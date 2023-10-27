There's never a dull moment in the NFL, and the eighth week of the 2023 regular season is no exception. There are a host of marquee matchups to watch over the next several days as we start to separate the contenders from the pretenders.

With the season in full swing, there are so many players to keep an eye on and great games to catch, it is a lot to keep track of. Don't worry, though, we have you covered with everything you need to know entering the NFL's eighth Sunday of the 2023 season.

Want to keep up with every game? You can watch the RedZone football channel online with fubo with free 7-day trial where you can see every touchdown from Sunday afternoon. Stream over 100 live channels. Free Cloud DVR included. No contracts. No fees. Watch Regional Sports. Never Miss A Game with DVR.

Let's take a look at three of the best games to watch in Week 8:

Raiders at Lions

Monday, Oct. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC/ESPN | Streaming: fubo (try free for 7 days)

There's a lot on the line for both teams on Monday night. Dan Campbell's team will surely be out to prove that last week's 38-6 shellacking in Baltimore was a fluke. The Raiders are also hoping to get back on track after seeing their two-game winning streak end in Chicago last Sunday.

This prime-time matchup will feature several notable players, including Raiders All-Pro wideout Davante Adams, pass rusher Maxx Crosby, reigning league rushing champion Josh Jacobs and Lions standouts Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

Bears at Chargers

Sunday, Oct. 29, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC | Streaming: fubo (7 day free trial)

Talk about two teams that experienced far different Sundays. The Bears are coming off an upset win over the Raiders that saw former Div. II quarterback Tyson Bagent win his first NFL start. The Chargers, meanwhile, suffered a 31-17 setback to division rival Kansas City while falling farther back in the AFC playoff standings.

Simply put, this is a must-win game for the Chargers, who cannot afford to lose any more ground to the rest of the field in the AFC. This could mean a lot of pass attempts for Justin Herbert, who threw for more yards in his first two seasons than any quarterback in league history.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Browns at Seahawks

Sunday, Oct. 29, 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox | Streaming: fubo (7 day free trial)

A surprisingly interesting matchup between two teams with winning records. The Browns will come to Seattle with a 4-2 record despite Nick Chubb being out for the year and Deshaun Watson also sidelined. Cleveland's success this season has been spearheaded by Myles Garrett and a defense that is No. 1 in the NFL against the pass. The Browns defense is also the league's best on third down.

Speaking of defense, Seattle's defense is pretty tough, too. Through six games, Pete Carroll's group has recorded 23 sacks and has allowed the league's third-fewest yards-per-carry average. The Seahawks have also leaned on second-year running back Kenneth Walker III and a deep receiving corps that includes emerging rookies Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo.

Rest of Week 8 schedule

*All games can be streamed on fubo; CBS games can also be live streamed on Paramount+

Thursday, Oct. 26

Buffalo Bills 24, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 18

Sunday, Oct. 29

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (Fox)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Houston Texans at Carolina panthers, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)