the Dallas Cowboys are officially the hottest team in the NFL, but don't tell that to the oddsmakers in Vegas, because they don't seem to care.

In the early odds for Week 15, the Cowboys have opened as a three-point underdog for their game in Indianapolis. If the point spread doesn't change, it will mark the third time in five games that the Cowboys have been an underdog.

At this point though, the Cowboys probably don't mind, and that's because they've been thriving in the underdog role over the past two months. Since the beginning of October, the Cowboys have been an underdog a total of five times and they've gone 4-1 straight-up in those games and an impressive 5-0 against the spread (ATS).

In the past four games where they've been an underdog, the Cowboys have actually won all four games outright.

Here are those games:

Week 6: Cowboys beat Jaguars 40-7 as 3-point underdog.

Week 10: Cowboys beat Eagles 27-20 as 7.5-point underdog.

Week 11: Cowboys beat Falcons 22-19 as 3.5-point underdog.

Week 13: Cowboys beat Saints 13-10 as 7.5-point underdog.

One year ago, we watched an NFC East team put on dog masks and ride the underdog role all the way to a Super Bowl win. If any team could fill that role this year, it's the Cowboys, who could actually sew up a playoff spot on Sunday. If the Cowboys beat the Colts, they'll officially clinch the NFC East title and the playoff berth that comes with it.

Enough Cowboys talk though, let's get to the rest of the early lines for Week 15.

NFL Week 15 early odds

All lines from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, all games on Sunday unless noted. Keep in mind, the point spreads you see below represent the opening odds for Week 15. For the most up-to-date line on each game, you can click here)

Chargers (10-3) at Chiefs (11-2), Thursday

TV: 8:20 p.m., NFL Network

Opening line: Chiefs, -3.5

This AFC West showdown might not be much of a showdown and that's because the Chiefs have been dominating divisional opponents under Andy Reid. For one, the Chiefs are 19-1 straight-up in their past 20 games against the division (14-6 ATS). The Chiefs have also won nine-straight games against the Chargers (7-2 ATS), including a win back in Week 1, when Kansas City covered as a 3.5-point underdog in a 38-28 road win. Oh, and let's not forget that the Chiefs are 6-0 at home this season (3-3 ATS). For the year, the Chiefs are 8-4-1 ATS on the season, but they're an ugly 0-3-1 ATS in their past four games. As for the Chargers, they're just 3-7 straight-up in their past 10 primetime games (4-5-1 ATS). They're also just 2-10 straight-up in their past 12 road games against a divisional opponent.

Texans (9-4) at Jets (4-9), Saturday

TV: 4:30 p.m., NFL Network

Opening line: Texans, -6.5

This game is being played at MetLife Stadium, which might not be a great thing for the Jets, because In their past three games at home they've gone 0-3 both straight-up and ATS. Also, those three losses have come by an average or 21.7 points. That being said, the Jets have done a good job of covering bigger point spreads at home. Over the past five years, they've gone 7-2 ATS when they're a home underdog of six or more points (1-8 straight-up). As for the Texans, they've covered in five of their past seven games. On the other hand, they're just 5-9 ATS after a loss since the beginning of the 2017 season, which is the second-worst mark in the AFC over that span.

Browns (5-7-1) at Broncos (6-7), Saturday

TV: 8:20 p.m., NFL Network

Opening line: Broncos, -4

One of the safest best in sports over the past three decades has been betting on the Broncos when they're playing the Browns. Since the beginning of the 1991 season, the Broncos have gone 11-0 straight-up against the Browns and 9-2 ATS. As for more recent numbers, the Broncos are 6-2 ATS in their past eight games. On the Browns' end, they're 8-5 ATS on the season, which is tied for the fifth-best mark in the NFL.

Cowboys (8-5) at Colts (7-6)

TV: 1 p.m., Fox

Opening line: Colts, -3

Not only do the Cowboys have the league's longest winning streak, but they've also covered in all five games during the streak. The bad news for the Cowboys is that they'll be playing a Colts team that's nearly as hot. The Colts have won six of seven and have gone 4-2-1 ATS in those games. The Colts have also done a good job of covering against NFC teams, going 10-3 ATS in their past 13 games against the conference. On the Cowboys' end, they're 1-2 against the AFC South this year, with losses to Houston and Tennessee. Overall, the Cowboys are 8-5 ATS this year, which is tied for fifth best in the NFL.

