Week 16 in the NFL is nearly in the books with just the Saints and Dolphins left to duke it out on Monday night. As the season starts to come to a close, the playoff picture has started to become much more clear with multiple teams punching their tickets this weekend, including the Cowboys, Buccaneers, and Chiefs, who all secured a division title. On the flip side, we're also seeing teams officially be eliminated from postseason contention, which was the Seahawks, Giants and Panthers fate in Week 16.

While some clubs are officially in the playoffs and others permanently on the outside looking in, there are still two weeks remaining in the regular season, meaning there are plenty of games still in front of us to bet on. While we wait for Week 16 to officially fade into the rearview mirror, let's get a quick jumpstart on what Week 17 has on deck for us.

Week 17 early odds

(All lines from Caesars Sportsbook, all games on Sunday unless noted)

Eagles (8-7) at Washington (6-9)

Latest Odds: Washington Football Team +3.5 Bet Now

Opening line: Eagles -3.5

Washington is coming off a demoralizing loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night where Dallas put 56 points on the board with scores from the offense and defense. While Football Team got Taylor Heinicke back in the fold, he wasn't at all efficient, completing 7 of 22 for 121 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Philly was able to remain in the playoff race in the NFC with a win over the Giants. The Eagles have been a strong bet as of late, owning a 4-1-1 ATS record over their last six games. They've also been solid on the road, covering in five of their eight games. As for Washington, they are 2-5 ATS over their last seven at home.

Panthers (5-10) at Saints (7-7)

Latest Odds: New Orleans Saints -7.5 Bet Now

Opening line: Saints -6.5

This line will likely see more movement once New Orleans finishes up its matchup with the Dolphins on Monday and more clarity comes in on who'll be able to suit up under center. Meanwhile, Carolina managed just six points in a blowout loss to the Buccaneers that saw both Sam Darnold and Cam Newton see time at quarterback. This season, Carolina is 5-10 ATS, which is tied for the second-worst mark in the NFL, trailing only the Jaguars.

Buccaneers (11-4) at Jets (4-11)

Latest Odds: New York Jets +13 Bet Now

Opening line: Buccaneers -13

This number has since bumped up a half-point to Buccaneers -13.5. Tampa Bay is fresh off clinching the NFC South, but will still likely put its best foot forward against the Jets with the No. 1 seed in the conference still up for grabs. The Bucs have struggled covering on the road this season as they are 3-5 ATS away from Raymond James Stadium, but New York likely doesn't pose much of a threat here. The Jets are 1-4 ATS in their last five home games and 0-4 ATS in their last four as a home underdog.

Dolphins (7-7) at Titans (10-5)

Latest Odds: Tennessee Titans -3.5 Bet Now

Opening line: Titans -4

This number has dipped down to Titans -3.5, but significant movement won't come until after Miami plays New Orleans on Monday. Tennessee is coming off an impressive win over the 49ers back on Thursday with A.J. Brown injecting new life into the passing attack. The Titans will also have a sizable rest advantage over Miami. This season, Tennessee is 1-0 ATS when given more rest than its opponent. On the other side, the Dolphins are 0-1-1 when at a rest disadvantage. Mike Vrabel's team is also 5-2 ATS in their last seven home games.

Jaguars (2-13) at Patriots (9-6)

Latest Odds: New England Patriots -15.5 Bet Now

Opening line: Patriots -15.5

Despite losing two in a row, New England finds itself as massive home favorites against the Jaguars. While the Patriots have struggled over the last few weeks, facing the Jaguars has proven to be the perfect "get-right" opportunity for teams this season. Jacksonville owns the worst ATS record in the NFL at 4-11 and owns a -11.9 point differential on the year. They are also riding an 0-6 ATS streak into Foxborough on Sunday. Meanwhile, New England has been solid when being looked at as the favorite this season, sporting a 5-1 ATS record under that circumstance.

Raiders (8-7) at Colts (9-6)

Latest Odds: Indianapolis Colts -7 Bet Now

Opening line: Colts -9

This number has since come down to Colts -7.5. Indy is coming off an impressive win over the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas night where Jonathan Taylor rushed for over 100 yards once again and Carson Wentz made several clutch throws on the road. As for Las Vegas, they gutted out a win to go above .500, largely thanks to the play of Josh Jacobs, who totaled 129 yards on the ground. The Raiders are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games as a road underdog but are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games overall. Indy has been getting hot over these last few weeks and has covered in four of their last five games.

Chiefs (11-4) at Bengals (9-6)

Latest Odds: Cincinnati Bengals +4.5 Bet Now

Opening line: Chiefs -4

Kansas City has the No. 1 seed in the AFC nearly within its grasp and could get it as early as this road matchup with the Bengals on Sunday. The Chiefs won their eighth game in a row on Sunday against Pittsburgh where Patrick Mahomes threw for three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Cincinnati continued to take control of the AFC North with a win over the Ravens on Sunday as Joe Burrow threw for a franchise-record 525 yards. Kansas City has covered in its last six games coming into Week 17 and is on a five-game cover streak against the AFC. While the Bengals have been getting hot at the right time, they have struggled to cover at home, owning a 2-5 ATS record over their last seven home contests.

