The uncertainty of the NFL shows up every season, but to see five of the top 10 teams in my first Power Rankings go down in Week 1 is really disconcerting. Among those five teams were two in my top five.

The No. 2 team entering the weekend was the Buffalo Bills, my pick to win the Super Bowl. They are now 0-1 after a lackluster home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The No. 4 team was the Green Bay Packers, who looked even worse losing to the New Orleans Saints, as the offense looked pedestrian with Aaron Rodgers under center.

Yes, it's just one week and we tend to overreact to the first week, but the openers for those two teams certainly aren't what most expected.

The flip side is there were some impressive Week 1 showings, with the Saints being the best of the group. I was also impressed with Arizona's blowout victory of a good Tennessee Titans team on the road and Seattle's road domination of the Indianapolis Colts.

That made for a lot of movement in this week's rankings, with the Cardinals now in the sixth spot and the Saints right behind at No.7. Seattle, who perhaps I underrated to start the season, makes a big jump from the 18th spot to No. 9.

There was a shakeup at the bottom as well. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who looked downright awful in their loss to the Houston Texans, are now at the bottom. The Jaguars looked lifeless, mistake-filled and Urban Meyer's NFL debut was far worse than what we saw from him on the college level.

It's only one game for all these teams, so try not to overanalyze it. Even so, the concerns for a lot of teams were obvious the first games out. Buffalo and Green Bay can fix their problems, so don't worry so much about them, but the teams at the bottom might stay there all season.

Last year, the Jaguars upset the Colts at home in their first game, but it proved to be their only victory of the season. Does that mean 16-1 is coming this season? No chance, but they probably aren't as bad as they looked in losing to the Texans and the teams that won in Week 1 probably aren't as good as they looked either.

So don't overreact. I won't — even if my first top 10 was blown up after just one game for each team.