Cardinals (3-10) at Falcons (4-9)

TV: 1 p.m., Fox

Opening line: Falcons, -7.5

Betting on the Falcons this season has basically been the same thing as setting your money on fire. Atlanta is just 3-10 ATS on the year, which is the worst mark in the NFL. The Falcons also don't go do a good job when they're a big favorite. Since the beginning of the 2012 season, the Falcons are just 2-11 ATS when favored by seven or more points (8-5 straight-up). The Falcons have also failed to cover in five-straight games. As for the Cardinals, they're just 1-3 ATS in their past four games after starting the season 5-3-1 ATS.

Lions (5-8) at Bills (4-9)

TV: 1 p.m., Fox

Opening line: Pick'em

If there's one time you should avoid betting the Lions, it's when they play an outdoor game in December. As you know, the Lions play their home games in the weather-proof confines of Ford Field, so what happens when you send them out in the cold in December? Bad things. Since 2011, the Lions are 1-8 ATS when playing outdoors in December and 3-6 straight-up. As for the Bills, they're just 5-8 ATS on the season, including 2-5 over their past seven games.

Packers (5-7-1) at Bears (9-4)

TV: 1 p.m., Fox

Opening line: Bears, -5.5

After blowing a 20-0 lead to the Packers in Week 1, the Bears finally get a shot at revenge. Of course, getting revenge will be easier said than done, and that's because the Bears can't seem to figure out how to beat Aaron Rodgers. Since 2011, the Bears have gone 2-13 straight-up against the Packers and just 4-11 ATS. That being said, Rodgers might not be able to stop this Bears team, which is 6-1 both straight-up and ATS in their last seven games. Also, the Packers are one of the worst road teams in the NFL this year, going 0-6 straight-up and 1-4-1 ATS. This is the most the Bears have been favored by in this series since 2005, when they were seven-point favorites.

Raiders (3-10) at Bengals (5-8)

TV: 1 p.m., CBS

Opening line: Bengals, -3.5

Since the beginning of the 2017 season, the Raiders have played in the eastern time zone a total of six times and it hasn't been pretty. Oakland has gone 1-5 straight-up and 1-4-1 ATS. Of course, it's not just the eastern time zone -- the Raiders have been bad everywhere, going 1-5 straight-up on the road this season and 2-4 ATS. As for the Bengals, they're an ugly 2-6 ATS in their past eight games. On other hand, the Bengals are 5-0 ATS in their past five home games against the Raiders.

Dolphins (7-6) at Vikings (6-5-1)

TV: 1 p.m., CBS

Opening line: Vikings, -8

The Dolphins have been one of the safest bets in the NFL since the beginning of November, going 4-1 ATS, including Sunday's wild win over the Patriots. On the other hand, they've struggled against the NFC recently, going 1-4 both straight-up and ATS in their past five games. On the Vikings' end, they're 14-5 ATS against AFC teams since hiring Mike Zimmer in 2014 (11-8 straight-up). The Vikings have been favored by seven or more points twice this season and they've gone 1-1 straight-up and 0-1-1 ATS. The Dolphins are 1-3 straight-up as an underdog of seven or more points this year and 2-2 ATS. Overall, the Dolphins are 8-5 ATS on the season, which is tied for the fifth-best mark in the NFL.

Titans (7-6) at Giants (5-8)

TV: 1 p.m., CBS

Opening line: Giants, -3

After starting the season 1-7, the Giants have somehow turned into one of the safest bets in the NFL. Over the past five weeks, the Giants have gone 4-0-1 ATS. Of course, that run could end against a Titans team that has been crushing the NFC this year. The Titans are 2-0 both straight-up and ATS against the NFC East and have covered seven of their past nine games overall against NFC teams. On the Giants' end, they're 11-4 ATS in their past 15 games against AFC teams, but just 9-6 straight-up.

