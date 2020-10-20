The Chicago Bears are 5-1, but there is a lingering question about their fast start:

Are they any good?

There are those out there who wonder if they are good, but the reality is they've earned their 5-1 record, even if it hasn't always been pretty or easy. You are what you record says you are, right?

The Bears beat the Carolina Panthers on the road Sunday in a game that was all defense and little offense, but still went up in the win column — which is all that matters.

Chicago is in first place in the NFC North, despite making a quarterback change this season, despite having an offense that is limited in a lot of ways and despite having a scoring margin that ranks 13th in the league.

The Bears are doing it as we would expect them to do, which is with the defense. That unit is ranked seventh in scoring defense and is allowing just 5.1 yards per play, which is tied with Baltimore for fifth best in the league.

So when Bears quarterback Nick Foles talks about ugly wins, he knows what he's talking about. Then again, aesthetics don't matter.

The fast start has the Bears up to No. 6 in my Power Rankings this week, and, to be honest, I am not sure they are that good. But they've earned the right to be there.

A Bears fan on Twitter asked me if I was going to pick against them every week, like I have a few times this season. My answer would be that I will in many of the next five games, starting Monday at Los Angeles against the Rams.

After that, it's home against the Saints, at the Titans, home against the Vikings and at the Packers. As of right now, I have them beating Minnesota and losing the other four.

That could change. If they go 4-1 or even 3-2 in that stretch, the answer to the question will be an easy one. We will know for sure they are good. Until then, the doubters will continue to bark and Bears fans will continue to get angry at all who do.