Giants (4-11) at Bears (5-10)

Latest Odds: Chicago Bears -6 Bet Now

Opening line: Bears -6

This is starting to creep up to a full touchdown spread as the Bears now sit as a 6.5-point favorite as of Monday morning. Chicago pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback against the Seahawks on the road while the Giants again struggled, losing to the Eagles 34-10. New York is 0-4 ATS in its last four games on the road. While Chicago may appear to be in a better position, they haven't been that strong at home this season as they are 2-5 ATS at Soldier Field. The Bears are also 1-5 ATS in their last six games overall.

Falcons (7-8) at Bills (9-6)

Latest Odds: Buffalo Bills -14 Bet Now

Opening line: Bills -14

Buffalo is coming off a pivotal win over the New England Patriots on Sunday that has it in control of the AFC East with just two games remaining. As it stands with this home matchup against Atlanta, the oddsmakers have the Bills as a two-touchdown favorite. That may be a bit too high against a Falcons team that has played far better on the road this season than they have at home. As the road team, Atlanta is 5-3 ATS. Meanwhile, the Bills are 3-3-1 ATS at home on the year.

Texans (4-11) at 49ers (8-7)

Latest Odds: San Francisco 49ers -15 Bet Now

Opening line: 49ers -15

Houston gave us the biggest surprise of Week 16 as they were able to blow out the Chargers, 41-29. Rex Burkhead was an absolute monster in this winning effort as he rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie Davis Mills was also pretty efficient as he completed 21 of 27 for 254 yards and two scores. As for the 49ers, they fell to the Titans last Thursday as they had no answer for A.J. Brown, who totaled 145 yards receiving. It's been a coin flip betting on the 49ers following a loss this season as they are 3-3 ATS in that setting. They are also 3-4 ATS at home this season, so it may be wise to lean Houston's way here and pick up the 15 points.

Broncos (7-8) at Chargers (8-7)

Latest Odds: Los Angeles Chargers -6 Bet Now

Opening line: Chargers -5.5

Both of these teams are coming off losses in Week 16, but the Chargers' loss to the Texans at home was unquestionably the most jarring. While they were missing several key players, they didn't do their playoff chances any good by dropping that matchup to one of the worst teams in the NFL. Meanwhile, Denver struggled to contain Josh Jacobs as the Raiders snuck by with a four-point win. That continued the Broncos' struggles against the conference as they are now 1-7 ATS in their last eight games against the AFC. That could change if L.A. isn't able to turn things around quickly, however, as they are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

Rams (11-4) at Ravens (8-7)

Latest Odds: Baltimore Ravens +3.5 Bet Now

Opening line: Rams -3

Los Angeles was able to pull out the win over the Vikings, which has them in first place in the NFC West. Meanwhile, the Ravens continue to fall behind in the AFC North after dropping their fourth consecutive loss and are now fighting for their playoff lives over these next two weeks. The biggest question will surround the status of Lamar Jackson and whether or not he'll be able to play in this matchup. The Rams have been a hot team to bet on over the last month as they are on a four-game cover streak heading into Week 17. Baltimore has been strong at home (7-3 ATS over the last 10 home games), but they seem like a team that is heading in the wrong direction.

Lions (2-12-1) at Seahawks (5-10)

Latest Odds: Seattle Seahawks -7.5 Bet Now

Opening line: Seahawks -8.5

Detroit continues to be a bettor's best friend this season as they are 10-5 ATS coming out of Week 16, which includes a cover against the Falcons on Sunday. They'll be spotted a touchdown when they travel to Seattle to face a Seahawks team that was just officially eliminated from postseason consideration following their loss to the Bears. Detroit is 5-3 ATS on the road this season, while the Seahawks are under .500 ATS at Lumen Field in 2021.

Cardinals (10-5) at Cowboys (11-4)

Latest Odds: Dallas Cowboys -5.5 Bet Now

Opening line: Cowboys -5.5

Arizona is on the brink of an utter collapse as they finish out the 2021 campaign. They have lost three straight and are now looking up to the Rams in the division. Meanwhile, Dallas is coming off an extremely successful Week 16 where they clinched the NFC East and were able to destroy the Washington Football Team, 56-14. The Cowboys are a league-best 12-3 ATS on the season, which includes a 5-2 ATS mark at home. The Cardinals are coming into this game 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games against teams with a winning record.

Vikings (7-8) at Packers (12-3)

Latest Odds: Green Bay Packers -7 Bet Now

Opening line: Packers -7

The Packers are still looking to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC so they likely won't be slowing up against the Vikings, despite having the NFC North in hand. They are coming off a win against Cleveland at Lambeau Field while the Vikings fell to the Rams at home, which brought them back under .500. The Packers are an NFL-best 6-1 ATS at home this season and have an average margin of victory of 12 points in those game. Minnesotas has played well on the road this season (5-3 ATS), but 2-2 ATS within the division coming into Week 17.

Browns (7-8) at Steelers (7-7-1), Monday

Latest Odds: Pittsburgh Steelers +3 Bet Now

Opening line: Browns -2.5

Cleveland has jumped up to a three-point favorite over the Steelers in this matchup coming out of Week 16, despite falling to the Packers at Lambeau Field. The Steelers, meanwhile, were unable to get into the win column either as they were run out of Arrowhead Stadium to the tune of a 36-10 defeat by the Chiefs. Pittsburgh hasn't been the most favorable bet at home this season as they are 3-5 ATS entering Week 17. They are also 1-4 ATS in their last five Monday games and 0-6 ATS against teams with a losing record. That said, the Browns haven't performed well as a road favorite either, as they are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games in that setting, so something will need to give in this divisional matchup.