Redskins (6-7) at Jaguars (4-9)

TV: 1 p.m., CBS

Opening line: Jaguars, -7.5

If you're wondering why the Jaguars are a huge favorite, it's because the Redskins will be starting either Mark Sanchez or a quarterback who hasn't started a game since 2011 (Josh Johnson). No matter who starts, the Redskins have been horrible lately. Since the beginning of November, they've gone 1-5 straight-up and 2-4 ATS. Of course, betting on the Jags comes with its own risks. The Jaguars are 1-6-2 ATS in their past nine games and they're an even uglier 3-12 ATS in their past 15 games against NFC teams (3-12 straight-up). The Jags are also 1-5 ATS in franchise history against the Redskins. The one thing to like here about Jacksonville is that they're 4-1 ATS since the beginning of the 2017 season when favored by seven or more points.

Buccaneers (5-8) at Ravens (7-6)

TV: 1 p.m., Fox

Opening line: Ravens, -7.5

For some reason, the Ravens seem to struggle against NFC teams. Since the beginning of the 2015 season, the Ravens have gone 4-10-1 ATS against the NFC (5-10 straight-up), which includes a 1-2 mark against the NFC South this year (1-2 straight-up). Of course, they might be able to improve that mark since they'll be playing a Bucs team that's 1-5 straight-up on the road this year (2-3-1 ATS). One thing to like about the Ravens is that they've covered in three-straight games. One thing to keep in mind about the Bucs is that they've covered the past three games where they've been an underdog of seven or more points (1-2 straight-up).

Seahawks (7-5) at 49ers (3-10)

TV: 4:05 p.m., Fox

Opening line: Seahawks, -6

This series has been absolutely one-sided over the past few years, with the Seahawks winning nine straight over the 49ers (7-2-1 ATS). That total includes a 43-16 Seattle win in Week 13, when it covered as a 10-point home favorite. Since 2011, the Seahawks have gone 11-3-1 ATS against the 49ers. One other thing to like about the Seahawks is that they're 6-1-1 ATS in their past eight games (7-1-1 if they cover against the Vikings on Monday). On the 49ers' end, they're 1-8 straight-up and 3-6 ATS since 2015 when they're a home underdog of six or more points. The 49ers are also just 2-5 ATS in their past seven games.

Patriots (9-4) at Steelers (7-5-1)

TV: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Opening line: NO LINE

This was the only game this week that didn't have an opening line and that's because oddsmakers aren't sure how healthy Ben Roethlisberger will be when he takes the field on Sunday. Big Ben missed some game time against the Raiders after suffering a rib injury and it's not clear how serious it is. The thing we do know is that Roethlisberger returned to the game and also promised that he would be playing against the Patriots. Of course, it might not matter who the quarterback is for the Steelers and that's because Pittsburgh can never seem to beat New England. The Patriots have won four straight in this series and they've gone 3-0-1 ATS in those games. The Patriots are also 8-5 ATS on the season, which is tied for the fifth-best mark in the NFL. Over the past five years, the Patriots are 16-4 ATS after a loss, which is the best mark in the NFL over that span (the Steelers are 18-13 ATS after a loss in that same timeframe).

Eagles (6-7) at Rams (11-2)

TV: 8:20 p.m., NBC

Opening line: Rams, -7.5

If you've been betting against the Eagles every week this season, then you've made some serious money, and that's because the Eagles have been horrible at covering the spread this year. Philadelphia is 4-9 ATS on the season, which is tied for the second-worst mark in the NFL. That total includes a 1-4 mark in their past five games. Of course, the Rams haven't been much better, going 2-7-1 ATS in their past 10 games. The Rams have also lost five straight to Philly (1-4 ATS) dating back to 2005. That total includes a game last season when the Eagles covered as a one-point underdog in a 43-35 road win. This game will mark the 12th time that the Rams have been favored by seven or more points under Sean McVay, and let's just say that betting the money line would probably be an easy win. In the 11 prior games, the Rams have gone 11-0 straight-up (6-5 ATS).

Saints (11-2) at Panthers (6-7), Monday

TV: 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Opening line: Saints, -7

The safest bet in the NFL this year has been taking the Saints to cover the spread. New Orleans is currently 10-3 ATS on the season, which is the best mark in the league. Another reason to like the Saints is that they've covered in six straight games against the Panthers dating back to the beginning of the 2015 season (3-3 straight-up). As for the Panthers, they're in a total free fall. Since Week 10, the Panthers are 0-5 both straight-up and ATS.