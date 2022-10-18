This NFL is nuts.

Period.

We are a third of the way through the NFL season, and it's already a league where little makes sense.

Before the season, the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were considered three of the top teams in the NFC, if not the top three. Six weeks in, they are a combined 9-9 -- or just three of the many mediocre teams in the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs have lived up to their preseason expectations, but the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins, three teams many tagged as playoff teams, are all 3-3.

Right now, there is a lot of mediocrity in the NFL.

We have 10 teams with winning records, 10 with 3-3 records and 12 with losing records. Among the teams with winning records are the New York Giants (5-1) and New York Jets (4-2), a parlay few saw coming.

This craziness makes doing Power Rankings as hard as it's ever been. Try it before you scream and yell at mine.

The Giants are now up to fifth in my Power Rankings, while the Jets are up to seventh. Both beat good teams Sunday, with the Jets actually going into Lambeau Field and dominating the Packers. The Giants found a way against the Ravens in a game where they were actually outgained by 200 yards of offense.

The season is wacky enough, but now we have Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Lamar Jackson -- star quarterbacks -- all having issues at times throwing the football, with Brady, Rodgers and Jackson all having problems in Week 6.

The Philadelphia Eagles remain in the top spot this week as they head to their bye, but they need to figure out why they have second-half issues if they are truly going to be a Super Bowl team. They've scored just 22 points in the second halves of their games, yet they are 6-0.

At least in a league where most teams are hovering near .500, the Eagles have shown they are deserving of the top spot. That isn't as shocking as some of the things we've seen so far.