For some strange reason, I just can't get it going with my picks, particularly when it comes to my CBSSports.com expert picks. I am under .500 and it gets worse by the week. I was 5-9 last week, which dropped my record to 67-77-6.

That's the bad news.

The good news is I went 5-1 with my Best Bets as part of the Pick-Six Podcast, which brings my record to 34-23-2 for the season. That I will take.

My straight up picks were 8-6 to raise that record to 85-64-1, which isn't awful. But it's time to do better in the expert picks. I am tried of losing weeks.

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Latest Odds: Green Bay Packers -3 Bet Now

The Packers pulled out a season-saving victory against the Cowboys in overtime Sunday, showing signs of life on offense. The Titans beat the Broncos, despite having a bunch of injuries on defense. That shows their toughness. This is a tough turnaround, though, and I think the Packers carry over their momentum from beating the Cowboys.

Pick: Packers 24, Titans 19

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, FuboTV)

Latest Odds: Atlanta Falcons -3 Bet Now

The Falcons will be a little more rested after playing last Thursday, and they are still alive in the division race. This game will feature two quarterbacks who like to run, with Chicago's Justin Fields a real challenge for any defense. But I think the Falcons will find a way to slow him down here and get a bounce-back victory after losing to the Panthers.

Pick: Falcons 27, Bears 23

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens (-12)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, FuboTV)

Latest Odds: Baltimore Ravens -12 Bet Now

The Panthers will start Baker Mayfield at quarterback here with P.J Walker hurt. The Ravens know him well from when he was with Cleveland. The Ravens defense is also starting to round into shape, which isn't good news for the Panthers. Look for Baltimore to come off the bye with a big victory.

Pick: Ravens 30, Panthers 16

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Latest Odds: Buffalo Bills -8 Bet Now

The Browns are out on the road for a second straight week after losing to Miami last week. The Bills are coming off a terrible loss to the Vikings, a game that saw them blow a 17-point lead late. They will take out that frustration on the Browns defense, which has been terrible. Look for Josh Allen to bounce back with a big day.

Pick: Bills 35, Browns 21

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, FuboTV)

Latest Odds: Washington Commanders -3 Bet Now

The Commanders upset the Eagles Monday night, and they are heading back out on the road for a second straight week. That's tough, but the Texans have run-defense issues, which the Commanders will exploit like they did against the Eagles. Look for Washington to get above .500 with a victory.

Pick: Commanders 24, Texans 17

Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Latest Odds: Philadelphia Eagles -6.5 Bet Now

The Eagles are coming off their first loss, while the Colts are coming off an impressive victory in Jeff Saturday's first game as interim coach. They looked better by going to Matt Ryan again at quarterback. The Eagles have run-defense issues, which could show up with Jonathan Taylor having a big day. I think the Eagles will get back on track and win this one, but it's close.

Pick: Eagles 27, Colts 24

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Latest Odds: New England Patriots -3 Bet Now

This is a big game in terms of the playoff possibilities. The Patriots beat the Jets three weeks ago at their place in a game dominated by the defenses. This should be another game dominated by the defenses, and at home I will take the Patriots defense.

Pick: Patriots 20, Jets 16

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, FuboTV)

Latest Odds: New Orleans Saints -4 Bet Now

The Rams have major issues and now will be forced to play without Cooper Kupp after he suffered an ankle injury. That's bad for an offense that has struggled and might not have Matthew Stafford (concussion). The Saints looked lifeless on offense in losing to the Steelers last week. But back home I think that will change. Look for a big game from Alvin Kamara as the Saints win it.

Pick: Saints 24, Rams 18

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, FuboTV)

Latest Odds: New York Giants -3 Bet Now

This is a second straight road game for the Lions, who won at Chicago last week. The offense continues to play well, but they still have defensive issues. Look for a big game from Saquon Barkley here for the Giants as they push ahead for a playoff berth. Giants take it.

Pick: Giants 26, Lions 19

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (-2.5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox, FuboTV)

Latest Odds: Las Vegas Raiders +2.5 Bet Now

This is a game between two of the bigger disappointments in the league. The Broncos can't score and the Raiders can't stop anybody. Something has to give. I think the Raiders will get their stops and Derek Carr and the offense will find a way to win it.

Pick: Raiders 28, Broncos 21

Dallas Cowboys (-1) at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Latest Odds: Minnesota Vikings +1 Bet Now

The Vikings are home after a miraculous victory over the Bills last week when they rallied from 17 down late. The Cowboys are on the road for a second straight week after blowing a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in losing to the Packers. The Cowboys had major coverage issues last week, which Justin Jefferson will exploit. Look for the Vikings to keep it going.

Pick: Vikings 30, Cowboys 26

Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Latest Odds: Cincinnati Bengals -4.5 Bet Now

The Bengals are coming off a bye, while the Steelers are coming off an impressive victory over the Saints. The Pittsburgh defense looked to be back in that game, which is a good sign. But this is a big challenge in the Bengals offense. Joe Burrow is tough to stop. They won't stop him. Bengals take it.

Pick: Bengals 31, Steelers 21

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, FuboTV)

Latest Odds: Kansas City Chiefs -6.5 Bet Now

This is basically to decide the division for the Chiefs. Win it, and it's theirs. Lose, and it's a race. The Chiefs are riding high on offense right now and I think that will show up. Patrick Mahomes will get the best of it against Justin Herbert.

Pick: Chiefs 35, Chargers 27

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Latest Odds: San Francisco 49ers -8 Bet Now

The 49ers are coming off a victory over the Chargers, while the Cardinals beat the Rams with Colt McCoy at quarterback. There is a chance Kyler Murray is back in this one, but it won't matter. The 49ers are ready to roll with many of their guys back healthy.

Pick: 49ers 30, Cardinals 23